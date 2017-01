President-elect Trump and Mrs. Trump have now arrived at the White House, greeted by President Obama and the first lady on the North Portico.

“Mr President-elect how are you? Good to see you, congratulations,” Obama said to the president-elect when he emerged from the car.

Mrs. Trump handed Mrs. Obama a blue box, an apparent gift. Mrs. Obama and Mrs. Trump embraced briefly. The four posed for a photo before heading inside.

Before the future first couple arrived, Mrs. Obama was seen giving the president a kiss on the cheek and brushing his shoulders off.

Minutes earlier, Vice President-elect Pence and wife Karen arrived and were greeted by Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden.

(Source: ABC)