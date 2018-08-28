The National Assembly debacle

If you are a constant world-traveller, you would have come to the conclusion that Nigeria is very well known all over the world. Like Olabisi Ajalla who travelled all over the world with his bike, there is no country where you will not find hardworking and sometimes mischievous Nigerians. For the last few weeks, our newspapers have been awash with articles (some well researched, others simply hogwash) about the invasion and near capture of the National Assembly by masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In 2014, a mirror-image of this operation occurred and the main gates of NASS were barricaded subjecting honourable members of the House of Representatives to indignity of scaling the assembly fence. It was captured on camera and beamed worldwide. It went viral as our advert in bad behaviour.

In 2014, there was neither investigation nor sanction not to think of punishment. It is not surprising therefore that 4 years later, there was encore supposedly at the behest of some member/members of the Senate.

This time however is different. Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, acted fast and decisively and aborted what was tangentially moving to a collapse of our wobbly democracy. My take on the various criticisms and pronouncements is that people should keep their gun-powder dry and give the executive branch enough time to decode what happened and inform Nigerians on what has to be done to ensure that this never happens again.

The issues leading to this aborted invasion are much more convoluted than just failed attempt to take over NASS.