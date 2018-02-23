The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - The controversial reinstatement of NHIS boss
23rd February 2018 - Checking inequality in Nigeria’s security system
23rd February 2018 - Harrowing experience on Lagos roads
23rd February 2018 - The transformation of Nigerian airports
23rd February 2018 - Kaduna’s bizzarre politics
23rd February 2018 - My journey into God’s work – Adesoye
23rd February 2018 - Don’t sabotage Lagos, Oba Akiolu warns PSP operators
23rd February 2018 - How monetisation scuttled civil servants’ housing benefits
23rd February 2018 - Court hears Wike’s suit against house searches May 9
23rd February 2018 - Excitement as The Sun Awards hold tomorrow
Home / Editorial / The controversial reinstatement of NHIS boss

The controversial reinstatement of NHIS boss

— 23rd February 2018

The controversial reinstatement of the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, by President Muhammadu Buhari, is very bad for an administration that vowed to fight corruption headlong. That decision has already cast a slur on the president’s anti-corruption credentials.

It is now necessary for the president to reassure Nigerians that the war against corruption is still on course by immediately reversing the recall order.

Before his controversial recall, Yusuf was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly perpetrating fraud to the tune of N919 million.  However, prior to his suspension on July 6, 2017 by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, a panel of inquiry set up by the minister had indicted Yusuf of nepotism and abuse of office. Among other things, the panel revealed that the N919 million was dubiously given as payment to consultants for staff training.

It also stated that Yusuf, as head of NHIS, was personally responsible for the administrative procurement and financial lapses. The panel equally recommended that the EFCC should probe the agency for diversion of funds and contravention of the Procurement Act of 2007.

Unfortunately, Yusuf was recalled before the conclusion of the probe. Expectedly, the recall has been greeted with nationwide condemnation and protests. The NHIS workers  protested the reinstatement and demanded its reversal.  The Association of Senior Civil Servants (ASCSN) of Nigeria also pointed out that the reinstatement is “another dent on the anti-corruption war” of the Buhari administration. Other Nigerians have spoken along the same line. The reinstatement, coming when the dust raised by the equally controversial recall of the erstwhile Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, is yet to settle, questions the government’s commitment to the battle against graft.

We condemn the hurried reinstatement of Yusuf by the president. Apart from amounting to abuse of due process, it smacks of nepotism. This recall will hinder the effort to conduct a proper probe of the corruption allegations against him. It is also clearly not in the public interest.

The government’s handling of corruption matters has become worrisome. If Yusuf’s reinstatement is allowed to stay, our ministers may become afraid to enforce probity and accountability in their various ministries so as not to draw the ire of the president. The government should not be seen acting as a godfather and a spokesperson for officers under investigation for corruption in the country. This is the picture that has been painted by the Maina and Yusuf cases.

If the government really wants to fight corruption in all its ramifications, there should be no sacred cows. All Nigerians must be equal before the laws of the land. All corruption cases involving civil servants, government appointees and, indeed, any other Nigerian, must be properly investigated and prosecuted.

There should be no double standard or preferential treatment for any Nigerian alleged to have perpetrated fraud. It would have been better if the corruption allegation had been thoroughly investigated and the culprits pronounced innocent by the investigating agencies before they are reinstated by the president.

What the government has done in the case of Yusuf vitiates the rule of law and due process. It is not tidy at all. Instead of curbing corruption, it is likely to further aid its spread in the country.  The decision should be immediately reversed.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Don’t sabotage Lagos, Oba Akiolu warns PSP operators

— 23rd February 2018

Maduka Nweke  The Private Sector Participants (PSP) operators in waste management have been warned not to make themselves tools to sabotage the current environmental policy of Lagos State government encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI). Following the arrest of some PSP operators for dumping waste on main streets across the state, the Oba of…

  • How monetisation scuttled civil servants’ housing benefits

    — 23rd February 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected]    08034207864, 08118879331 The Federal Government seems to have forgotten all the social amenities meant for civil servants they inherited from the colonial masters. Under the colonial administration, civil servants had estates and buses that conveyed them to and from their offices. Aside buses meant for low cadre in the service, those…

  • Court hears Wike’s suit against house searches May 9

    — 23rd February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, fixed May 9, 2018 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris and two others. In the suit, Wike is seeking an order restraining the IGP, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…

  • Excitement as The Sun Awards hold tomorrow

    — 23rd February 2018

    ■ IK of Big Brother Africa to anchor event PALPABLE excitement has enveloped Lagos, the Centre of Excellence, with the conclusion of arrangement for the glamorous The Sun Awards holding tomorrow at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria island, Lagos. This is coming at a time celebrated compere and radio/television on-air personality,…

  • As FG, Yobe confirm abduction: 2 schoolgirls killed in failed rescue operation

    — 23rd February 2018

    •  Some students unaccounted for – Lai Mohammed From Timothy Olanrewaju in Dapchi; Ali Abare, Gombe; Fred Itua; Ndubuisi Orji; Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Two of the girls abducted by Boko Haram at the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC) Dapchi, Yobe State, on Monday have been reported dead in a failed rescue operation. Their bodies were…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share