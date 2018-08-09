The looming betrayal

He probably would not blink at the unfolding drama at the political arena where no one knows the next move in the face of the flux that has become the political moves in the dawn of next elections. Events move with the speed of jets, like a fast-paced dramatic presentations. Defections and resi nations have not ended as Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, sent shock waves across the nation, especially for those who have followed his political trajectory, when he resigned his position as minority leader in the senate and heading into the ruling party. He would be received today by his new party. His imminent defection had been in the rumour mills but Akbabio promptly denied any such move, insisting that he had no such intentions. His strong affinity with the Peoples Democratic Party made it easy to believe him. His is another in the growing list of defections and bertayals. Femi Fani Kayode says Akbabio defected for fear of being investigated for his role in office as governor. Fear was the motivation not dereference to the ruling party as the new APC Akpobio will tell the public in Uyo today. It was the height of intrigues and political betrayal that the new APC senator was at the reception of his colleagues who had joined his former party, only to turn his back on the party. He was allegedly lured with the mouthwatering position of Senate President, and it was such a strong pull . We have long seen, as I opined on these pages two weeks ago, that politicians are driven by selfish interests masking under public good. He has walked on the path of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar whose presidential ambition has driven into traversing the parties. This is a rather sad commentary for Nigerian politics given that the players cannot get anyone’s vouch as their word is no bonds. The days ahead will show if and how his new party would reap from his structure in Akwa Ibom state. The Governor whom he made to succeed him, Emmanuel Udom, has not joined his predecessor as that of Kwara, which implies that the political house may be in disarray. Akpabio has gone to be with his former political foes. If the party makes good the promise of handing him the Senate Presidency, a tall order from the look of things, his profile would have risen and he would have been armed with the kind of political patronage that draws followers like ants to bees. His loyalist now in a quandary, some of who had already declared political ambition on the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), may hold their moves or switch to the new party with their ambition. The ruling party is in a battle of wits and strategy with the opposition and the current Senate president to actualize its touted promise to Akpabio. The hooded security men who invaded the National Assembly is an arrangement of the ruling party without the consent of the Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who, with presidential assent, has barred his fangs by firing Lawal Daura, who heads the security organization. The dust on this matter will remain in the air until President Muhammadu Buhari returns to reverse or uphold the sack.