The philosophy of psychic attack (7)

The man lamented very much and consequently developed Blood Pressure (BP) as a result of same. Where did the boy come from? The answer became an issue to the family. He had spent a lot of money to rehabilitate him from drug addiction all to no avail. When the issue was investigated, I discovered that in between his birth, there was a deep spiritual gap between the two couples and the enemy took undue advantage of that to sow a seed of sorrow in their marriage. The seed became the boy that is causing serious problem now. God however intervened in the matter through a system of prayer that is approved by the Holy Ghost but not too conventional. It too four weeks and three days and the matter was arrested. The devil can do anything against anybody, let us all be warned.

Let me at this point emphasize on the need for couples to be faithful to one another because higher and mighty evil forces could use little mistakes to dominate them for long in life. The Lord Jesus Christ likened this kind of experience to a parable He gave concerning the kingdom of God; now hear him, “Another parable put he forth unto them saying, the kingdom of heaven is likened unto a man which sowed good seed in his field; but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way.” Matt. 13:22-25. God speaks in deeper ways that many people do not understand it.

I’m convinced of the fact that the term ‘field’ used by Christ as alluded above, represents our individual lives, education, family, business etc. Some people become asleep after sowing good seed in their various fields as a result the enemy goes to such fields to sow evil seeds. Do not take what I’m saying here for granted because in it constitutes your total key to freedom. If your wife for instance is pregnant you have a duty via the help of the Holy Spirit to monitor the incoming soul into the physical world. Yes, you must monitor it as it is part of your field; if you fail to do so, and at any time there is a loophole, the spirit of the child (fetus) could be changed. This usually happens if the guiding angel escorting the child into the world is a week type. One may ask, when does the soul enters the body, is it at conception or immediately after birth? A discussion for another day!

Higher entities from the realm of darkness are experts in changing the destiny of a child if the guiding angel is not a strong one. There is a common slogan that “Overtaking is allowed.” Yes, on the road to destiny, overtaking is allowed. However, some higher forces are interested in overtaking the destinies of others. We know that some women usually miscarry their babies and all manner of medical explanations are given to justify such experience. However, beyond any medical explanation lies the higher spiritual reality behind such experience. A soul coming into the physical world passes through layers and cycles of spiritual realms. Some come from upper spiritual regions, some too from the middle while others come from the lower region. Those from the lower region may be called first “timers.”

In line with the inner cycle of existence, no one comes empty handed into the physical realm. But whatever that is given to you is buried in the soil of the soul and it becomes a battle field where you shall be tested of its merit and if you are found worthy by the strength of your angel, it becomes a talent which will be used to better the society. If by the weakness of your guiding angel you are overtaken and defeated by higher negative powers, your talent may be taken away and you wonder in life in penury and in lack serving others without reward and recognition; that is, if you succeed to be born into the physical world. Otherwise during such battles, those who lost are either miscarried or dead at birth- stillbirth.

There is also the case of someone who may survive stillbirth but he or she usually ends up as an imbecile or moron. A trace in such linage may suggest that there may not be any of such deformity in their DNA. There may be neuropsychological cum medical explanations to such biological deformity, but beyond mundane science lies the meta-science of spiritual reality.

Humanity should try and watch over their fields. The watching is a process of being spiritually vigilant and alert. The mood of every pregnant woman changes depending on the inner activity going on around her without her direct knowledge of same. Each mood reflects the kind of inner activity going on around her. Her choice of menu is predicated upon same and the nature of the baby’s psyche. This is indeed a mystery!

Pregnant women should be taken care of; no matter how misbehaved they could be at times. The prayer of any man should be for the Divine to assist in the monitoring of any soul coming into the physical world. I shall by next week explain the time a soul enters into the body as it will assist us in understanding all these.