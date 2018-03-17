The Eve, movie with fresh perspective – Femi Odugbemi, producer

The first contemporary Nollywood movie to tackle homophobia as part of its sub-plot is set to hit the cinemas across the country on March 29, 2018.

The new romantic comedy entitled, The Eve, which chronicles the days leading up to the wedding, features a stellar cast of John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Kunle Remi, Hunk Mawuli, Peter Gavor, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Ronke Oshodi, Hauwa Allahbura, Efa, and Adeolu Adefarasin among others.

Directed by rapper turned-director, Tosin Igho, the movie comes hot on the heels of other successful works from Cut24 Productions including the critically acclaimed Gidi Blues and 4th Estate.

The Eve tells the story of a young couple, Funsho and Yewande, who have shockingly varying personalities and are set to get married in a few days. Just before the wedding, Funsho and his three childhood friends set out to treat the groom to one blissful getaway and a bachelor’s eve. Things quickly go sour and the events and revelations that unfold ultimately raise more questions than answers for the couple.

According to the producer, The Eve will explore various themes and genres through its run time expected to be just under two hours. However, the audience will be treated to various musical numbers as the movie has been compared to Nollywood’s response to modern day Disney classics.

Speaking on the flick, the executive producer, Femi Odugbemi, says: “Passion, longing and heartbreak are familiar themes to viewers all around the world but The Eve comes with a fresh perspective. The movie is an engaging love story that explores the themes of wedding, marriage, sex, friendship, dating, cheating, celibacy, partying, and homosexuality in a refreshing, comical and thrilling manner. It’s definitely a must-see for everyone.”

Meanwhile, The Eve will have a grand premiere on March 24 at Day Dream Pool Club, Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.