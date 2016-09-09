The green alternative and food security

By Adikwu Samuel Ebo

The agricultural sector remains the bedrock of development of the nation in spite of the superiority of the oil sector in its contribution to the economy. The roles of agriculture to economic rejuvenation cannot be neglected.

Agricultural production which refers to the process of producing crops and rearing of animals has been playing a tremendous role in socio – economic development of the nation. The various ways of its contribution to the economy includes, the provision of food for ever growing population, an avenue for employment, as well as revenue earnings from plantation crops, such as cocoa, coffee, rubber, cashew, etc. Besides, it provides raw materials for domestic industries and generates income for those that are involved in the profession and provision of market for industrial goods.

These contributions can be through crops or livestock production. However, in any case it takes, these noble goals of economic development are not easily achieved due to numerous factors.

Nigeria, though endowed with abundant arable land and a population which is primarily agrarian, still lags behind in its ability to grow enough food to meet the needs of its expanding population. Nigeria, the largest country in Africa is being threatened with serious food crisis as the populace could not afford basic staple food on their dining tables. These have resulted in the widespread of menaces and infested crimes society.

At present, most of the crimes perpetuated in our society nowadays is because of hunger, starvation and penury. So many persons could engage in one form of societal malady or unwholesome vices just to have food on their tables. Food crisis, poverty, corruption and other unscrupulous activities co-exist in the same tent. Food crisis also has effects on health institutions as there is no form of drug absorption in human system without adequate food intake.

As a result of food shortages, the rate of anemia and malnutrition especially in infants is colossal. Anemia for instance, has become an endemic disease in Nigeria especially in the North-eastern part of the country. Food and nutrition are critically vital for proper growth and development of infants. Some ailments like ulcerative colitis abdominal pains become excruciating due to low feeding. Every living organism needs food for sustenance. The basisc physiological needs of human beings are food, clothing and shelter according to Abraham Maslow’s theory of needs.

The inability of our country to feed its population is mostly due to lack of substantial capital, human and material, channeled effectively to agricultural sector. It could also be as a result of lack of basic training, skills and knowledge of improved production on the parts of peasants which constitute 80% of agricultural production.

The deplorable state of rural populace which lacks of basic amenities like potable water, comprehensive primary health care system and inaccessible roads also makes crop production in the rural area highly unattractive. Poor storage facilities, inefficient post-harvest management, crude implements used for tillage, ineffective extension services, professional stigmatization, attitude of political leaders and untimely implementation of agricultural policies has all compounded the tragic news in agricultural sector.

Over the years, government came up with same laudable policies like Operation Feed the Nation (OFN). Green Revolution was formulated, but in spite of all efforts geared towards the effectiveness and sustainability of these policies to have impact on the economy, the programmes failed to register good impact. Part of the reasons could be traced to the fact that oil sector was the ladder on which the government used to climb and meet up most of her economic goals. Then, it was really the great days of oil boom. Now, it’s the dawn of the new era, oil boom is now oil doom and the country is facing economic recession with famine and hardship as lifejacket. It’s no longer debatable that Nigeria needs other sources of revenue to cushion the effects of oil deficit. Agriculture is one sure way to diversify the economy. Nigeria has decided to refocus and take giant strides towards diversification of sources of revenue and their search light is beaming on agriculture and solid minerals.

The new road map of the Federal Government on agriculture tagged “Green Alternative” may not yield the desired results. Unequivocally, the road map seems promising, unblemished and impeccably formulated, but how feasible is the implementation? With this policy, can Nigeria economy downturn be efficiently revamped? How can unemployment, poverty, hunger, food crisis and squalor experienced now be addressed? Can our country boost of revenue from agriculture which can significantly cushion the effects of oil falls? These are challenges and questions in the womb of time.

My solemn opinion on this policy is this; for effective attainment of “The Green Alternative”, the 774 local governments in the country had to be involved and fully committed. Every local government in the country must be tasked to produce something. The Department of Agriculture in the local government councils must have a farm. The Head of Department (HOD) of Agriculture, the agric staff in the local government and the local government caretaker or chairman must be a stakeholder in the farm. Department of Agriculture in every state should also coordinate the sector and make sure every state must have a farm.

There should be agriculture show to showcase production and stir competition from wards, local governments and states. The six geo-political zones must have a food processing industry which is strictly owned and managed by government just like we have NNPC.

There must be a comprehensive rural transformation which is the engine room for food production process and clashes between Fulani herdsmen and crop production farmers must be addressed.

