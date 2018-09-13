The lesson from Venezuela

We should not turn a blind eye to what is happening in Venezuela nor be unconcerned with goings on there in the simple belief that that country’s current travails cannot occur here because the two countries are different and miles apart. Venezuela and Nigeria are similar in some ways. What is more, in this epoch, in today’s world, once rich countries can become poor overnight literally, due to circumstances that were thought unimaginable.

Consider Iraq, a once bubbling, rich country with a sophisticated people and rich history reduced to rubbles, a nation still struggling to find its feet to date after years of devastation. Libya, a once shining example in Africa of an affluent country with an affluent people as its wealth was shared amongst all, now in ruins and disjointed. If aforementioned countries were undone by war, what do we say of Venezuela an oil rich nation like Nigeria, that is not at war with any country or group within it but is currently on its knees, desolate more or less.

According to a BBC report, Venezuelans are leaving their country in droves everyday in search of basic necessities of life. Social amenities as electricity, water and health services among others are said to be hard to come by. So much so that pregnant women have to cross to a neighbouring country for something as routine as vaccination and to put to bed abroad if mother and child are to stand any chance of survival. Inflation has overshot the roof in that country, put at over 2,000 per cent and prices are said to double every 26 days. We should not ask for whom the bells are tolling in Venezuela for they are also tolling for us. We should pay attention to what is happening in Venezuela today for it could have happened to us and may yet happen to us if our leaders do not learn the lessons therefrom.

Both Venezuela and Nigeria are developing countries. They are both oil-producing nations and members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting countries (OPEC); Venezuela is the sixth largest oil producing nation of OPEC while Nigeria is the fifth in addition to being the largest in Africa. Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world while Nigeria has about the largest gas reserves. For both, oil is their major revenue earner – some 95 per cent for Venezuela and over 70 per cent for Nigeria. Venezuela’s economic crisis is said to be rooted in fall of international price of oil. This dealt it a heavy blow as it is heavily dependent on foreign exchange earnings from oil exports. And Nigeria was veering towards that situation.

READ ALSO: Oil prices fall as OPEC increases production