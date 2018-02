The 2018 edition of the annual Sun Awards is about to start, with guests, dignitaries and celebrities beginning to arrive at the conference centre of Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award show is in its 15th year, also marking the 15th anniversary of The Sun Newspaper.

2018’s participants will include some of the country’s most prominent and distinguished socialites and statesmen, including Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode, Senate President Bukola Saraki, First Lady Aisha Buhari, Dr. Grace Alele-Williams, a former VIce Chancellor of University of Benin (UNIBEN), performing artist Wiz Kid, among others.

Big musical performances will feature 2Face and other exciting stars.