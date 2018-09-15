The Authority of the believer [3]— 15th September 2018
A believer can rebuke someone and it will come to pass and this is why Christians have overdose of tolerance, no matter the height of the provocation.
Osondu Anyalechi
The Lord Jesus was sleeping in a boat, one day, when He and His disciples were travelling. A mighty storm started to rage. Satan could be bold as much. It would have been a different story if Jesus was not there. If Satan could strike, when our Lord was around, what would he not do, when He is not? If that is our lot, the major issue, sadly, will be on who sent it. May God have mercy on our step mum if she and our mum are at loggerheads.
READ ALSO: Enugu king of Satan who married 57 wives
She will be the witch! May God also have mercy on that old woman in our compound with a dark face! Is she not the witch that sent it? Jesus did not bother on that. He rebuked the storm. “Peace, be still,” He said and it obeyed Him. It will also obey us, if we rebuke it in His name.
Satan is known to be waging wars against God’s children. We are not to fear him, so long as we are sure that we are God’s children. Something ‘good’ about Satan is that he obeys our commands. Anyway, he has no choice! He cheats believers, who do not know their right, or if they have lost their relationship with God. This can be restored immediately by pleading for His mercy, and confessing the sin committed.
Uncle Smith Wigglesworth was reputed to be sleeping and the noise the demons were making woke him up. He looked around and saw them. He sighed and went back to sleep, muttering, “Is that you?” Authority! Most of us might not sleep again, and will turn the night to a vigil, pleading the blood of Jesus! There is, nothing wrong, however, with that but it is better to exercise our authority and enjoy our sleep.
In Antioch, Barnabas and Paul were commissioned for missionary work. In Paphos, they met a magician, Barjesus bad in name and character, whose sin had risen to crescendo. He was dissuading Sergius Paulus, the Deputy Governor, from believing God’s Word. Paul rebuked him, telling him that he would be blind for a season. The Deputy Governor was watching, knowing the magician to be a man with great power. God’s powers met with satanic power, and the ‘great’ magician bowed, becoming blind immediately, clinching the argument in the mind of Sergius Paulus, who to believe: the Living God or the gods of Barjesus – Acts 13:11-12.
Elijah told King Ahab, who dumped God for Baal, that there would be no rain in the land because of his evil deeds. God, foreseeing what Ahab would do to him, sent him into hiding in a brook. He fed him through the ravens and when the brook dried up, He catered for him through a widow and fed also the widow and her son. God used him in raising the woman’s son, when he died. At the fullness of time, God told him to go and meet Ahab. There, he met Obadiah, Ahab’s servant, and told him, “Go, tell thy lord, behold, Elijah is here”. Obadiah was frightened out of his wits. To carry such a message was, to him, suicidal, believing that Elijah would disappear and the king would kill him for giving him a false message. He impressed upon the Prophet’s mind that he, like him, was a child of God. He narrated the various places the king had searched for him to kill him. Elijah assured him that he would meet Ahab. And he did! When they met, he took over the leadership. Ahab became bashful and disdainful, and was even sent on errand by Elijah, in summoning all Israel for him to address them. Ahab submitted. Authority!
Sickness, death, in fact, nothing scares a child of God. When Sister Dorcas died, brethren refused to accept it. They sent for Peter, who was in Joppa, to come and raise her. The widows’ emotions were high, recounting to him, the great things she had been doing for them. The same manner in which Jesus raised the dead daughter of Jairus in Mark 5:41, Peter said, “Tabitha, arise”. And she did! Acts 9:40.
David could not withstand the insult to the Living God of General Goliath, the mighty giant of Gath. Goliath’s body built was intimidating and so was his armour. His problem was that, as young as David was, he was not seeing what was in him, Goliath, that other soldiers – of Philistine and Israel-including King Saul, were seeing. To David, he was nobody, but an uncircumcised man, and for defying the armies of God, he would soon be like the lions and bear he had killed. David was sure and he even told Goliath that the battle was the Lord’s. Knowing his authority, though an idle civilian, by military ranking he moved towards the giant, not minding his high hectoring voice as other soldiers, including Saul, were in hiding! He killed him with his catapult, and having no sword, he ‘borrowed’ Goliath’s own, to cut off his head!
