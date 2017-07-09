The NCS e-auction system

The institution of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) electronic auction platform through which seized goods and overtime cargoes are sold to Nigerians in a transparent bidding process is most welcome. During the unveiling of the e-auction portal, the Comptroller General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said that the online platform has automatically replaced the former manual arrangement that had some challenges.

Ali also assured the public that the new portal will usher in a regime of transparency and consistency in the disposal of seized vehicles to Nigerians. He stressed that it will also assist in checking abuses of the manual auction process. The old method was reportedly dumped in preference for the e-auction portal that will be secure, transparent, increase revenue and provide equal opportunities for Nigerians who are interested in buying Customs goods.

According to the NCS boss, the online portal is open 24 hours every day, while the maximum time for a particular bid closure is 48 hours. The highest bidder for any item will have up to five days to pay for it, failing which it will be offered to the second highest bidder. And, to ensure the integrity of the e-auction platform and make it less susceptible to cyber attacks, the system has been fortified and linked with government agencies like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), among others.

The Customs boss used the occasion to clear the allegation by the National Association of Auctioneers (NAA) that the Service was illegally engaging in the auctioning of seized items, stressing that the auction is in conformity with constitutional provisions. He explained further that auction of seized goods and overtime cargoes by the NCS is in line with Section 167 (2) CAP C45 and Section 2 (1) and (2) CAP C46 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA).

We commend the NCS leadership for coming up with this initiative. It is good that the e-auction portal has come to replace the old system that was riddled with corruption and other abuses. However, the agency must strive to ensure that the new system is truly transparent and devoid of the abuses that characterised the old one. Already, the first round of the bids has become mirred in controversy following reports, and the admission by Custom’s spokesman, Mr. Joseph Attah, that it is only Jaiz Bank, the Non-Interest (Islamic) Bank, that has its portal active for the auction. All the other 23 banks in the country had “interswitch challenges.” This scenario is not acceptable and should be corrected immediately so as not to create the wrong impression. Whatever challenges the other banks may have had must be resolved before the next round of auctions so as not to give Jaiz an undue advantage in the auctions, and to enable customers of the other banks to participate in the process. The NCS must be careful to protect its integrity in this matter.

Our belief is that the electronic auction system, if properly managed, will restore public confidence in the transparent disposal of seized and overtime goods by the NCS. The system is a litmus test on the integrity of the NCS under Ali’s watch and it should not fail in this regard.

The e-auction will go a long way in reducing doubts on the bidding process. The NCS should, however, adequately publicise the new system to enlighten Nigerians on its operation.

This platform should help put an end to the activities of dubious persons who dupe members of the public of their money in fraudulent Customs auction sales. We urge NCS to use the electronic system for as many of its activities as possible to enhance its operational efficiency. It should also do everything in its power to ensure that the e-auction system is not abused by unscrupulous officials and that all interested bidders are given a level playing ground.