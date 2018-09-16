The “lifeless” Buhari controversy

In our case it did provoke; the other reason why it was so could be that the publication was made at a time the Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, was scheduled to meet the US President in Washington, DC. Financial Times, we must admit, is not just an ordinary newspaper. The paper and The Economist have established themselves as the heartbeat of the Western developed nations. What you read there represents to a very high extent the thinking and view of the establishment in the Western world. If such a news organ could put out such news item, for those who know, it ought to be a real source of concern because of what it portends.

Such news items tell stories that powerful nations find difficult to express in words. If past lessons are anything to go by, it could be an indication that they are tired of a relationship and they want to back out. In this instance it could mean soured relationship with the country’s president. If you remove diplomatic niceties and put in plain language, they could be saying we helped you in 2015 elections and after four years we no longer find reasons to continue to support you especially now that 2019 general elections are around the corner. For critical observers the above assumptions are reinforced by a similar statement issued by the British Prime Minister, Madam Theresa May, who few days before her touch down in Abuja for her recent state visit labeled our country as the poverty capital of the world. These and more are some of the variables that conspire to give a boost to speculations that the president we see is not the one we voted for in 2015.