The demand from southern governors

It was a feat of sorts that Governors from the South began a meeting that cut across party lines. There is a larger forum that unites governors in the land, which has a secretariat in Abuja. But there is also a largely more visible body of governors at the geo-political strata, from where governors, such as those from the southeast, would declare groups like Indigenous people of Biafra,[IPOB] an illegal body. There is also a body for governors from other zones. The meetings at a larger, regional arena, is not as pronounced in the south as the Northern Governor’s forum. That this forums have defied party lines, indicates that politicians know when and where to draw the political lines that split them. The Southern Governors Forum held a meeting in Lagos on Monday, where they pitched their tent in favour of ‘true federalism’. It was a clear indication that the country was practicing anything but true federalism. All but three of the governors showed up for the meeting. Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state is the tick of a very hard battle for reelection, one where his political mentor, Peter Obi, has turned foe. In a state that has only one record of a governor who did two terms, Obiano is truly walking a tight rope. He sent his deputy to the meeting and stayed back to pursue his return bid to the government house, one with the stiffest of oppositions. The Governor of Delta and Cross River were also represented by their deputies. There must have been usual banters and light talk but the communique clearly showed that they were there for some serious business, strong enough to swallow the political differences foisted by their parties. FOR the first time in 12 years, Governors of the Southern States of Nigeria on Monday met in Lagos, where they unanimously reiterated the call for true federalism and devolution of powers to States. The Governors, in a communique at the end of the meeting read by the host Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, also resolved to collaborate with one another for the growth and development of their economies. According to the communique, Ambode said the governors after extensive deliberations, also emphasized priority on security and lives and property of citizens of the regions, while also resolving to work on effective linkage on good infrastructure across the 17 States in the region .Reports said Ambode, while welcoming his colleagues to the meeting, reflected on the clamour for true federalism and devolution of powers, saying that states will benefit from the envisaged restructuring. He said the goals of true federalism, which included the strengthening of autonomy and the enhancement of fiscal viability will enable the states to develop at their own pace and based on their peculiarities. However, he said there is a lot to be done and achieved, stressing that true federalism required urgent, meticulous and proactive attention by the forum. Ambode frowned at what he described as the non-periodic review of the revenue formula as provided by the constitution to reflect evolving realities. The governor added: “States are disparaged for always carrying begging bowls to Abuja in quest of hand-outs from the Federal Government. This is a function of our present national constitution that burdens the Federal Government with activities and responsibilities that rightly fall within the province of states

“The productivity and revenue-generating capacities of most states are thus stifled, thus turning them into no better than street beggar states incapable of even meeting routine obligations of paying workers’ salaries and pensions without federal support.”

Ambode recalled that Lagos State had fought and won several legal battles since 1999 that have systematically strengthened her autonomy and enhanced her fiscal viability. He noted that the state had won the legal control over the management of its environment, the control of urban and physical planning, the regulation of overhead masts, the registration and regulation of hotels and restaurants, and the control of inland waterways. He said these victories belonged, not only to Lagos, but also to other states, adding that, if Lagos could achieve so much by fighting alone, the Southern Governors’ Forum will accomplish more through collective planning and strategy. The governor said the forum has been reactivated at the time the National Assembly is harmonising its differences over the 1999 Constitution amendment, which will soon be transmitted to the Houses of Assembly for approval .He said: “It is important for this forum to comprehensively look at the proposed amendments with a view to working with our respective Houses of Assembly to ensure a coordinated response on our part that will strengthen the practice of democracy, federalism, constitutionalism and the rule of law. Ambode clarified that, while pushing for greater devolution of powers, responsibilities and resources from the centre to the states, the goal of the forum is neither to a weak centre and strong states and vice versa. The governor paid tribute to former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu for his initiative, recalling that he hosted the first meeting of the forum in Akodo Beach Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, whe he was at the helm of affairs.

What Ambode did not say was that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu fought those battles from the opposition standpoint. Now that the governors have become unanimous in their demand, it is hoped that when push comes to shove, party leanings would not come to the fore to mar this demand, which seem to be the most visible option for the structural challenges besieging the nation. Those who said the recent agitations in some quarters amounted should begin to see the vicarious benefits. It even said the President is contemplating making someone from the South East Secretary to Government of the Federation(SGF).