By Ariyo-Dare Atoye

An exciting election looms in 2019: we are beginning to see likely presidential hopefuls making known their intention to run, but no one knows yet, those who will go right down to the wire. However, since political exigencies have most likely limited the options of some major political parties to the Northern part of Nigeria, it is pertinent to tinker with several options, without sacrificing quality and due diligence in the process, and to give Nigerians a wide range of good options.

At this critical juncture, it is unreasonable to continue to revel in political correctness, while things fall apart in the country. Apparently, a pervasive administrative dysfunction and anarchy has numbed and overwhelmed the government. But we cannot dwell far too long on criticisms, shouting ourselves hoarse in protest against a government that lacks genuine ideas and knowledge about governance. That is why the Namadi Sambo option becomes probable in our search for a professional cum politician with a strong nationalistic and pan-Nigerian sense.

Architect Namadi Sambo has not yet been touted in the power equation for 2019 because of his non-combative, decent and constructive style of politics. But interestingly, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) had on May 18, 2010 upon his selection as Vice-President at the time, projected him as a likely future President of Nigeria: “But after three modest and relatively obscure years as a state governor, there is still a lot to learn about Mr Sambo’s political skills and his motivation to use them as a possible future president.”

Although his political interest about 2019 are not immediately public, if any, but there is a lot going well for the former Vice-President, as we turn the searchlight on him. The BBC had similarly observed this pattern of his quiet disposition to politics when he was nominated as the nation’s number two man: “So the spotlight is now on Mr Sambo – which is a first for a quiet man whose political aspirations are not immediately apparent.” He is a political asset by every good standard. To know Sambo is to know humility without pretense, service without self-regard, and honour without prejudice.

That news commentaries and political projections have not sufficiently put a spotlight on him in a modest calculation of likely aspirants to vie for the 2019 presidential election, is very strange. If a foreign media had long sighted his exceptional leadership qualities, it means we have not done enough to interrogate the kind of leadership we seek. Aside his strong nationalistic broadmindedness, there is no aspirant on parade today in the entire North, who can boast of his modest detribalised background, exceptional qualifications and vast public cum private experiences. Only a few in the country can come near him.

From his humble beginning at the Baptist Primary School, Kaduna, Architect Sambo, is amongst a few lucky Nigerians, whose path with mixed socio-religious experience, have helped to shape their orientation and tower above divisiveness, bigotry and regional limitations. In this pressing quest for a unifier – one who can justly unite a badly divided country – we cannot overlook the exceptional traits of Sambo. He is an intelligent leader who always harmlessly gets his job done without seeking attention – a worthy testimony to his achievements and political exploits as a governor and vice-president. Sambo appears a moderate with a constructive liberal mindset, even though he is from a conservative setting.

And, when it comes to the raging issues of the moment, he has a well-settled and established path with restructuring, devolution of power and all the clamours and far-reaching suggestions on true and fiscal federalism. With the adoption of the 2014 National Conference by his government – as the number two man then – he has demonstrated the openness of mind for a nation that works. Sambo’s commitment would be to get the confab report implemented through a bipartisan and pan-Nigerian approach, if he gets the opportunity to serve.

Many Nigerians will gladly welcome a good leader like Sambo to join the process and declare his interest in running, but, the political climate is still very sketchy. Hopefully, his party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – the main opposition party in the country, is able to rise up to the occasion at its coming elective convention and put in place a viable National Working Committee that is fearless, courageous and a team that can win back the hearts of Nigerians. This could give Sambo a veritable platform to vie and offer himself to serve the people.

It is obvious Nigerians are tired of the government of the day; they cannot for more than two years endure and continue to accept Buhari and his key aides’ blaming of the PDP for every of its failures, inaction and challenges. The contrived allegations that opposition politicians and critics are exploiting ructions in different parts of the country ahead of national elections in 2019, are no longer tenable. Conversely, it is the Buhari’s government that has been employing all manners of intimidating postures, sowing uncertainty and spreading fear throughout the country.

The apparent dismal performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government should give a great mind like Architect Namadi Sambo a serious concern and a possible shot at what could be a wide-open presidential election contest in 2019. We need to demonstrate to the world we can offer something far better than what we have now. Interestingly, with added experience as a vice-president, the Sambo option has significantly improved from where the BBC left it in 2010 when it said: “Nigeria’s new Vice-President Namadi Sambo has a good head for business, which might serve him well in a country where the line between politics and business is often quite blurred.

“Before becoming Kaduna’s governor in 2007, he had stints as the state’s commissioner for agriculture, and works, transport and housing in the 1980s, and spent several years in private practice as one of the country’s most prominent architects. His main success was in the area of security – a big issue in Kaduna, which has suffered in the past from ethnic violence.” This is a rare, commendable and remarkable commentary about his person. Sambo is adequately equipped. His academic experience makes him tower above all the aspirants currently on parade: he attended Government Secondary School, Zaria; Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree and later a master’s degree in Architecture. He served in Oyo State for the National Youth Service Corps. Sambo is greatly endowed to serve, has a kind heart for the people and a good head for leadership.

Although the final decision to join the 2019 race or not is entirely his, but that Nigeria parades such a worthy asset, gives us hope that our nation is not doomed. Let us sincerely consider the Sambo option, while the former VP ruminates on the possibilities of heeding our call to service. With God, all things are possible.

Atoye contributes this piece from Abuja via [email protected]