The Sun News
Latest
11th February 2018 - Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south
11th February 2018 - Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna
11th February 2018 - NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers
11th February 2018 - C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani
11th February 2018 - NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja
11th February 2018 - Tax evasion: Fear grips Nigerian property owners in UK
11th February 2018 - Iran keen to expand relations with Africa, Nigeria
11th February 2018 - Ogoni Clean-up board member appeals for stakeholders’ cooperation
11th February 2018 - Valentine’s Day, Ash Wednesday fall on same day: Lagosians react
11th February 2018 - Bishop Kukah’s Verdict : Mistake Buhari Made
Home / Columns / The dangers of stereotyping

The dangers of stereotyping

— 11th February 2018

Talk about learning the hard way, French journalist, Caroline Broue’, will not forget January 2018 in a hurry, same way her country men would not recover from their red faces so easily. We do have her to thank for reminding us of the deep seated ignorance that contrived the institutionalized prejudice, on which colonialism and other dehumanizing forms of discrimination were predicated.

The Institute Français’s third annual La Nuit des Idees (The Night of Ideas) event, held in Paris was meant to honour Nigerian-born literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie, for her immense contribution to contemporary literature, a burden too heavy  for Boue’to bear. Not satisfied that Nigerians read the world-renowned author’s books, the journalist drifted from one level of absurdity to another during the interview session she had with Adichie, until she delivered her racist punch, asking if there are bookshops in Nigeria.

To justify her jaundiced view of the giant of Africa, which produced Africa’s first ever Nobel laureate in Literature more than 30 years ago, she declared, ‘I ask because French people don’t know. They know only about Boko Haram …and things that we don’t know about your country. I would like to take advantage of your presence for us to talk about other things.’

The import of the controversial question was neither lost on the best-selling author nor her fellow countrymen who are well aware that serious things are said in jest.

Thankfully, the Nigerian novelist’s response, “I think it reflects very poorly on French people that you have to ask me that question,” acknowledged as an epic clap back, did justice to a badly concealed racist remark borne out of perceived French arrogance.

Surely, Baroue’ did get more than she bargained for, having been subjected to some didactic session, she also garnered for herself the butt of internet jokes, the narrow mindset expanded beyond the pre-conceived notion.

While Adichie’s response elicits warm feeling of pride, it is also reminiscent of the Negritude Movement of the 1930s, a literary and ideological movement by Black writers based in France. Among colonial masters, the French added a mischievous flavour to colonialism through their culture of assimilation which entailed a repudiation of African culture as a ticket for French civilization. It was a notorious credo premised on supposed superiority to African culture. The Negritude Movement which portrayed the beauty of African culture and values influenced the writings of foremost story teller, Chinua Achebe and other African authors.

What played out at that event was a classic case of stereotyping based on the widespread belief that Nigeria has little to cheer or boast of being embroiled in perennial conflict like the rest of the continent.

Simply put, stereotyping seeks to place a label on an individual based on some preconception. Rather than objective profiling of an individual’s identity, a person is lumped together with some group characteristic.

It is a global malady, evident in every country in diverse shades and colours. Beyond racial stereotyping, there are gender, occupational, ethnic, institutional, religious instances, and the list just goes on. In spite of tough sanctions, racial prejudices continue to dominate sporting events where blacks are taunted with bananas and monkey gestures. Men of colour despite lofty professional and economic status are typically viewed with suspicion and mowed down at the least semblance of threat.

Coming back home, our ethno-religious eccentricity thrives on stereotype. People from a particular area are perceived to behave in a certain way or are presumed to have innate capabilities or characteristics. If you want a security guard, a maid, there are designated tribes and tongues…even in 2018!!!

People have been deprived of lifelong opportunities based on such poor sentiment of others.

The danger of the received idea is that it not only beclouds your vision, but engenders snap judgement about others which typically tends to be wrong, and most importantly robs you of a great association.

Pigeonholing people as the French journalist attempted to do, usually gets on the wrong foot, as such palpable banality stirs up offensive behavior.

People prefer to be assessed on individual merit rather than be being categorized. Unfortunately, that is the bane of our world. Until people have devised a means of compartmentalizing or classifying you into any mold, they are hard put to figure you out.

Such shallowness is anathema to etiquette. That epic encounter would no doubt serve as a watershed, so that future interviews with people of African descent would be garnished with robust intellectual discourse other than petty and primordial stumps.

The socially smart individual recognizes the strength of individual character, which enables him dig deep beyond the surface and maximize every opportunity that a profitable relationship offers.

Stereotype is the foundation of a three pronged evil bedeviling human relationships, leads to prejudice which ultimately results in discrimination.

It is shallow and an anathema to social graces, neither advances the cause of etiquette nor serves the betterment of humanity. Dig deep.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Road to 2019: Buhari Support Groups kick-start campaign in south-south

— 11th February 2018

Ben Dunno,  Warri Indications that President Muhammadu Buhari would go ahead to contest the 2019 Presidential Election against all odds emerged over the weekend when members of Buhari Support Groups opened up campaign offices across the country with the official launch of a secretariat in Warri, Delta state. The building belonging to the ‘Council For…

  • Supected Fulani herdsmen ambush farmers, kill four in southern Kaduna

    — 11th February 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Four persons were in the early hours of Sunday killed in an ambush by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bakin Kogi village, Southern Kaduna. A woman is also reported to have been severely wounded in the incident and taken to a hospital in Kafanchan, Jemaa local government area of the northern state. The Kaduna Police…

  • NBBF releases 18 man list for 2019 World cup qualifiers

    — 11th February 2018

    The Nigerian Basketball Federation has released an 18 man provisional list for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Bamako, Mali, from 23rd to 25th February, 2018. 5 players from the 2017 AfroBasket silver winning team top the list, including 3 home based players and 2 from the 2015 Afrobasket winning squad. Agua Caliente Clippers,…

  • C’ River APC crisis: I’m not aware of my suspension, says Usani

    — 11th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar The crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) Cross River Chapter seems to be gathering momentum as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has stated that he is not aware of his suspension by the party’s state leadership. The state working committee led by the Acting state Chairman, Sir John Ochala,…

  • NAPTIP seals fake ‘Baby Factory’ in Abuja

    — 11th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has sealed up an illegal maternity home and baby factory in Abuja where several women in search of babies were allegedly swindled. Only few weeks ago, operatives of the Agency arrested the Chief Medical Director of the illegal outfit, Akuchi Herbal…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share