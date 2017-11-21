The fall of Charlie Rose

Swallowed up in the baggy academic robes of Georgetown University, Charlie Rosestood before the school’s graduating class of 2015, shifting into the final moments of a commencement speech on lessons learned from one of the most celebrated careers in broadcast journalism.

“Think ahead to the end of your life,” he told the graduates. “And think about what you would like to be remembered for at the end of your life. It’s not honor. It’s not prestige. It is character. It is integrity. It is truth. It is doing the right thing. It’s hard to imagine or think about that when you’re 22. It’s easy when you’re 73.”

Two years later, exactly what Rose will be “remembered for” is now an open question.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported on a string of sexual assault allegations against the 75-year-old television host, including unwanted advances, groping, lewd phone calls and other improprieties. Eight women, both former employees on Rose’s eponymous talk show and aspiring journalists, told The Post about their experiences with him, as well as their fears that speaking out against the famed host could ruin their careers.

On Monday, hours after the report hit the Internet, CBS News announced Rose was suspended from “CBS This Morning.” PBS and Bloomberg have also halted the distribution of the hour-long talk show Rose has hosted since the early 1990s.

The loftiness of Rose’s career can be measured in part by his many honors, some of which could now be at risk: honorary degrees from Duke, Georgetown and Montclair State, to name a few; a Peabody Award and Emmy Award; the Walter Cronkite Excellence in Journalism Award; the Vincent Scully Prize; the Fred Friendly First Amendment Award; his induction as a “knight” in the French Legion of Honor.

There was considerable irony in his apology after Monday’s story broke.

“The first thing they say,” Brooks noted, ” . . . is ‘I had no idea the women were thinking this way.'”

If Rose was listening closely, it was not reflected when it was his turn to apologize.

“It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior,” Rose said in a statement to The Post. “I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.

“I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.”

Brooks had described that sort of expression in harsh terms.

It reflects, he said, “an inability to put your mind in the mind of the person your pushing yourself all over. It’s sort of a moral, and a humanist blindness, to another person’s experience,” Brooks said.

Rose responded: “It’s a significant societal change for sure.”

Brooks agreed, adding that, in the past, he said, such stories of sexual harassment caused just “a little ruckus.” Now, he said “we’re going to code red.”

Rose is the latest in a series of high-profile personalities toppled by similar allegations. Unlike Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly or comedian Louis C.K., Rose was not known for cultivating controversy or exuding an edgy personality. If anything, the broadcaster’s career had been marked by on-screen gentility and middle-of-the-road calm.

The rise of Charlie Rose began with a little boy reading biographies of powerful figures by candlelight in the North Carolina bedroom he shared with his grandmother.

By his own account, Rose never set out to be a talk-show host or television journalist. “There was no great plan,” Rose told New York Magazine in 1992. “I wasn’t smart enough to have a plan.”

Rose, born in a town of less than a hundred people, grew up as an only child in rural Henderson, North Carolina. His father owned an agriculture supply store near the train depot, Fortune reported in 2009. Although he kindled ideas about leaving his home state, Rose went to Duke University, just an hour’s drive from Henderson. He initially enrolled in pre-med, then jumped to history after a summer interning for then-Sen. B. Everett Jordan, a North Carolina Democrat. “I became a political junkie in a serious way that summer,” Rose told New York Magazine.

After graduation, he entered Duke’s law school. There, he met Mary King. The two married and moved to New York where she worked as a researcher for CBS. Rose worked as an attorney on Wall Street while moonlighting freelance television assignments.

Eventually, he was pulled into the orbit of Bill Moyers, working as a producer for the commentator’s PBS show International Report in 1974. Soon Rose stepped onto the other side of the camera, picking up his first Peabody in 1976 for an interview special with Jimmy Carter, according to Fortune.

Rose hopped around the country with various television gigs, including as host of “A.M. Chicago” on WLS-Ch.7 in 1978-79. Career ambitions, he later told People Magazine in 1986, split apart his marriage in 1980. “Workaholism had everything to do with it,” Rose told the magazine. “It’s the saddest thing – I lost track of the marriage. I consider it the biggest failure of my life, allowing my marriage to be a casualty of my own desire for a place in the sun.”

He found his niche in 1983, when CBS hired him to helm “Nightwatch.” A lobster shift weeknight show from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., Rose turned the interview-based format into a popular forum for high-profile guests, from George H.W. Bush to Woody Allen, New York Magazine reported. In one 1986 segment, Rose interviewed cult leader-turned-murderer Charles Manson. The segment went on to win an Emmy, but it also exposed Rose to a criticism that would follow him for the rest of his career – that he had little interest in pressing guests with hardball questions.