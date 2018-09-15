The Authority of the believer [3]

The Lord Jesus was sleeping in a boat, one day, when He and His disciples were travelling. A mighty storm started to rage. Satan could be bold as much. It would have been a different story if Jesus was not there. If Satan could strike, when our Lord was around, what would he not do, when He is not? If that is our lot, the major issue, sadly, will be on who sent it. May God have mercy on our step mum if she and our mum are at loggerheads.

READ ALSO: Enugu king of Satan who married 57 wives

She will be the witch! May God also have mercy on that old woman in our compound with a dark face! Is she not the witch that sent it? Jesus did not bother on that. He rebuked the storm. “Peace, be still,” He said and it obeyed Him. It will also obey us, if we rebuke it in His name.

Satan is known to be waging wars against God’s children. We are not to fear him, so long as we are sure that we are God’s children. Something ‘good’ about Satan is that he obeys our commands. Anyway, he has no choice! He cheats believers, who do not know their right, or if they have lost their relationship with God. This can be restored immediately by pleading for His mercy, and confessing the sin committed.

Uncle Smith Wigglesworth was reputed to be sleeping and the noise the demons were making woke him up. He looked around and saw them. He sighed and went back to sleep, muttering, “Is that you?” Authority! Most of us might not sleep again, and will turn the night to a vigil, pleading the blood of Jesus! There is, nothing wrong, however, with that but it is better to exercise our authority and enjoy our sleep.

In Antioch, Barnabas and Paul were commissioned for missionary work. In Paphos, they met a magician, Barjesus bad in name and character, whose sin had risen to crescendo. He was dissuading Sergius Paulus, the Deputy Governor, from believing God’s Word. Paul rebuked him, telling him that he would be blind for a season. The Deputy Governor was watching, knowing the magician to be a man with great power. God’s powers met with satanic power, and the ‘great’ magician bowed, becoming blind immediately, clinching the argument in the mind of Sergius Paulus, who to believe: the Living God or the gods of Barjesus – Acts 13:11-12.