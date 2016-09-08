The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
8th September 2016 - Don’t increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG
8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election
8th September 2016 - Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities
8th September 2016 - We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government
8th September 2016 - Copyright enforcers raid Onitsha market, make arrests
8th September 2016 - Bayelsa: Soldiers sweep 3 communities in search of ‘Avengers’
8th September 2016 - Udiroko: The colour of culture
8th September 2016 - Akure motorparks wear new garb, now ‘Ogogoro’ joints
8th September 2016 - We lost nine officers to road crashes – FRSC Corps Marshal
8th September 2016 - BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo
Home / Broken Tongues / Columns / The GMDs were on a mission
Amanze obi Broken tongue

The GMDs were on a mission

— 8th September 2016

Nigerians are already fretting over the imminent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Some former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) met last week and urged government to review the current price of PMS. Their argument was that the variables, which led to the pegging of the pump price of PMS at N145 per litre, have changed, particularly the exchange rate of the naira to the dollar. They believe that the prevailing price regime has become unsustainable and should, therefore, be reviewed upwards.
The former GMDs were in league with oil marketers. But there is also every reason to believe that they were equally in league with government. The meeting of the ex-GMDs was suspect in the first place. I do not know when the gang became a pressure group or a non-governmental organisation. Their advice was unsolicited. Yet, they stepped out with so much gusto to make their declarations.
Going by government’s disposition or responses to the rumoured increase in the pump price of PMS, it will not be out of place to say that the ex-GMDs are agents of government, who were sent to test the waters. That probably explains why the helmsmen of the petroleum industry freely passed the buck when they were confronted with the issue. While the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, directed the issue to the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Maikanti Baru, the GMD, in turn passed the buck to the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA). None wanted to be held down to a position. Their disposition suggested that there was something they did not want to say.
Let us recall that the price of PMS was moved from N87 to N145 in May this year. When that happened, Kachikwu lectured us on some issues, bordering on price modulation and market forces. Many, certainly did not understand the minister and his economic head shrinkers. But he did say in clear terms that the pump price of PMS would drop in a matter of weeks or months. He left us with the impression that the market forces he referred to will necessarily work in favour of lower prices of PMS.
As a people who are addicted to hard liberty, Nigerians did not really bother about Kachikwu’s promise of what was to come. They accepted the situation and continued to pick the bits and pieces of their distraught selves. But what really rankled was that a few weeks after the increase in the pump price of PMS, the pump price of diesel also shot sky high. From N125 a litre, it climbed to N220. Nobody told anybody why it was so. End users of the product most of whom are business concerns had no choice. They had to buy the product at whatever price. But the bad news was that the situation increased heavily the cost of running their businesses. That is a major reason industries and blue chip companies are collapsing. The operating environment is clearly harsh. It does not support sustainability.
What is clearly distressing under the present order is the institutional conspiracy that is directed at the masses. The new price regime that came about in May came like a thief in the night. It did not follow any familiar pattern. Unlike what used to obtain, government did not give any notice. It did not consult with the relevant authorities. The new price regime took off first. Then government explained later. It was very unceremonious. The action was lacking in sensitivity. There was no effort to connect with the people. The increase just dropped from the blues.
Curiously, government’s misstep did not shock the segment of the society that has always been up in arms against unpopular and anti-people policies. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), government’s implacable foe in matters of this nature, went livid. It could not confront the issue. It could not challenge government’s action. It did not feel that something untoward has happened. But because labour must, at least, pretend to be labour, the NLC, under Ayuba Wabba, feebly announced a strike action. It did that to fulfill all righteousness. NLC, in truth, did not want to join issues with government on the matter. And so, the strike failed woefully. NLC, for the first time in its history, called off a strike without negotiation. Government simply ignored it. In fact, the strike did not take place in most states of the federation, particularly in the South West. Suddenly, the zone of the country that is always at the forefront of civil agitations assumed the back row. It was not interested in fighting the unpopular policy of the administration. The silence from the NLC and the South West was conspiratorial. It is in line with the curious turn of events in the country.
Now, another increase in the pump price of petrol, and by extension, diesel is imminent. But government wants to smuggle the increase in through the back door, using the ex-GMDs of NNPC and the oil marketers. Someone really needs to remind this government that there is something called accountability. If a government promised the people strawberries when it was about to take off, it should not inflict them with whirlwind when it is properly seated. No matter what may have changed in the economy of the country, the government of the day must not forget what it promised the people. If anything has happened that necessitates a change or shift in policy, the people should be made to understand. Government needs to explain. To carry on as if the people do not matter anymore is an act of bad faith.
The situation we have on our hands boils down to management of the economy.
It is easy to say that the country is in dire straits today because of the slump in the price of crude in the international oil market. But is that all that can be said or be done? Is that going to be the end of the story?  Certainly not. Governance is about responsibility. Those who have been entrusted with public office must recognise that they have enormous responsibility thrust upon their shoulders. When such responsibilities come knocking at the door, the thing to do is not to give excuses. You confront the challenges as they come.
The responsibility before our government today is how to manage the economy. Regrettably, government has been found wanting in this regard. A government confronted with an oddity should be able to find a solution to it. Inability to do so signals failure. Under Nigeria’s present circumstance, the expectation is that government should be able to bring some dexterity to bear on the situation. It should be able to put together a team of experts, who can think out of the box. We are talking about experts on the economy, who can come up with uncommon ideas on how to navigate the economy out of the doldrums. That is what we expect. Endless excuses will not help.
It is even worse to seek scapegoats. I have heard this government say on many occasions that the previous administration is responsible for the present woes of the country. This is escapism of the highest order. It smacks of absolute lack of grasp of the fundamentals of governance. If a political group or association is entrusted with public office, the unspoken assumption is that it has come to improve on what it met. That is the basis for regime change. If a new regime cannot beat the record of its predecessor, then it has failed. Our government should, therefore, look forwards and lean less on yesterday. That is the only way it can find the tree for the woods.

