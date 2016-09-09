The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th September 2016 - The 3-year education development plan
9th September 2016 - The needless drama over Edo poll
9th September 2016 - The green alternative and food security
9th September 2016 - Rethinking part-time legislature
9th September 2016 - How competent are the economic managers?
9th September 2016 - NLN: Absence of fund, internet cripples activities in NLN
9th September 2016 - Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%
9th September 2016 - Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan
9th September 2016 - FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors
9th September 2016 - MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands
Home / Opinion / The green alternative and food security
PIC 30. PEOPLE INSPECTING A RICE PLANTATION DURING FARMER'S FIELD DAY AT THE NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL SEEDS COUNCIL (NASC) TECHNICAL HEADQUARTERS SHEDA, IN ABUJA ON THURSDAY (3/11/11).

The green alternative and food security

— 9th September 2016

By Adikwu Samuel Ebo

The agricultural sector remains the bedrock of development of the nation in spite of the superiority of the oil sector in its contribution to the economy. The roles of agriculture to economic rejuvenation cannot be neglected.
Agricultural production which refers to the process of producing crops and rearing of animals has been playing a tremendous role in socio – economic development of the nation. The various ways of its contribution to the economy includes, the provision of food for ever growing population, an avenue for employment, as well as revenue earnings from plantation crops, such as cocoa, coffee, rubber, cashew, etc.  Besides, it provides raw materials for domestic industries and generates income for those that are involved in the profession and provision of market for industrial goods.
These contributions can be through crops or livestock production.  However, in any case it takes, these noble goals of economic development are not easily achieved due to numerous factors.
Nigeria, though endowed with abundant arable land and a population which is primarily agrarian, still lags behind in its ability to grow enough food to meet the needs of its expanding population.  Nigeria, the largest country in Africa is being threatened with serious food crisis as the populace could not afford basic staple food on their dining tables.  These have resulted in  the widespread of menaces and infested crimes society.
At present, most of the crimes perpetuated in our society nowadays is because of hunger, starvation and penury.  So many persons could engage in one form of societal malady or unwholesome vices just to have food on their tables.  Food crisis, poverty, corruption and other unscrupulous activities co-exist in the same tent.  Food crisis also has effects on health institutions as there is no form of drug absorption in human system without adequate food intake.
As a result of food shortages, the rate of anemia and malnutrition especially in infants is colossal.  Anemia for instance, has become an endemic disease in Nigeria especially in the North-eastern part of the country.  Food and nutrition are critically vital for proper growth and development of infants.  Some ailments like ulcerative colitis abdominal pains become excruciating due to low feeding.  Every living organism needs food for sustenance.  The basisc physiological needs of human beings are food, clothing and shelter according to Abraham Maslow’s theory of needs.
The inability of our country to feed its population is mostly due to lack of substantial capital, human and material, channeled effectively to agricultural sector.  It could also be as a result of  lack of basic training, skills and knowledge of improved production on the parts of peasants which constitute 80% of agricultural production.
The deplorable state of rural populace which lacks of  basic amenities like potable water, comprehensive primary health care system and inaccessible roads also makes crop production in the rural area highly unattractive.  Poor storage facilities, inefficient post-harvest management, crude implements used for tillage, ineffective extension services, professional stigmatization, attitude of political leaders and untimely implementation of agricultural policies has all compounded the tragic news in agricultural sector.
Over the years, government came up with same laudable policies like Operation Feed the Nation (OFN). Green Revolution was formulated, but in spite of all efforts geared towards the effectiveness and sustainability of these policies to have impact on the economy, the programmes failed to register good impact. Part of the reasons could be traced to the fact that oil sector was the ladder on which the government used to climb and meet up most of her economic goals.  Then, it was really the great days of oil boom.  Now, it’s the dawn of the new era, oil boom is now oil doom and the country is facing economic recession with famine and hardship as lifejacket.  It’s no longer debatable that Nigeria needs other sources of revenue to cushion the effects of oil deficit. Agriculture is one sure way to diversify the economy. Nigeria has decided to refocus and take giant strides towards diversification of sources of revenue and their search light is beaming on agriculture and solid minerals.
The new road map of the Federal Government on agriculture tagged “Green Alternative” may not yield the desired results. Unequivocally, the road map seems promising, unblemished and impeccably formulated, but how feasible is the implementation? With this policy, can Nigeria economy downturn be efficiently revamped? How can unemployment, poverty, hunger, food crisis and squalor experienced now be addressed? Can our country boost of revenue from agriculture which can significantly cushion the effects of oil falls? These are challenges and questions in the womb of time.
My solemn opinion on this policy is this; for effective attainment of “The Green Alternative”, the 774 local governments in the country had to be involved and fully committed. Every local government in the country must be tasked to produce something. The Department of Agriculture in the local government councils must have a farm. The Head of Department (HOD) of Agriculture, the agric staff in the local government and the local government caretaker or chairman must be a stakeholder in the farm. Department of Agriculture in every state should also coordinate the sector and make sure every state must have a farm.
There should be agriculture show to showcase production and stir competition from wards, local governments and states. The six geo-political zones must have a food processing industry which is strictly owned and managed by government just like we have NNPC.
There must be a comprehensive rural transformation which is the engine room for food production process and clashes between Fulani herdsmen and crop production farmers must be addressed.

