Violence, all kinds of violence seem to have found abode in Nigeria: religious violence, political violence and social violence. They are at home here. Blood everywhere, human blood. I do not know any religion that forgives or will forgive the spilling of human blood on a daily basis. Yet somehow we think ‘it is well’, that our land will prosper, that we can step through human blood and ascend into goodness and wealth. We know it has never happened anywhere but we expect it to happen in Nigeria. We somehow think we can kill children, the weak, the aged and still get the desires of our heart as a nation. We know that there has never been and shall never be peace for the wicked. Peace and the shedding of human blood cannot coexist in the same nation. Examples abound but we think our case is different, that we will get away with any colour of murder. But we won’t. Mend our ways we must or doomed we are.

So, I repeat, education is everything. It is the children that we have refused to educate that are running riot all over the place. They are the reason violence has found favour in Nigeria. Those children we didn’t love enough to educate are the ones we are trying to reason with today. Reasoning too late. The money we ought to have spent on education is now being spent on buying firearms and building IDP camps. Isn’t it too late to cry when the head is already off? But maybe it is not too late to fix tomorrow. Just maybe we can start educating those children we left on the streets.

The Yorubas have a popular adage: omo ti a ko ko ni yo gbe ile ti a ko ta, meaning that the child that you did not build will eventually sell the house you built at a giveaway price. No parent has a guaranteed peaceful old age if he does not build his children and that is the problem with Nigeria. Let’s use Osun state as a case study.

The parties that lost out in the recent governorship election in Osun state were angry. The voters who said their votes were not counted or stolen or both were even angrier. The ones who were prevented by hook and crook from voting at the rerun election were the angriest. Now, did you see young Osun people burning houses or beheading people because they felt short-changed? Did you see them unleashing terror on everybody and everything in sight? No. Osun people knew they will not gain anything, anything at all, by burning their own houses because when they did so in 1983, after the governorship election that declared Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo winner against the incumbent Governor Bola Ige. They had to rebuild everything they brought down all on their own. They have also learnt that those who encourage them to go on the streets and unleash mayhem stay back indoors with their wives and children. Only the children of other people are sent on errands from which they may not return. This time around, these angry voters knew that the children of all the candidates that lost, and those of the winner, would not join them on the streets to face live bullets. Yes, they knew because the children of Bola Ige and Olunloyo did not die in 1983. Only the children of other people. So, this time around, they counted their teeth with their tongues and decided that they will protest at the election tribunal, not by burning houses in Osun because that would be double jeopardy. In any case, where would they find protesters? Osun youths want to become senators and governors. One told me he’d like to become Central Bank Governor one day. Another one nurses a presidential ambition. Their role models are Aliko Dangote and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. They know that dead people do not become future leaders.