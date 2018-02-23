The controversial reinstatement of NHIS boss

The controversial reinstatement of the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, by President Muhammadu Buhari, is very bad for an administration that vowed to fight corruption headlong. That decision has already cast a slur on the president’s anti-corruption credentials.

It is now necessary for the president to reassure Nigerians that the war against corruption is still on course by immediately reversing the recall order.

Before his controversial recall, Yusuf was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly perpetrating fraud to the tune of N919 million. However, prior to his suspension on July 6, 2017 by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, a panel of inquiry set up by the minister had indicted Yusuf of nepotism and abuse of office. Among other things, the panel revealed that the N919 million was dubiously given as payment to consultants for staff training.

It also stated that Yusuf, as head of NHIS, was personally responsible for the administrative procurement and financial lapses. The panel equally recommended that the EFCC should probe the agency for diversion of funds and contravention of the Procurement Act of 2007.

Unfortunately, Yusuf was recalled before the conclusion of the probe. Expectedly, the recall has been greeted with nationwide condemnation and protests. The NHIS workers protested the reinstatement and demanded its reversal. The Association of Senior Civil Servants (ASCSN) of Nigeria also pointed out that the reinstatement is “another dent on the anti-corruption war” of the Buhari administration. Other Nigerians have spoken along the same line. The reinstatement, coming when the dust raised by the equally controversial recall of the erstwhile Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, is yet to settle, questions the government’s commitment to the battle against graft.

We condemn the hurried reinstatement of Yusuf by the president. Apart from amounting to abuse of due process, it smacks of nepotism. This recall will hinder the effort to conduct a proper probe of the corruption allegations against him. It is also clearly not in the public interest.

The government’s handling of corruption matters has become worrisome. If Yusuf’s reinstatement is allowed to stay, our ministers may become afraid to enforce probity and accountability in their various ministries so as not to draw the ire of the president. The government should not be seen acting as a godfather and a spokesperson for officers under investigation for corruption in the country. This is the picture that has been painted by the Maina and Yusuf cases.

If the government really wants to fight corruption in all its ramifications, there should be no sacred cows. All Nigerians must be equal before the laws of the land. All corruption cases involving civil servants, government appointees and, indeed, any other Nigerian, must be properly investigated and prosecuted.

There should be no double standard or preferential treatment for any Nigerian alleged to have perpetrated fraud. It would have been better if the corruption allegation had been thoroughly investigated and the culprits pronounced innocent by the investigating agencies before they are reinstated by the president.

What the government has done in the case of Yusuf vitiates the rule of law and due process. It is not tidy at all. Instead of curbing corruption, it is likely to further aid its spread in the country. The decision should be immediately reversed.