READ ALSO: David, Goliath and the Rocket Men
The land I bought was becoming a real albatross to me, when a man told me that it included one plot of his father’s land. To allow peace to prevail between him and the family, I gave him the plot of land. When the family heard it, they objected, and he left the land. Not long after, we saw juju fastened on one of the trees and a huge dead snake inside a bottle. We prayed and moved on. When we were fencing the land, a passerby shouted in jubilation, revealing what he might have heard about the land. The son of the Engineer, handling the fencing, was bereft of speech when someone told him with great profundity that the work would soon stop, relying on the juju they put there. We laughed, remembering God’s promise to us, “No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper and any tongue that rises against you in judgment, you condemn”. My wife and I applied our authority as believers, and thank God, we finished the fencing.
A lady, relying on her juju, boasted that a certain woman would be mad. The bad news for her was that she was fighting God unknowingly since the woman is a child of God. The woman laughed when she was told. Jesus taught the Pharisees a great lesson about the status of a woman they were angry because He healed her on a Sabbath day. “Don’t you know she is the daughter of Abraham?” He told them. Our relationship with God is our authority and also defence.
From the above, we can see that God defends His children, even when they are just praising Him, as it was with Paul and Silas. A believer can rebuke someone and it will come to pass and this is why Christians have overdose of tolerance, no matter the height of the provocation. When we bless someone, he is blessed. When we rebuke the devil or sickness, healing is manifested. If nothing happens, we should not be bothered, so long as the hedge is not broken. The battle is the Lord’s. Let us allow Him to fight for us.
READ ALSO: How Muslim cleric ‘hid Christians inside mosque’ during Plateau attack
_________________________________________
For further comment, Please contact: Osondu Anyalechi: 0802 3002 471; [email protected]
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Lessons from Nnewi political summit3rd September 2018
-
11-year-old worshipper killed, scores injured in collapsed Catholic Church3rd September 2018
-
Latest
Finance Minister Adeosun finally quits— 15th September 2018
The 51-year-old, the first Minister to resign voluntarily from office over such allegation, was appointed in November 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari. Willy Eya and Noah Ebije, Kaduna Minister of Finance Mrs Kemi Adeosun has resigned her appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari following pressure from the public over her questionable National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)…
-
Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund— 15th September 2018
Investigators established that the sacked DG gave directives for the opening of the account “without any form of documentation and approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation” – Accused of withdrawing N2.6b cash from agency’s accounts Ade Alade, Abuja There appears to be no respite yet for the sacked Director General of the…
-
Daura, a victim of political exigency – Associate— 15th September 2018
A close ally (name withheld) of Lawal Daura has dismissed the probe panel report on the embattled former spy chief an attempt to further humiliate Daura, who he described as a victim of political machinations. READ ALSO: Probe panel indicts ex-DSS DG over N8.2b pension fund According to him, Daura was sacrificed for political exigency….
