The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - The Oscars start in a few hours. Here’s what you should know
4th March 2018 - Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80
4th March 2018 - Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno
4th March 2018 - Anambra govt. bans Okada after 7:00pm
4th March 2018 - Enugu 2019: Nollywood Actor declares guber interest
4th March 2018 - Bank officials arrested for National ID forgery
4th March 2018 - Nollywood veteran Kenneth Okonkwo running for governor of Enugu
4th March 2018 - 2019: Change the Change with your PVCs, Rep tells Nigerians
4th March 2018 - Army issues quit notice to Badoo cultists, vandals in Lagos
4th March 2018 - PDP Crisis: Dickson moves to woo Jerry Gana, Adeniran back, says nobody owes PDP
Home / Entertainment / The Oscars start in a few hours. Here’s what you should know

The Oscars start in a few hours. Here’s what you should know

— 4th March 2018

Independent

This year’s Oscars ceremony is also here, Hollywood’s finest getting together to celebrate the best pictures that have been playing in cinemas.

Wanting to watch along as the awards are announced? Look no further, as we have all the basic information you need right here.

When do the Oscars take place?

The ceremony kickstarts at 20:00 ET / 17:00 PT tonight (4 March) in the US. That translates to a 1am start Monday (5 March) morning in the UK.

How can I watch?

Those in the UK can watch the red carpet and ceremony on Sky’s dedicated Oscars channel, Sky Cinema Oscars — also available through NOW TV. Interviews from the red carpet will start at midnight.

Across the pond, US viewers can catch everything on ABC, the red carpet starting at 18:30 ET / 15:30 PT. The whole thing will also be broadcast on ABC.com.

Who is presenting?

Once again, Jimmy Kimmel will be taking on presenting duties, having done a decent job last year.

Meanwhile, presenting the awards are some of Hollywood’s finest, including Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway who return to present best picture — despite last year’s famous mix-up.

Among those presenting are Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Daniela Vega, Emily Blunt, Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o, Christopher Walken, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Armie Hammer, Oscar Isaac, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya.

Who is nominated?

Read our full list of nominees here and our breakdown of predictions here. Follow along with all our Oscars coverage here. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari congratulates Onigbinde at 80

— 4th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Adegboye Onigbinde, on his 80th birthday. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari, joined “the highly respected  football coach and administrator, his family, friends and teeming fans, on the landmark of…

  • Polio immunisation gains acceptability in volatile Borno

    — 4th March 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Polio immunisation is drawing more interest and acceptability among locals in the volatile Borno State troubled by eight years of Boko Haram insurgency. The six-day immunisation exercise, the second this year, is targeting childdren from age five and below against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes paralysis especially at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)…

  • Anambra govt. bans Okada after 7:00pm

    — 4th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State Government has banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, after 7:00pm across the state. The ban, according to Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, was part of efforts of government to curb resurging crimes. Announcing the ban in a press statement made available…

  • Enugu 2019: Nollywood Actor declares guber interest

    — 4th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Nollywood Actor, Dr. Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared to contest in the forthcoming governorship election in Enugu State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as not working. Okonkwo who declared weekend during the expanded stakeholders meeting of the APC, Enugu State chapter, said he…

  • Bank officials arrested for National ID forgery

    — 4th March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Police in Sokoto has arrested five suspects for allegedly forging National Identity cards for unsuspecting customers in the course of bank documentation. Spokeswoman for the Command, Cordelia Nwewe, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), disclosed this while parading the suspects in Sokoto. Nwewe said that two of the suspects were staff…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share