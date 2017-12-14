The much-awaited book (2)

Below are what other cast of reviewers said about the book, “Views from America: A Sojourner’s Memoirs- A Repertoire of Action for Nigeria’s Development”:

“Views from America, A sojourner’s memoirs by Dr. Acho Orabuchi is the ultimate primer for socio-economic, political and service-driven leadership. It is a must read by lawmakers and politicians alike, who must comprehend the strengths and weaknesses of the various organs of government, in order to deliver the dividends of democracy, irrespective of tribe, religion or state of origin. The book further delineates the flaws of the present system with practical examples and excerpts from concerned citizens, including the need for philanthropic donations to the poor masses in the rural communities.” —Cosmas Chukwuma Okoro, MS, MBA, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Chemistry, Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee USA

“Dr. Acho Orabuchi has given us great insights to the differences of the Nigerian and American societies to which he belongs to both. This book creates clear aspects of how we can begin to enhance positively the two cultures for the greater wellbeing of the Nigerian people regardless of where they live.” –Dr. Salamatu Machunga-Mambula, Associate Professor of Microbiology, University of Abuja, Nigeria.

“In this succinct expose’, Dr. Orabuchi bares his mind by bringing forth to Nigerians and the rest of the world – the stark realities, the contradictions, the challenges, and the remedies – that should inform any effort toward the reconstruction of a more responsive and citizen-oriented new Nigeria. Reminiscent of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, oftentimes poetic and allegorical, this work recasts two competing narratives of life in the Diaspora juxtaposed with the political realities of existence in Nigeria; both equally prescient and nostalgic, stands as a must read for all irrespective of differing persuasions. A commendable effort.” –Prof. Kalu N. Kalu, Ph.D., (A Fulbright Scholar) Department of Political Science, Auburn University Montgomery, Alabama; & University of Tampere Docent, UTA Finland (A recipient of J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.)

“Dr. Acho Orabuchi is a proven writer, experienced educationist, and researcher. Dr. Orabuchi’s “Views from America: A Sojourner’s Memoirs- A Repertoire of Action for Nigeria’s Development is a detailed exposition on a number of topical issues. These issues were analyzed and presented as alternate perspective that are of great relevance to sociocultural and political economy of Nigeria. This book is a worthy addition to scholarship. I recommend it for every household bookshelf.” —Ray Onyema Obinozie, Ph.D., Atlanta, Georgia USA.

“Views from America, A sojourner’s memoirs by Dr. Acho Orabuchi is a story that’s very simple but powerfully told. It’s a true mirror of what’s happening in Nigeria today.” —Hon Ichie Ken Agbim, Minority Leader, Imo State House of Assembly 2015-2019, Nigeria

“Views from America: A Sojourner’s Memoirs- A Repertoire of Action for Nigeria’s Development is a haunting, honest, pained and gripping account of Nigeria from a Nigerian living in the US. For me the most hilarious part of it is the Nigerian men’s encounter with the American exceptionalism in gender relations whereby women rule households or exert more power than a traditional African man or husband could imagine. The book’s description of Nigeria’s poor infrastructure and failures in basic services is both shocking and illuminating. The almost pre-modern mentality of Nigerians when it comes to driving culture and health consciousness is well described by the book. The book’s discussion of Nigeria’s endemic ethnic politics and religiousm fundamentalist inclinations is frank and powerful. My only criticism of the book is its relatively narrow arguments for an Igbo political leadership solely on the basis of ethnic identifications.

In an emerging democracy, only the vision offered by a candidate and his or her appeal to the electors, not their ethnic identity should matter. Let us have a gifted, charismatic and nationalistic Igbo and the voters will line up behind him or her. One should not seek office on the basis of their ethnic identity. On the whole, the book is a succession of riveting stories and anecdotes about Nigeria’s tragic failure to become a properly modern country and it’s many missed opportunities to rise above medieval values and mindsets that still keep the country down and prevent it from realizing its potentials.”—Professor Ibrahim Bello-Kano, Department of English, Bayero University, Kano, Nigeria. “Dr. Orabuchi’s “Views from America: A Sojourner’s Memoirs- A Repertoire of Action for Nigeria’s Development” is one of the most absorbing, captivating, informative and broad-based books I have read. It encompasses politics, economy, security, employment, health and infrastructures as it relates to Nigeria. One thing I enjoyed so much about this book is, as it talks about some of the problems facing Nigeria as a nation, it also suggests solutions to those problems. The book at the same time tries to personalize some of these problems raised by sampling people’s opinions. It’s a very perfect book for Nigerians.” —Chief Jerry Ken Ike, President /CEO, FreightLand Logistics Inc., Grand Prairie, Texas USA.

“Dr. Acho Orabuchi has painfully delineated the major stumbling blocks in our collective quest for fuller self-actualization and proffered relevant solutions. This is particularly so as regards uplifting the health standards of our teeming millions. I therefore recommend it highly for both our leaders and their followers.” –Godwin C. Ogbuokiri, MD. Surgeon-in-Chief, Majane Hospitals Nigeria; Proprietor of Downman Urgent HealthCare, New Orleans USA & Medical Director, ORA Free Medical Missions USA.

“Views from America: A Sojourner’s Memoirs- A Repertoire of Action for Nigeria’s Development” offers an adequate exposition and evaluation of the state of the Nigerian socio-political and economic landscape from the informed lenses of a seasoned Nigerian intellectual in Diaspora. It is a gratifying pedagogical tool for individuals wishing to amass knowledge about the contemporary political realities in Nigeria, whilst feeding off the rich juxtaposition with the American political systems and its modus operandi as offered by the author.

Its strength lies in the variegated analyses of the avalanche of problems that bedevil the Nigerian polity, and the detailed espousals in addressing the issues. The author effectively combines criticality, rigor, dexterity and finesse in the production of this masterpiece.” —Dr. Joseph Ebegbulem, Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Calabar, Nigeria.