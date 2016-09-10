The exit of shipping firms from Nigeria

It will be recalled that the Federal Government last year placed restriction on the importation of about 41 items due to Foreign Exchange scarcity. But, government defended its action and promised to encourage domestic production of some of the goods that could be produced locally. However, the shipping firms are complaining that the ban has adversely affected their operations. Therefore, they are asking that the restriction be lifted or else it will encourage smuggling, diversion of ships to neighbouring countries, leaving our ports virtually empty and general loss of revenue to government.

We urge the government and the relevant agencies in the maritime sub-sector to take a detailed analysis of the complaints that have resulted in the exit of the shipping firms with a view to restore the smooth operations of the maritime industry.

While it is necessary to restrict the importation of goods that can be manufactured locally and save scarce forex, the significance of the maritime sector of which shipping operators play a vital role should not be ignored. Statistics show that since this year, the number of goods imported into the country has shrunk by over 30 percent. This is because the shipping lines are reportedly shifting base to other West African countries in response to government new policy.

Government should review some of the policies as it affects the shipping operations in our shores.

There is need to meet the joint venture obligations with the international oil companies, which are major partners in the sector.

Government should not allow the shipping sub-sector to lag behind in the global sector.

Our country is vastly endowed with coastlines and navigable inland waterways, and strategically placed on the Atlantic Coast of West Africa. And 76 percent of shipping business that takes place in the whole of West Africa is reportedly done in Nigeria. That means that Nigeria should remain a key player in West Africa.