13th September 2018 - The lesson from Venezuela
13th September 2018 - Restructuring: Osinbajo repent
13th September 2018 - John McCain: A tribute
13th September 2018 - When do we get to democracy?
13th September 2018 - Pancreatic hormone secreting cancers
13th September 2018 - The Bianca Ojukwu controversy
13th September 2018 - Ibrahim Goni: A testament of courage
13th September 2018 - The hidden treasures of cocoyam
13th September 2018 - A ring of the familiar
13th September 2018 - The shame of a nation: 20th century human trafficking and slavery
VENEZUELA

The lesson from Venezuela

— 13th September 2018

Both Venezuela and Nigeria are developing countries. They are both oil-producing nations and members of the OPEC Victoria Ngozi Ikeano We should not turn a blind eye to what is happening in Venezuela nor be unconcerned with goings on there in the simple belief that that country’s current travails cannot occur here because the two…

  • Candid - OSINBAJO REPENT

    Restructuring: Osinbajo repent

    — 13th September 2018

    Let us all repent and do it all over again.  Let’s start talking to ourselves seriously about restructuring. It is the true federalism with no iota of doubt or pretence. Femi Adeoti From head to toe, there is nothing federal about our present weird character. This awkward type of our own federalism is heavily skewed and…

  • JOHN MCCAIN

    John McCain: A tribute

    — 13th September 2018

    John McCain as a maverick and as an American hero as he’s being eulogized today, didn’t achieve his character on a platter of gold. Asiason Jonathan “I’ve tried to serve our country honorably. I’ve made mistakes, but I hope my love for America will be weighed favorably against them. I’ve often observed that I am…

  • Balarabe - DEMOCRACY

    When do we get to democracy?

    — 13th September 2018

    With the state of things, it is sometimes inescapable to ask when the necessary conditions for democracy would ever arrive Lewis Obi Most Nigerians were simply speechless when it transpired that the fee to run for president is N45.5 million in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) auctioned its…

  • SOLDIERS

    JUST IN: Soldiers in shoot-out with terrorists in Borno village

    — 12th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said its troops on counter-insurgency war in the North East are currently engaged in gun duel with members of the Boko Haram terrorists group at Damasak village in Borno State. Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who made this known on his whatsApp platform, said the terrorists invaded…

