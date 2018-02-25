“The girls are fabulous, flattery will get you everywhere”

We left for the Airport immediately after and boarded a Private Jet. “This is the life Tobs,” Jasmine whispered in my ear effervescently as soon as Dennis went to the cockpit to have a word with the Pilot. I was quiet throughout the 45 minutes journey while Jasmine chatted away excitedly and Dennis smiled at her like an indulgent Uncle that had just given his much-loved Niece her favourite candy.

We got to Abuja at about 2.00pm and two cars were waiting. Dennis explained to us that he asked for two cars so one could take him to his Meeting while the other took us shopping and then he did something strange, he handed Jasmine an ATM card and handed me a piece of paper. He had his password written on it and reiterated that all our shopping was at his expense and that we had a blank cheque. Oh wow, the guy thinks of everything. Is this supposed to impress me? Hmmn. “Common Tobs, don’t just stand there like a statue, we have so much to do” Jasmine shouted impatiently above the Aircraft noise. Abuja is truly a beautiful city with beautiful overpriced Boutiques.

You know for sure that shopping with Jasmine as always is fun but I refused to give the password to Jasmine and insisted we pay for our purchases after all we already intended to shop in Lagos. The truth is from my teen years I have never felt comfortable taking money from men if they are not my brothers or father.

My father raised me to be self-dependant and content with what I have; never coveting what was not mine and working hard to achieve my goals. A good name is better than silver or gold he would always say; Godliness with contentment is great gain.

Don’t get me wrong, I, like every girl like good things, I just don’t feel a need to exploit men to get what I want. “You do know you are a spoil spot Tobs,” Jasmine grumbled. “Yes Darling but not to worry we still have later in the evening to ‘paint the town red,” I teased trying to smoothen the dark scowl creasing Jasmine’s beautiful forehead.

We purchased some gorgeous, sexy wears and scandalous night wears. I had to agree to Jasmine’s demands to pacify her. “Damn you girl, sometimes I feel like wringing your neck,” I said affectionately laughing and aiming a pillow at her when we got into our Hotel room, we got into a pillow fight and all was forgiven.

The room was really lovely; it had a Victorian look and feel to it with a breath taking view from the balcony. We chatted as we prepared for the night; our rooms had connecting doors so Jasmine could go in and out of her room instead of using the front door. We chatted as we dressed up for the night, then my phone rang.

It was Jheri Blake! Jheri is a gospel Musician and one of the favourite of the girls and I, we have been to a lot of his shows and concerts. “Hey JB, what’s up? This is a pleasant surprise. How is your wife Chioma?” I asked. “Aaah Tobs, can’t forget you Ladies.

How are you and the girls? Chioma is fine,” Jheri said sounding very excited. “The girls are fabulous JB, flattery will get you everywhere,” I teased laughing. “I hope you Ladies have not forgotten the Jheri HAVI Foundation Benefit concert on Sunday, the 25th by 5.00pm at Golden Tulip Festac?” Jheri asked anxiously.

Oh my goodness I actually forgot! Jheri runs a Charity Organisation that helps accident victims, HAVI means Help Accident Victims Initiative and he has helped so many over the years. Coincidentally it’s taking place a day to Domestic Violence Anonymous, the support Group I run by Warien Rose Foundation for men, women and children going through domestic abuse. I assured him the girls and I will be there. “Now, this is a nice view to come back to after a rewarding and exhausting day,” Dennis growled seductively from behind me. I froze; I was still in my Victoria secret underwear with a matching pink garter belt. I was positively mortified.