The Sun News
Latest
21st February 2018 - The fall of Zuma
21st February 2018 - Robbers on the runway
21st February 2018 - Munachim Chukwuma 08064988081
21st February 2018 - I’ll not relent in fight against graft –Buhari
21st February 2018 - Between ‘warm’ and ‘worm’
21st February 2018 - Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme: Fall of the last Iroko
21st February 2018 - The philosophy of psychic attack ( 6)
21st February 2018 - Nigeria needs total restructuring
21st February 2018 - LMC to honour Udoji on Match day 10
21st February 2018 - Russia 2018: Aiteo hails NFF’s World Cup plans
Home / Editorial / The fall of Zuma

The fall of Zuma

— 21st February 2018

We congratulate South Africans for finally getting President Jacob Zuma to resign from office.  We congratulate the new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, for his patience, and the African National Congress (ANC) for its forbearance.  Africa is proud of such a peaceful transition, even if it regrets ever having to contend with a president as contentious as Zuma. 

We appreciate the delicate negotiations, the test of wills and Zuma’s obduracy, which made him refuse to exit quietly.  Zuma was one of Africa’s most controversial presidents, but nothing really flayed him, until now. He has six wives, and a child out of wedlock.  These were rarely held or used against him.  He once boasted how he had unprotected sex with an HIV-positive female, and all he did afterwards was to have a shower.  A shocked world soon got over its deep disappointment. He had a plethora of corruption allegations hovering around him. Yet, he stuck on to power.

That the African National Congress (ANC) finally pushed him out last week was no mean accomplishment. Many observers had thought it was impossible, considering the numerous occasions he had survived similar pressures.  He had always had his way with the party.  On the many instances he found himself in a tight corner, he would break into the well-known ANC revolutionary song “Get me my machine gun…” which served to remind everyone that he was a veteran ANC militant who paid his dues with a 10-year jail time on Robben Island.  To him such service was enough indemnity for all his excesses. Usually, the ANC concurred, and Zuma would be forgiven.

Last week, however, Zuma’s magic failed, as the ANC pressed him relentlessly until he resigned.  He was quitting, he said, because “no life should be lost in my name and also the ANC should never be divided in my name, I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect.”  ANC’s new leader and Deputy President, Cyril Ramaphosa, was then sworn-in as president.  Nelson Mandela can now rest easy that his preferred successor has finally become President.

Jacob Zuma was a charming man, a gifted performer who could sing and dance his way out of trouble.  He began his resignation speech by laughing and joking with the press and wondering why they looked so serious.  Those gifts partly explained his longevity in office given the numerous charges of bribery and corruption leveled against him.  During the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela in 2013, international television networks could not resist flashing the images of the expansive, palatial, country mansion of Zuma, upgraded with public funds, which had then become a subject of public controversy.  Eventually, the South African Supreme Court ruled that President Zuma had unduly benefitted from the use of public funds spent on his personal home, Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, and that he had  failed also to “uphold, defend, respect” the constitution of the country.  The project had cost $27 million and had included poultry equipment, cattle enclosure, an amphitheater and a swimming pool.  After two years of using every obstructive tactic in the courts and utilising the ANC majority in parliament to filibuster the issue, Zuma eventually apologised and promised to pay back $16 million.

President Zuma’s tenure as a public official was remarkable for its many controversies as he staggered from one scandal into another.  In 2003, he was investigated in a major arms deal in which the public prosecutor stated that “there was prima facie evidence of corruption.” In 2004, a bribe was solicited for Zuma from a defence contractor by Zuma’s financial advisor.  The accusation was such that the then South African President, Thabo Mbeki, dismissed Zuma as deputy president and told parliament that “it would be best to release the honourable Jacob Zuma from his responsibilities as Deputy President of the Republic and member of the cabinet.”  Zuma then resigned as a member of parliament and his advisor was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.  Zuma was, this time, formally charged with corruption. But, the case was struck out for technical reasons.

The ANC is Africa’s oldest political party founded in 1912 and tested by time and crises.  The lesson from Zuma’s fall is the upholding of party supremacy in South Africa. This is one lesson Nigerian politicians should imbibe.  Another notable lesson is the power of the people, especially when they choose to act in the best interest of their country. We urge President Ramaphosa to renew the ANC, remind its members of its ideals and reposition it from the corruption-ridden image it has acquired in recent years to the party of Nelson Mandela’s dreams.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I’ll not relent in fight against graft –Buhari

— 21st February 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari assured Nigerians in Yola, Adamawa State, yesterday, that his government will not relent in the fight against corruption, in line with his promise to the country during his 2015 inauguration.The president also said demonstration of accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility and delivery of strategic goods and services are critical to moving the country…

  • Ekiti: Herdsmen take oath of peaceful co-existence

    — 21st February 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Fulani herders in Ekiti State and South West have taken a traditional oath binding to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West, that they will no longer kill or allow their cows to stray into farms. The oath, said to be an effective cultural sanction on…

  • Again, ex-militants threaten to return to creeks

    — 21st February 2018

    • We’ve paid till 2017 –Amnesty office Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa About 3,642 former militants under the third phase of the amnesty programme have threatened to return to the creeks if the Amnesty office does not resolve lingering issues bordering on the non-payment of stipends and non-admission of real militants into the amnesty programme. Chairman of…

  • INEC lacks capacity for credible polls –Wike 

    — 21st February 2018

    • Rivers East endorses gov for second term Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) lacked the capacity to conduct credible polls.  Wike also called on the international community to closely monitor the nation’s electoral process to stop INEC from manipulating the 2019 elections.  He…

  • N5.3bn fraud: Court dismisses charges against ex-Enugu gov, Nnamani, aide

    — 21st February 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi A federal high court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the corruption charges against Chimaroke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had first arraigned Nnamani, his former aide, Sunday Onyekazor Anyaogu and six companies in 2007, for allegedly conspiring to divert about N5.3 billion from the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share