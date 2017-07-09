The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
9th July 2017 - The NCS e-auction system
9th July 2017 - Catherine 08145511927
9th July 2017 - Agitations: Nigerians must dialogue — Gambari
9th July 2017 - NPFL: Rangers set to seal 3SC’s relegation in Enugu
9th July 2017 - Moses reveals career secrets
9th July 2017 - Onyekuru: I will prove I’m no one-season wonder
9th July 2017 - Jamaican gold medallist tests positive
9th July 2017 - Kung – Fu Federation ready for Africa challenge
9th July 2017 - Bahamas 2017: Team Nigeria plans early departure
9th July 2017 - CAF Confederation Cup : Eguma tips Africain, FUS for title
Home / Editorial / The NCS e-auction system

The NCS e-auction system

— 9th July 2017

The institution of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) electronic auction platform through which seized goods and overtime cargoes are sold to Nigerians in a transparent bidding process is most welcome. During the unveiling of the e-auction portal, the Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said that the online platform has automatically replaced the former manual arrangement that had some challenges.

Ali also assured the public that the new portal will usher in a regime of transparency and consistency in the disposal of seized vehicles to Nigerians. He stressed that it will also assist in checking abuses of the manual auction process. The old method was reportedly dumped in preference for the e-auction portal that will be secure, transparent, increase revenue and provide equal opportunities for Nigerians who are interested in buying Customs goods.

According to the NCS boss, the online portal is open 24 hours every day, while the maximum time for a particular bid closure is 48 hours. The highest bidder for any item will have up to five days to pay for it, failing which it will be offered to the second highest bidder. And, to ensure the integrity of the e-auction platform and make it less susceptible to cyber attacks, the system has been fortified and linked with government agencies like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

The Customs boss used the occasion to clear the allegation by the National Association of Auctioneers (NAA) that the Service was illegally engaging in the auctioning of seized items, stressing that the auction is in conformity with constitutional provisions. He explained further that auction of seized goods and overtime cargoes by the NCS is in line with Section 167 (2) CAP C45 and Section 2 (1) and (2) CAP C46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

We commend the NCS leadership for coming up with this initiative. It is good that the e-auction portal has come to replace the old system that was riddled with corruption and other abuses. However, the agency must strive to ensure that the new system is truly transparent and devoid of the abuses that characterised the old one. Already, the first round of the bids has become mirred in controversy following reports, and the admission by Custom’s spokesman, Mr. Joseph Attah, that it is only Jaiz Bank, the Non-Interest (Islamic) Bank, that has its portal active for the auction.  All the other 23 banks in the country had “interswitch challenges.” This scenario is not acceptable and should be corrected immediately so as not to create the wrong impression. Whatever challenges the other banks may have had must be resolved before the next round of auctions so as not to give Jaiz an undue advantage in the auctions, and to enable customers of the other banks to participate in the process. The NCS must be careful to protect its integrity in this matter. 

Our belief is that the electronic auction system, if properly managed, will restore public confidence in the transparent disposal of seized and overtime goods by the NCS.  The system is a litmus test on the integrity of the NCS under Ali’s watch and it should not fail in this regard.

The e-auction will go a long way in reducing doubts on the bidding process. The NCS should, however, adequately publicise the new system to enlighten Nigerians on its operation.

This platform should help put an end to the activities of dubious persons who dupe members of the public of their money in fraudulent Customs auction sales. We urge NCS to use the electronic system for as many of its activities as possible to enhance its operational efficiency. It should also do everything in its power to ensure that the e-auction system is not abused by unscrupulous officials and that all interested bidders are given a level playing ground.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Agitations: Nigerians must dialogue — Gambari

— 9th July 2017

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja Former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has said that Nigerians must continually dialogue, especially in the face of growing tensions in the land caused by ethnic agitations.   Speaking at a press conference in Abuja to announce a two-day policy monitoring dialogue being organised by the…

Share

  • NPFL: Rangers set to seal 3SC’s relegation in Enugu

    — 9th July 2017

    By Paul Erewuba Shooting Stars Sports Cub are poised to rekindle their  rivalry with Rangers, in a match in which they are condemned to get a result. Should Shooting fail to survive today at the “Cathedral”, then it may end up being a case of bidding bye to the elite class. The Ibadan landlords are…

    Share

  • Kebbi spends N20m on orphans, juvenile inmates during Ramadan

    — 8th July 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Government has disclosed that it has spent about N20 million on clothing, feeding of orphans, inmates at juvenile home and Psychiatric hospital, at Jega during Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitri celebrations. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Alimat Dikko, stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, during…

    Share

  • Fallen containers kill five in Ojota

    — 8th July 2017

    BY PHILIP NWOSU It was disaster in the Ojota area of Lagos, South West Nigeria as a fallen 40 feet container killed five occupants of a 18–seater passengers bus in the busy Ojota area of Lagos. Three other occupants of the bus however  survived the accident which occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Both vehicles…

    Share

  • Total takes students on Job Shadow tour of Delta

    — 8th July 2017

    The Total Job Shadow 2017 was held at the Lubricant Blending Plant, Koko, Delta State on Thursday 29th June, 2017. The objective of the Total Job Shadow is to expose senior secondary school students from government schools   across Nigeria to the work environment and provide the opportunity for them to learn about various career options…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share