The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack (7)
28th February 2018 - Nigeria, teetering towards revolution
28th February 2018 - Blessing Ene Sunday 08186624202
28th February 2018 - Buhari rejects Peace Corps Bill
28th February 2018 - Obaseki lauds FG on welfare package for Edo IDPs
28th February 2018 - My people’s trust motivates me –Wike
28th February 2018 - FG gets $10bn proposal to develop Niger Delta
28th February 2018 - 2017: Herdsmen/farmers’ clashes occurred in 31 states –Survey
28th February 2018 - FG unveils details of 110 abducted schoolgirls
28th February 2018 - US slams new sanctions on factional Boko Haram leader, Al Barnawi
Home / Columns / The philosophy of psychic attack (7)

The philosophy of psychic attack (7)

— 28th February 2018

A particular man was attacking me seriously and in different ways. There was an attack from him that initiated blood pressure (BP) through dream and it manifested in the physical. I lived with this for a long time and depended on all manner of drugs. When we contacted you and ordered your oil, after the prayer, the man died and my BP became very normal. The oil worked for me and my entire family …Thanks a lot sir and may God bless you. Mr. Arinze  J.C 08038655772.

 “God has done it for me in no small way. You recall what I told you last time before using your oil for prayer? Today that woman that wanted to embarrass me has finally been exposed in the office. She prepared charms and was boastful of same; she held some top officers with her charms and consequently used them to penalize me. She threatened that the moment she is promoted that will be my end…I continued to live in fear in our department. When I got the oil and prayed, She lost her promotion and I got mine, today I am ahead of her and all her evil plans have become fruitless towards me. I am most grateful to God as the prayer worked for me…She is to be dismissed if the allegations against her are proved to be true…thanks a lot sir” (Names and contact withheld) .

 “All over my body was full of serious attack of the forces of darkness. I suffered from insomnia for many years and spent my money on drugs. My wife, doctors and friends at a point lost hope of my being alive; every mid night from 1 to 3am, a particular evil spirit usually make loud noise and after that my health condition would become worse. All these happened to me until I came in contact with your column. When you finally introduced me to your anointing oil and I used it, today I am healed and those evil attacks stopped…” Mr. Anoji Christian. Email- [email protected]

 The man lamented very much and consequently developed Blood Pressure (BP) as a result of same. Where did the boy come from? The answer became an issue to the family. He had spent a lot of money to rehabilitate him from drug addiction all to no avail. When the issue was investigated, I discovered that in between his birth, there was a deep spiritual gap between the two couples and the enemy took undue advantage of that to sow a seed of sorrow in their marriage. The seed became the boy that is causing serious problem now. God however intervened in the matter through a system of prayer that is approved by the Holy Ghost but not too conventional. It too four weeks and three days and the matter was arrested. The devil can do anything against anybody, let us all be warned.

Let me at this point emphasize on the need for couples to be faithful to one another because higher and mighty evil forces could use little mistakes to dominate them for long in life. The Lord Jesus Christ likened this kind of experience to a parable He gave concerning the kingdom of God; now hear him, “Another parable put he forth unto them saying, the kingdom of heaven is likened unto a man which sowed good seed in his field; but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way.” Matt. 13:22-25. God speaks in deeper ways that many people do not understand it.

I’m convinced of the fact that the term ‘field’ used by Christ as alluded above, represents our individual lives, education, family, business etc. Some people become asleep after sowing good seed in their various fields as a result the enemy goes to such fields to sow evil seeds. Do not take what I’m saying here for granted because in it constitutes your total key to freedom. If your wife for instance is pregnant you have a duty via the help of the Holy Spirit to monitor the incoming soul into the physical world. Yes, you must monitor it as it is part of your field; if you fail to do so, and at any time there is a loophole, the spirit of the child (fetus) could be changed. This usually happens if the guiding angel escorting the child into the world is a week type. One may ask, when does the soul enters the body, is it at conception or immediately after birth? A discussion for another day!

Higher entities from the realm of darkness are experts in changing the destiny of a child if the guiding angel is not a strong one. There is a common slogan that “Overtaking is allowed.” Yes, on the road to destiny, overtaking is allowed. However, some higher forces are interested in overtaking the destinies of others. We know that some women usually miscarry their babies and all manner of medical explanations are given to justify such experience. However, beyond any medical explanation lies the higher spiritual reality behind such experience.  A soul coming into the physical world passes through layers and cycles of spiritual realms. Some come from upper spiritual regions, some too from the middle while others come from the lower region. Those from the lower region may be called first “timers.”

In line with the inner cycle of existence, no one comes empty handed into the physical realm. But whatever that is given to you is buried in the soil of the soul and it becomes a battle field where you shall be tested of its merit and if you are found worthy by the strength of your angel, it becomes a talent which will be used to better the society. If by the weakness of your guiding angel you are overtaken and defeated by higher negative powers, your talent may be taken away and you wonder in life in penury and in lack serving others without reward and recognition; that is, if you succeed to be born into the physical world. Otherwise during such battles, those who lost are either miscarried or dead at birth- stillbirth.

There is also the case of someone who may survive stillbirth but he or she usually ends up as an imbecile or moron. A trace in such linage may suggest that there may not be any of such deformity in their DNA. There may be neuropsychological cum medical explanations to such biological deformity, but beyond mundane science lies the meta-science of spiritual reality.

Humanity should try and watch over their fields. The watching is a process of being spiritually vigilant and alert. The mood of every pregnant woman changes depending on the inner activity going on around her without her direct knowledge of same. Each mood reflects the kind of inner activity going on around her. Her choice of menu is predicated upon same and the nature of the baby’s psyche. This is indeed a mystery!

Pregnant women should be taken care of; no matter how misbehaved they could be at times. The prayer of any man should be for the Divine to assist in the monitoring of any soul coming into the physical world. I shall by next week explain the time a soul enters into the body as it will assist us in understanding all these.  

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari rejects Peace Corps Bill

— 28th February 2018

•Security agencies influenced president –Akoh President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected the proposed Peace Corps of Nigeria Establishment Bill, 2017. The bill has been a subject of controversy after it was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly. The president conveyed his rejection of the bill in a letter which Speaker Yakubu Dogara read during the…

  • Obaseki lauds FG on welfare package for Edo IDPs

    — 28th February 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has lauded the Federal Government’s role in assisting with welfare packages for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state. Obaseki gave the commendation when the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) donated educational materials and food items to the IDPs in Uhogua camp in Ovia North…

  • My people’s trust motivates me –Wike

    — 28th February 2018

    • Rivers elders score gov high Fred Itua, Abuja; Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he is motivated to reel out projects and welfare programmes by the unconditional love of Rivers people. The governor told journalists yesterday that the trust of Rivers people is a privilege that he will …

  • FG gets $10bn proposal to develop Niger Delta

    — 28th February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government said it has received $10 billion private sector investment proposal on the development and growth of infrastructure in the Niger Delta region. The proposal, aimed at hastening the improvement of infrastructure and social development of the region, was presented to  stakeholders during a meeting comprising ministers and governors of…

  • 2017: Herdsmen/farmers’ clashes occurred in 31 states –Survey

    — 28th February 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja No fewer than 31 states of the Federation recorded herdsmen, farmers’ clashes in 2017, the Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey Report has said. Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who unveiled the report in Abuja, yesterday, lamented the dearth of data in the country’s agriculture sector. Senator…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share