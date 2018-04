Thesun.co.uk

The Overtones singer Timmy Matley has died aged 36.

Fans have been paying tribute to the musician this morning after his “heartbroken” band mates made the announcement on social media.

Timmy had been battling cancer after he was diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma – a form of skin cancer – in 2016, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear.

Members Mike, Darren, Mark and Lachie wrote on Twitter: “It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our dear friend and brother Timmy has passed away.

“We know this news will be as heartbreaking for you all as it is for us.

“We appreciate your love and support at this difficult time.”