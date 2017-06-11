The fun, excitement at Africa Fashion Week Nigeria

By Josephine Ochidi and Efemena Edherigho

Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) 2017 was all glamour and glitter as over 50 fashion designers from Nigeria and other African countries showcased various creative designs and patterns. The event which held between Jun§e 3rd and 4th at the National Arts Theatre Lagos proved that African fashion is ready to go global.

On the first day, International Women’s Society (IWS) had an impressive outing as they showcased exotic loop fringes to accessorize most of the designs. Oma Couture, Bijelly Couture, Mmakamba, Fyyfe, Veens, Stiches and the DaViva solo show rounded up the night as well as amazing designs from the likes of House of Maufechi, Nipo Skin (Ghana) Zhukky Afro, House of Regalia, Modela, Asake Oge and Kola Kudus.

These designers showcased trendy office, evening and casual wears using the latest DaViva fabric and ABC Wax. Aside Kola Kudus who played with finely designed tie and dye pants and top for men, other designers played around with laces, and chiffon, taffeta and exotic trimmings. The designers accessorized these prints with Swarovski as embellishments to jazz them up.

The grand finale which was on June 4th featured designs from various designers such as Micserah Fashion House who showcased its unisex designs; Nini Kelia Couture and Chann concept who showcased unisex funky fringe designs while Audree Hope’s smart monochrome collection had this Victorian elegance. Godwin Green designs showcased Ankara by ABC Wax. Also students from fashion academies such as Rhoda Michaels Fashion Academy and Tiannah Styling Fashion Academy also displayed their own designs.

AFWN 2017 did not only showcase clothing lines as Ibile by Keexs displayed shoes made in Nigeria. Other designers include Signature Secret Africa who showcased her latest collections of drapes and blings. The drapes endowed generously at the front and back were a classy touch. Also, Alexander II Akande (Yaoundè,) Veba, NeoPele Concept, Blingshiki, Del Africa Fashion, Sally Bawa, Tash by Tasha Godwin, Eve Design, Threads by Kwete and many others wowed the audience.

The show, which brought countries from all over Africa together, portrayed the continent’s rich cultural heritage. It served as a medium to encourage entrepreneurs with talented hands. The designers showed that Africans are talented and would definitely reach the climax.

Mr. Segun Awolowo, Director General of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) commended the organizer, Ms Ronke Ademiluyi for her resilience and for ensuring that Africa Fashion is a force to reckon with in Africa and Europe with her Africa Fashion Week Nigeria and Africa Fashion Week London concepts. The Eyo Masquerade and Moremi Dancers were among entertainers at the event.





