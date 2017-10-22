The enemy within

“The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, but in ourselves that we are underlings” was the brutally frank remark of Cassius to his friend, Brutus, in William Shakespeare’s drama, Julius Ceasar.

The import of this assertion is that the debilitating factors are deeply entrenched within the individual, who by implication is the principal cause of his misfortune. Seemingly protracted challenges trace their origin and supportive factors to the shortcomings of the individual. Unfortunately, people look to the stars and accuse everyone else but themselves.

A popular adage claims that the source of the offensive smell associated with the he-goat is innate. In other words, what keeps the individual from reaching desired heights are intramural. The human body odor, popularly referred to as B.O, is also known as bromhidrosis, osmidrosis or ozochrotia.

According to a medical journal, it is a perceived unpleasant smell our bodies can give off when bacteria that live on the skin break down sweat into acids. Some say it is the smell of bacteria growing on the body, but really it is the result of bacteria breaking down protein into certain acids.

It is a by-product of the maturity process which manifests in puberty. Body odor is caused largely by poor personal hygiene, though in some cases, chronic illnesses like diabetes as well as excessive consumption of spicy foods play conspiratorial roles.

Our sensibilities are daily assaulted in the home, classroom, places of worship, offices, market place, public transportation and other places by fetid individuals. Armpit stench, foul breathe, smelly foot and hair pong have negative implication for social graces. It causes discomfort to others and limits the person’s chances for social mobility. Instinctively, people pinch their nostrils together with their thumb and index finger, while others hold their breadth and move away as quickly as possible from a malodorous person.

Sadly, majority of these victims are oblivious of their condition, defensive and in some cases aggressive when the issue is brought to their attention. The potential push back and possible combustible reaction serves as deterrent to well-meaning acquaintances.

On the other hand, law and etiquette share a basic principle, which affirms that ignorance is not only inexcusable, but punishable. Though sanction may vary but the consequences of a social infraction could be very unpleasant. This makes the subject matter imperative.

MMM, an acronym for Mr. Mortuary Mouth, was a derogatory nickname for a man reputed for bad breathe in an organization. Though painful that co-workers could make a colleague the butt of such cruel jokes but in reality, people who have body odour are barely tolerated, often treated like second class citizens.

The importance of personal grooming for professional style cannot be over emphasized. Personal hygiene must be detailed and sustained to eradicate body odour. Bathing twice daily with antiseptic soap, shaving off the pubic hair that houses the acidic smell regularly, use of deodorants is very important. Daily change of clothing is mandatory, putting on clothes with layers of sweat marks detailing the days of the week worn erodes your professional grooming. Changing inner garments every day is required.

Ladies must not wear weaves for a long time, it is necessary to wash. Brushing the mouth, using toothpaste with fluoride must be done every morning and evening to rid the mouth of bad breathe. If possible have a mouth rinse in the office, have mints handy to keep the oral cavity free of bad odor after eating in the in office.

Smelly feet could be remedied with shoe deodorizer sprinkled on the footwear, changing socks daily, and where possible, expose shoes to the sun.

Another proverb states that it is only a close friend that can notify one of bad breath. In essence, the messenger who must be a close acquaintance is more important than the message. It is generally advisable that such sensitive issues be discussed between people who have significant understanding of their relationship.

How this is communicated is critical. Discussion must not shame or demean the recipient. You are not an underling. Body odour is bad. Rise to a new dimension and kick out this enemy within.