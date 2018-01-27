The Dome, Abuja, in line for massive comeback- Obiora Okonkwo

Marcus Nkire

Renowned Investor, Chief Obiora Okonkwo in a press briefing with journalists made known of his desires to inspire a massive comeback if the sensational franchise by inculcating new and lasting ideas that would bring about longevity and impeccable dominance at the top.

The Mega investor cum entertainment mogul who holds a P.hd in Economics from the Russian academy of science expressed the need to reintroduce new visions to enable the Dome stay relevant in the industry.

“The break gave us an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and come up with something new that will also be a reflection of our new vision for the industry in many years to come”.

Whilst the Entertainment center would not loose its blueprint characteristics there will be significant Upgrades on the recreational activities of old.

New activities and innovations would be introduced to keep the Tourist venture one step ahead of its rivals. He said “The Dome is a brand, it is not a one stand activity.We are not just a night club, we have the sports complex, the restaurant, out door grill, relaxation centres, lounges and we plan to expand them and make it more sophisticated for our customers to Enjoy.

The PDP Anambra -central senatorial candidate made mention of the new initiatives in place ” we have a pizza plant, which we expect to grow here and expand to the whole of Nigeria and beyond, We also have a special cafe built for people who are just on the move. It will provide quick breakfast, lunch and dinner. A hotel has also been built , which we didn’t have before.

Chief Okonkwo expressed his delight at the current developments of the company hailing the franchise’s transcendence into what was originally known as a recreational centre into a recreation and hospitality venture.