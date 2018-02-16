The Sun News
Latest
16th February 2018 - The man Ramaphosa
16th February 2018 - INEC gives condition on reversed election schedule
16th February 2018 - FG admits fraud in social investment programme, invites EFCC
16th February 2018 - Mary Ogagbo 08131118697
16th February 2018 - 2019 guber: Plot to impeach Imo deputy gov thickens  
16th February 2018 - Casmir Igbokwe, ex-Punch editor, writes for The Sun
16th February 2018 - Reps probe NEMA over N17bn relief fund
16th February 2018 - Again, police, peace corps clash in Abuja
16th February 2018 - Multi-party system, panacea to deepening Africa’s democracy –Akufo-Addo
16th February 2018 - 2019: Buhari’ll contest -SGF
Home / Cover / World News / The man Ramaphosa

The man Ramaphosa

— 16th February 2018

Born Nov. 17, 1952, in Soweto township west of Johannesburg, a centre of the anti-apartheid struggle, Ramaphosa became involved with student activism while studying law in the 1970s.

He was arrested in 1974 and spent 11 months in solitary confinement. He became the leader of the ANC in December, 2017 by narrowly defeating Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. He quickly spoke out against the corruption that had weakened the ANC, which has been in power since the end of white minority rule in 1994, and sped up the momentum that led to Zuma’s resignation.

He knew well what was needed to bring about a change of leadership as he’s been a key ANC figure for decades, having served on its National Executive Committee for 26 years. “Ramaphosa has no association with any of the corruption scandals that have plagued South Africa,” wrote his biographer Ray Hartley in The Man Who Would Be King. “But the years he spent at Zuma’s side, playing the ‘inside game’ suggest he is more comfortable as a powerful insider than as a radical reformer.”

Ramaphosa has four children with his second wife Tshepo Motsepe, a doctor. He was accused in 2017 of having affairs with several young women, which he denied. Ramaphosa did admit to an extramarital affair but told local media that he had since disclosed the relationship to his wife.

Some saw the sudden revelations as a smear campaign by associates of Zuma, who backed another candidate at the crunch party conference, his ex-wife Dlamini-Zuma.

After earning a law degree, Ramaphosa became the first general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in 1982. Under his leadership the union became South Africa’s largest, growing in membership from 6,000 to 300,000. He led a weeks-long strike in the mining sector in 1987, making the union a potent force in the anti-apartheid struggle.

In 1991, Ramaphosa was appointed the ANC’s secretary general when South Africa’s ban on the party was lifted. When Mandela was released in 1990 after 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid, Ramaphosa was a key part of the task force that led the transition to democracy. Ramaphosa rose to global prominence as the ANC’s lead negotiator, with his contribution seen as one factor in the success of the talks and the resulting peaceful democratic handover. He then led the group that drew up the country’s world-renowned new constitution.

After South Africa dismantled apartheid, Ramaphosa saw his hopes for the country’s top job seemingly dashed. He failed to clinch the ANC nomination to succeed President Nelson Mandela in 1999. This even as Mandela had wanted him to succeed him. But former President Thambo Mbeki carried the day.

Mandela once described Ramaphosa as one of the most gifted leaders of the “new generation.” True to his pragmatic character, he opted instead for life in business, a move that brought him spectacular wealth.

Out of politics for a decade, Ramaphosa returned to the fray in 2012 when he was elected to the ANC’s deputy president. During his business career, Ramaphosa held stakes in McDonald’s and Coca-Cola’s local ventures and made millions in deals that required investors to partner with non-white shareholders. He became one of the richest men on the continent, reaching No. 42 on the Forbes list of Africa’s wealthiest people in 2015 with a net worth of $450 million (383 million euros).

Astute and articulate, he delivered occasional and cautious criticism of Zuma while serving as deputy president. Reports said his ambivalence led to criticism. Mmusi Maimane, leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance party, accused Ramaphosa of being “at best a silent deputy president, and at worst a complicit one.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

The man Ramaphosa

— 16th February 2018

Born Nov. 17, 1952, in Soweto township west of Johannesburg, a centre of the anti-apartheid struggle, Ramaphosa became involved with student activism while studying law in the 1970s. He was arrested in 1974 and spent 11 months in solitary confinement. He became the leader of the ANC in December, 2017 by narrowly defeating Jacob Zuma’s…

  • INEC gives condition on reversed election schedule

    — 16th February 2018

    • ‘We’ll implement if president signs bill’ • Buhari’s support group slams NASS Job Osazuwa The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will implement the amended Electoral Act, if assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari. INEC National Commissioner, Voter Education and Publicity, Solomon Soyebi, disclosed this when he appeared on a Lagos-based television…

  • FG admits fraud in social investment programme, invites EFCC

    — 16th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been invited to probe massive fraud  in the Social Investments Programme (SIP). This was even as government said only 15 percent of the N1 trillion budgeted for the programme in two years, has been released.  Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments Programme,…

  • 2019 guber: Plot to impeach Imo deputy gov thickens  

    — 16th February 2018

    George Onyejiuwa, Owerri  A group, Imo Equity, said it has uncovered a grand plot allegedly being hatched by members of the first family  in the state, to impeach Governor Rochas Okorocha’s deputy, Prince Eze Madumere. Madumere is perceived as a stumbling block to  Okorocha’s succession plan in 2019. Coordinator of the group, Pascal Udochi alleged…

  • Casmir Igbokwe, ex-Punch editor, writes for The Sun

    — 16th February 2018

    Award–winning journalist, media manager and former editor of Saturday Punch, Mr. Casmir Igbokwe, will from Monday, February 19, 2018, write for your authoritative newspaper, The Sun. Mr. Igbokwe, whose journalism career spans over two decades, will bring his wealth of experience and insight to bear on various national and international issues. He is a well-known…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share