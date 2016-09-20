The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
20th September 2016 - Deconstructing the budget padding conundrum
20th September 2016 - What does Ohakim really want?
20th September 2016 - Buhari is not the plagiarist
20th September 2016 - The right time to invest in Nigeria
20th September 2016 - The Kaduna earth tremors
20th September 2016 - Patience Jonathan dares EFCC
20th September 2016 - EFCC seals Shema’s 3 houses in Katsina
20th September 2016 - NJC to probe judges over conflicting judgments
20th September 2016 - 6 killed, 3 soldiers injured as Boko Haram ambushes military convoy
20th September 2016 - Shi’ites issue FG fresh 14-day ultimatum to free El-Zakzaky
Home / Editorial / The Kaduna earth tremors
earth-tremor1

The Kaduna earth tremors

— 20th September 2016

THE recent earth tremors in Kwoi and surrounding villages of Nok, Sanbah and Chori in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State should be thoroughly investigated by the relevant government agency to unearth the cause of the incident and proffer remedial measures to avert future occurrence.

Following the multiple tremors which shook the ground and buildings, some residents of the affected areas had fled to other parts of the state. This is the second time that earth tremors would shake parts of Kaduna State this year. The first one which occurred in Hayin Magani in Ikara Local Government Area of the state destroyed homes and injured people.
It is good that Governor Nasir el-Rufai immediately intervened and directed the State Emergency Agency (SEMA) to the affected zone as well as notified the National Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to investigate the tremors and provide appropriate guidance on the development.
Besides, in June this year, there were reported tremors in some parts of Oyo, Bayelsa and Rivers states. Before the 2016 tremors, Nigeria had reportedly experienced tremors in 1933, 1939, 1964, 1984, 1990, 1994, 1997, 2000 and 2009. Also, environmental experts have warned that six states could experience earth quakes before 2020. The states are Lagos, Oyo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Delta.
It will be recalled that following the earth tremor of 2009 in South-western Nigeria that was felt in several towns and villages in Oyo, Osun, and Ogun states, researchers from Department of Geology, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, investigated the matter.  They had, in a preliminary assessment of earth tremor occurrence in Shaki area, Shaki West Local Government Area of Oyo State, warned of an impending ‘damaging earthquake’ in the next four years.
Their findings indicate the probability of earthquake occurrence in the study area between the year 2009 and 2028 increased from 2.8 per cent to 91.1 per cent.
Moreover, geophysical and geological studies have revealed that a fault zone that connects with the Atlantic fracture exists along Ifewara in Osun State and Zungeru in Niger State.
While the outcome of a detailed investigation on the tremors is being awaited, the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) had in a preliminary report blamed the Kaduna tremors on ‘passive sources.’
According to the agency’s Head of Media and Corporate Communications, Dr. Felix Ale, the nature of the source would soon be determined after the completion of another investigation into the incident.
The Kaduna tremors may indicate  that earthquake is not far from our shores. Nigerians should begin to take good care of the environment. There is no doubt that illegal mining and unregulated drilling of water boreholes could have contributed to the unfortunate incident.
Perhaps, the repeated tremors across the country are warning  signs that Nigeria might be earthquake-prone. Therefore, we call on the Federal Government to investigate the Kaduna tremors and others witnessed in the country since this year so that adequate measures will be taken to avoid a repeat of such tremors in future, especially if the tremors are as a result of human activities. Let the appropriate agencies embark on comprehensive geological surveys to identify more areas that might experience earth tremors in the future.
The government should regulate mining activities as well as drilling of water boreholes in the country. We say this because illegal mining and haphazard drilling of water boreholes are not friendly to the environment.
The government should do something urgently in the six earthquake-prone states of the country. There is the need to carry out serious geological studies in those states so as to proffer intervention measures to check the catastrophe.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

patience-jonathan

Patience Jonathan dares EFCC

— 20th September 2016

Release my money or face consequences Ex-First Lady seeks N5bn damages, apology as anti-graft agency says case in court Story by Adetutu Folasade-Koyi Former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Ibifaka Jonathan, has threatened to drag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before the African  Commission on Human and Peoples Rights in The Gambia if her…

  • Shema-2

    EFCC seals Shema’s 3 houses in Katsina

    — 20th September 2016

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed off three houses in Katsina, belonging to immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema. Daily Sun visited the houses at Barhim Quarters, GRA and Makera Estate in the state capital and saw the inscription ‘EFCC, UNDER INVESTIGATION’ on the walls of the houses. The…

  • CJN-4

    NJC to probe judges over conflicting judgments

    — 20th September 2016

    PDP, Abia guber cases for investigation From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Judicial Council (NJC) has vowed to probe judges involved in dishing out conflicting judgments which have embarrassed and ridiculed  the nation’s judiciary in recent times. ‎The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mahmud Mohammed, who doubles as the Chairman of the NJC, confirmed…

  • Boko Haram

    6 killed, 3 soldiers injured as Boko Haram ambushes military convoy

    — 20th September 2016

    Army denies attack ouside church From Molly Kilete, Abuja Boko Haram  insurgents yesterday attacked a military convoy, injuring three soldiers and killing six civilians. This is even as the military denied the killing of eight people outside a church in Kwamjilari village, which is 30 kilometres east of Chibok, Borno State. The soldiers from Operation…

  • sheikh-el-zakzaky

    Shi’ites issue FG fresh 14-day ultimatum to free El-Zakzaky

    — 20th September 2016

    From Sola Ojo, Kaduna MEMBERS of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, yesterday issued the Federal Government a fresh 14-day ultimatum to unconditionally release their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky who is currently in the custody of Directorate of Security Service (DSS), threatening to embark on what they called ‘sit around’ Abuja protest if…

  • bad-road7

    Flooding: Enugu to demolish 1,000 illegal structures

    — 20th September 2016

    From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Irked by the sudden flooding of some major parts of the metropolis, the Enugu State government has resolved to demolish over 1,000 structures erected on waterways and drainage channels around the state capital. The Commissioner, Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Mr Chidi Aroh, who disclosed this yesterday as he conducted…

  • Uwazuruike

    Biafra: Uwazuruike’s group releases names of members killed in Onitsha 

    — 20th September 2016

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) led by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has released the list of those who died last week during its 17th anniversary  march in  Onitsha, Anambra state. The group on Tuesday September 19, 2016, during a march to commemorate its 17th anniversary,  clashed with  security agents on  Onitsha-Owerri…

  • governor-rochas-okorocha

    Imo outlaws female circumcision

    — 20th September 2016

    From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha says  the ancient practice of female circumcision has been outlawed in the state, warning that offenders risk jail terms without an option of fine. Okorocha, who stated this yesterday, during the official launch of the campaign against  Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) disclosed that a bill to…

  • ayodele-fayose

    Anti-grazing law: Ekiti records first casualty as herdsman bags 2 years in jail

    — 20th September 2016

    From  Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday sentenced one Ali Haruna to two years in jail for grazing his cows  in a farmland in Ado-Ekiti and destroying crops in the process. That ruling  marked the beginning of the implementation of the state’s anti-grazing law. Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo, in his judgement…

  • APC-LOGO-17-300x270.jpg

    APC may cancel Ondo primary

    — 20th September 2016

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) may cancel the September 3 governorship primary in Ondo State. Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu won the primary which was hotly contested by other aspirants. Daily Sun gathered yesterday night that the primary may eventually be cancelled “based on the recommendation of two, out of the three members…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351