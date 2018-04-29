The Black man’s burden (1)

One of the greatest and most respected modern historians that ever lived, an Englishman, Professor Hugh Trevor-Roper of Oxford University, once described the history of Black Africa as being “darkness, nothing but darkness.” As if that was not bad enough there was another even more indicting contribution from a famous and wealthy Arab slave trader (who lived in the 18th century) and whose name was Mehtma Mohammed.

He captured and purchased his slaves mainly from what is now West Africa and he transported them through the Sudan to the Arab world and to the Middle East where they spent the rest of their short and brutish lives as slaves. Mehtma Mohammed said the following about the Black African: “These black creatures were born to be in perpetual servitude and were ordained by God to be our slaves forever. They are lazy, greedy, stupid, godless, dirty and most important of all they are cowards. When you put the whip to them and line up, they will do anything for you. They and their African brothers who sell them to us have no sense of collective purpose and they think nothing of killing and selling their own kinsmen for a pittance.

“They have no god and they have no interest in dying for or fighting for anything which is outside their daily feeding. They are docile, lazy, dirty and stupid and that is why I have made so much money from selling them. The most gratifying thing is that even if one of the group shows signs of any potential or hope of being able to be a great leader to the others, they are the ones that will expose him, report him and destroy him just for a few morsels from my table. They present no danger to us. They are as harmless and fearful as puppies and they only growl like dogs at each other and to no one else. We will shame them, trade them, own them and rule over them forever.”

These are painful and harsh words coming from this Arab slave trader. Yet sadly such views about the African are not limited to the likes of him or indeed to the 18th century. Permit me to give you just one example.

The following is a speech that was made by former South African President P.W. Botha to his Cabinet. This reprint was written by David G. Mailu for the Sunday Times, a South African newspaper, dated August 18, 1985. It reads as follows: “Pretoria has been made by the White mind for the White man. We are not obliged even the least to try to prove to anybody and to the Blacks that we are superior people. We have demonstrated that to the Blacks in a thousand and one ways. The Republic of South Africa that we know of today has not been created by wishful thinking. We have created it at the expense of intelligence, sweat and blood. Were they Afrikaners who tried to eliminate the Australian Aborigines? Are they Afrikaners who discriminate against Blacks and call them niggers in the United States?

“Were they Afrikaners who started the slave trade? Where is the Black man appreciated? England discriminates against its Blacks and their “Sus” law is out to discipline the blacks. Canada, France, Russia, and Japan all play their discrimination too. Why in the hell then is so much noise made about us? Why are they biased against us? I am simply trying to prove to you all that there is nothing unusual we are doing that the so called civilized world are not doing. We are simply an honest people who have come out aloud with a clear philosophy of how we want to live our own White life.

“We do not pretend like other Whites that we like Blacks. The fact that Blacks look like human beings and act like human beings do not necessarily make them sensible human beings. “Hedgehogs are not porcupines and lizards are not crocodiles simply because they look alike. If God wanted us to be equal to the blacks, he would have created us all of a uniform colour and intellect but he created us differently: Whites, Blacks, Yellow, rulers and the ruled. Intellectually, we are superior to the Blacks; that has been proven beyond any reasonable doubt over the years.

I believe that the Afrikaner is an honest, God fearing person, who has demonstrated practically the right way of being. Nevertheless, it is comforting to know that behind the scenes, Europe, America, Canada, Australia and all others are behind us in spite of what they say. For diplomatic relations, we all know what language should be used and where. To prove my point, comrades, does anyone of you know a White country without an investment or interest in South Africa? Who buys our gold? Who buys our diamonds? Who trades with us? Who is helping us develop other nuclear weapon? The very truth is that we are their people and they are our people. It’s a big secret.

“The strength of our economy is backed by America, Britain and Germany. It is our strong conviction, therefore, that the Black is the raw material for the White man. So Brothers and Sisters, let us join hands together to fight against this Black devil. I appeal to all Afrikaners to come out with any creative means of fighting this war. Surely God cannot forsake his own people whom we are. By now every one of us has seen it practically that the Blacks cannot rule themselves.

“Give them guns and they will kill each other. They are good in nothing else but making noise, dancing, marrying many wives and indulging in sex. Let us all accept that the Black man is the symbol of poverty, mental inferiority, laziness and emotional incompetence. Isn’t it plausible therefore, that the White man is created to rule the Black man?

Come to think of what would happen one day if you woke up and on the throne sat a Kaffir! Can you imagine what would happen to our women? Does anyone of you believe that the Blacks can rule this country? Hence, we have good reasons to let them all -the Mandelas and the others- rot in prison, and I think we should be commended for having kept them alive in spite of what we have at hand with which to finish them off. I wish to announce a number of new strategies that should be put to use to destroy this Black bug. We should now make use of the chemical weapon.

Priority number one, we should not by all means allow any more increases of the Black population lest we be choked very soon. I have exciting news that our scientists have come with an efficient stuff. I am sending out more researchers to the field to identify as many venues as possible where the chemical weapons could be employed to combat any further population increases. The hospital is a very strategic opening, for example and should be fully utilized.”

