The Oscars start in a few hours. Here’s what you should know

This year’s Oscars ceremony is also here, Hollywood’s finest getting together to celebrate the best pictures that have been playing in cinemas.

Wanting to watch along as the awards are announced? Look no further, as we have all the basic information you need right here.

When do the Oscars take place?

The ceremony kickstarts at 20:00 ET / 17:00 PT tonight (4 March) in the US. That translates to a 1am start Monday (5 March) morning in the UK.

How can I watch?

Those in the UK can watch the red carpet and ceremony on Sky’s dedicated Oscars channel, Sky Cinema Oscars — also available through NOW TV. Interviews from the red carpet will start at midnight.

Across the pond, US viewers can catch everything on ABC, the red carpet starting at 18:30 ET / 15:30 PT. The whole thing will also be broadcast on ABC.com.

Who is presenting?

Once again, Jimmy Kimmel will be taking on presenting duties, having done a decent job last year.

Meanwhile, presenting the awards are some of Hollywood’s finest, including Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway who return to present best picture — despite last year’s famous mix-up.

Among those presenting are Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Daniela Vega, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o, Christopher Walken, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya.

Who is nominated?