Ebo writes via  [email protected]

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%

— 9th September 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared with 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points. Investors gained N17.7 billion as market capitalisation closed…

  • nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-news-conference.

    Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan

    — 9th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s plan to seek external loans at an interest rate of 1.25 per cent. Adeosun had earlier revealed plans to take long-term loans at a very low interest rate from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, China Exim Bank and other specific financial…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors

    — 9th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe As part of measures to incentivise investments in the  Nigerian mining sector, the Federal Government yesterday offered prospective investors a  three-year tax holidays. Speaking at the opening session of the ongoing Africa Down Under Conference in Perth, Australia recently, Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode  Fayemi, said the country was determined…

  • A worker sweeps past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg

    MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands

    — 9th September 2016

    A global brands and marketing research firm, Ipsos Marketing, has listed MTN, Milo, Close-Up,  Coca Cola, Peak Milk, Indomie, Etisalat, Bournvita, Omo and Maltina as top ten most influential out of 100 brands in Nigeria. According to Ipsos, the brands were selected based on marketing survey carried out on 1000 Nigerians to assess 100 brands…

  • World-Bank

    Education: 5 states to get $500m

    — 9th September 2016

    The World Bank has set aside $500 million dollars as grant to fund basic education in five states for five years, Information Officer, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Helen Okoro said yesterday. Okoro, in a statement said head of World Bank International Reconstruction and Development team, Olatunde Adekola, disclosed the grant in Abuja. She said…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: The permutations, uncertainty and confusion

    — 9th September 2016

    By Willy Eya, Taiwo Amodu and Chinelo Obogo Yesterday, the ding dong over the Edo State governorship election continued with the postponement of the exercise for another two weeks. The decision was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday evening. It has further raised the tension and anxiety preceding…

  • PIC. 16. RAMS WAITING FOR SALE AT MUBI MARKET IN ADAMAWA ON WEDNESDAY (2/11/11).

    Lagos: Muslims lament high cost of rams

    — 9th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Barely 72 hours to this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, price of rams may force some Muslims to rethink the obligation of slaughtering rams. This was even as many civil servants in the state lamented the ‘tough’ situation. Daily Sun’s visit to many ram markets in the state, which include Gbagada, Agege, Ijora and Meiran,…

  • Simon-Lalong1

    Lalong briefs Buhari on monarch’s killing, others

    — 9th September 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the killing of a first class traditional ruler of Bokkos in his state. This was even as he said investigations were ongoing to arrest those behind the dastardly act shortly after the state celebrated one year of peace on the Plateau….

  • Ortom

    Ortom offers scholarship to six indigent children

    — 9th September 2016

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has announced the offer of scholarship to two sets of triplets up to university level. The six children were brought to the Government House in Makurdi by their mother, Mrs. Kumawuese Azua Kwen, a widow from Kwande Local Government Area. Mrs. Kwen who told the Governor…

  • Cross-River-state-Ben-Ayade

    Ayade lauds Buhari on economic diversification

    — 9th September 2016

    Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for diversifying  the nation’s economy by making agriculture its main stay. Ayade, who spoke during the flag off the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Rice Anchor Borrowers  Programme at Odukpani Local Government headquarters, said the introduction of the programme was  the beginning of the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351