Kachikwu

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. mazi joe offor 8th September 2016 at 7:54 pm
    Reply

    this is a well articulating article. the consortium of roguish past gmds of nnpc, who appointed them to act on price of fuel fixing for nigerians. or is it a ploy to seek for recognition from government for another appointment to continue thier theft on our common patrimony. it has become a system in nigeria that when any government in power is observed to be weak and rudderless, every faceless old dead woods will rise to bring ideas which they lacked when they were in government. when should ask, the past gmds of nnpc , are they pressure group or government economy advisers or what?. please they should go and continue to enjoy their past loots. thier advice from their roguish minds are illconceived.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria's Minister of Health Isaac Folorunso Adewole attends an emergency National Council on Health meeting on the control of Lassa Fever in Abuja, Nigeria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde - RTX231AG

Don’t increase use of contraceptives, group warns FG

— 8th September 2016

…says 5.8million babies die through contraceptive in Nigeria BY PHILIP NWOSU Unless the Federal Government halts its plans to increase contraceptive prevalence in Nigeria from 15 percent to 36 percent, the death rate of babies who die through abortion in Nigeria annually could climb from 5.8million to 13.9million, a Civil Society Organisation of Nigeria has…

  • INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

    BREAKING: INEC postpones Edo election

    — 8th September 2016

    The Independent National Electoral Commission has reversed its earlier decision to go ahead with the election in Edo as it has agreed to shift the  governorship election by two weeks. The decision to postpone the election was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital this evening. A national commissioner at…

  • Activities-of-Herdsmen-Threat-to-Nigerias-Unity-Emir-of-Ilorin

    Abia: Herdsmen leadership make peace with local communities

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Chuks Onuoha – UMUAHIA) Leaders of Hausa/Fulani herdsmen in Abia state have signed an accord with all the communities leaders  in Abia to ensure a peaceful coexistence with them. This is part of proactive measures adopted by the state government, the police and leaders of various communities in Abia to put an end to violent clashes between herdsmen…

  • keshis-burial

    We’re investing heavily in Keshi’s family, says government

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Paul Osuyi – ASABA) The Federal Government has said that the children of the late former Super Eagles captain and coach Stephen Keshi will be heavy invested in. Minister of Sports Solomon Dalung, who disclosed this in Asaba yesterday, said government has not forgotten about the late Eagles handler who won the African Cup of Nations…

  • photo2 (1)

    Copyright enforcers raid Onitsha market, make arrests

    — 8th September 2016

    Officers of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) yesterday raided the popular Emeka Offor plaza at Onitsha main market in Anambra state and arrested five suspects for pirating and downloading selling music at the market. The NCC stormed the market based on tip-off that the plaza was the major spot where traders download and upload music to…

  • 1472553338_552_Photos-of-Nigerian-Army039s-quotOperation-Crocodile-Smilequot

    Bayelsa: Soldiers sweep 3 communities in search of ‘Avengers’

    — 8th September 2016

    (By Femi Folaranmi – YENAGOA) Armed soldiers invaded three Bayelsa communities yesterday, allegedly destroying over 43 houses and carting away three speed boats. The raid on the communities – Peremabiri, Akamabugo and Tikogbene in Southern Ijaw Local Government Council Area -is believed to be part of special Operation Crocodile Smile being carried out by the military against…

  • PIC.17. FROM LEFT: ZONAL COMMANDING OFFICER, RS2HQ FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY COMMISSION, MR DEMOLA LAWAL; DEPUTY CORPS MARSHAL (OPERATIONS), MR BOBOYE OYEYEMI; LAGOS STATE SECTOR COMMANDER, MR NSEOBONG AKPABIO, AND HEAD OF SERVICE, NATIONAL UNIFORM LICENSING SCHEME, MR HYGINUS FUOMSUK, DURING THE OPENING OF THE SPECIAL ZONAL OPERATORS MEETING IN LAGOS ON FRIDAY (22/06/12).

    We lost nine officers to road crashes – FRSC Corps Marshal

    — 8th September 2016

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Corps Marshal of the Nigerian Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi has disclosed that the Corps lost nine of their officers to road crashes in the last six months. Oyeyemi who stated this during the flag off of the Ember months campaign held at the NURTW Motor Park, North Bank, Makurdi…

  • INEC-Chairman-Yakubu-Mohammed

    BREAKING: INEC ignores police, says election must hold in Edo

    — 8th September 2016

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will proceed with the governorship elections in Edo State despite security advice from the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force. The Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) had in press conference on Wednesday, advised INEC to postpone the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September…

  • KALU IDIKA KALU

    Restructuring Nigeria can work if… –Idika Kalu

    — 8th September 2016

    By Vincent Kalu Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has said that it was irresponsible for the Federal Government to give bailout funds to states. Kalu, who once aspired to be president of the nation on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this interview also spoke on the burning issue of…

  • Comrade-Onuh-Edoka-Kogi-NLC

    Nobody can sponsor Labour against Kogi govt. –Edoka, Kogi NLC chairman

    — 8th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja The Organised labour and the Kogi State government have been having a running battle over welfare of workers via payment of salaries and now the seemingly unending staff screening exercise which has taken well over six months, yet a large chunk of the workers are yet to be paid. Recently, the labour…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351