-
Sit-at-home: IPOB shuts down South East, P.H— 15th September 2018
A civil servant said IPOB should know that tribal agitations for separation would not solve the problem of the country Jeff Amechi Ogbo, Aloysius Attah – Onitsha; Geoffrey Anyanwu – Awka; David Onwuchekwa – Nnewi; Raphael Ede – Enugu; Obinna Odogwu – Abakaliki; Felix Ikem – Nsukka Yesterday’s sit-at-home order issued by Indigenous People of…
-
IPOB sit-at-home: 4 drivers missing, 15 trucks burnt in P’Harcourt— 15th September 2018
No fewer than 15 trucks and buildings were reportedly destroyed and shops looted, as irate youths took advantage of the IPOB directive. – Police arrest 18 pro-Biafra supporters Tony John, Port Harcourt The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, turned violent as youths suspected to be supporters of the group allegedly…
-
Entertainment
Davido Cancels US Tour To Focus On NYSC— 14th September 2018
The singer made this known on Friday, on his Instagram page, where he revealed that the dates of his tour conflicts with his NYSC programme. Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has rescheduled his United States tour to focus on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, which he is currently undergoing. The…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Starvation looms on the Plateau— 14th September 2018
“We are pleading for government intervention because hunger and starvation is looming in our communities…” Gyang Bere, Jos A fresh trouble is in the offing on the Plateau. It is another dark and indeed a tragic moment for traumatized farmers in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi local governments in Plateau State. This is because their farms with…
Literary Review
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
The once elegant Joseph Wayas— 15th September 2018
Due to old age and failing health, the once elegance of Dr. Wayas is falling. Although he still retains his fighting spirit Eric Teniola Dr Joseph Wayas (77) is the first Senate President to act as President of Nigeria. That was in 1983 following the absence of President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (93)and his vice,…
Columnists
-
The Authority of the believer [3]— 15th September 2018
A believer can rebuke someone and it will come to pass and this is why Christians have overdose of tolerance, no matter the height of the provocation. Osondu Anyalechi The Lord Jesus was sleeping in a boat, one day, when He and His disciples were travelling. A mighty storm started to rage. Satan could be…
-
Political rumbles in Lagos State— 14th September 2018
Are those who trigger political rumbles power-drunk dictators? Most unlikely, but, if they are, the fact remains that dictators do not operate all alone. Duro Onabule In very lucky circumstances, tremors always precede earthquakes, in which case a dash can be made for survival or to minimise either casualty figures or magnitude figures or magnitude of…
-
A case for sacrificial leadership— 14th September 2018
We have come to that point in our political evolution where we must be willing to be messianic, that is, sacrificial in our disposition towards Nigeria. Chris Okotie Politics is essentially the negotiation of instrumentality for a place and for a time. Every political agenda is predicated on an ideological philosophy that finds expression in…
-
Quality of decision determines success— 14th September 2018
A great decision is as good as dead if not implemented. If God had stopped after making the decision to create man, you and I would not exist today. Ladi Ayodeji Decision: This eight-letter word is like the trigger of a loaded gun, it may look small but it is yet powerful. The decisions we…
-
Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance— 14th September 2018
When Osinbajo described Atiku’s quest for restructuring as vague, suggesting instead an emphasis on good governance, he was right… Majeed Dahiru The clamour for restructuring has become heightened today in Nigeria in a manner comparable to the “on Aburi we stand” clamour by Nigerians of South East origin following the unfortunate incidents of the January…
-
Nuggets on back pain— 13th September 2018
Preventive measures for back pain are more cost-effective and it works. Curative measures could be unreliable and expensive Charles Ehirim • Back pain can occur for no apparent reason and at any point on the spine. So don’t think that there must be a serious event such as accident, lifting weight, etc. that could be…
-
Restructuring: Osinbajo repent— 13th September 2018
Let us all repent and do it all over again. Let’s start talking to ourselves seriously about restructuring. It is the true federalism with no iota of doubt or pretence. Femi Adeoti From head to toe, there is nothing federal about our present weird character. This awkward type of our own federalism is heavily skewed and…
-
Pancreatic hormone secreting cancers— 13th September 2018
The diagnoses of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors are often delayed as a result of paucity of specific symptoms. Emmanuel Enabulele In our previous outing on dealing with the lesions affecting the anatomical area referred to as the foregut, we had tried to briefly discuss cancer of the pancreas. We had concentrated on the cancer derived from…
-
The Bianca Ojukwu controversy— 13th September 2018
As Bianca raises her hand to be counted as a contestant in the forthcoming senatorial election, cockroaches have escaped from the cupboard. Alvan Ewuzie Election periods have a tendency to ignite controversies. In jostling for party tickets and votes, politicians apply every trick in the book. They unravel hidden cockroaches in the cupboards of opponents…
-
Ibrahim Goni: A testament of courage— 13th September 2018
Ibrahim Goni happened on the scene of an agency of government no one in his right mind would want to superintend. Frank Meke Ibrahim Goni, Nigeria’s Conservator-General, is not only a man of courage but also full of faith in our country in these trying times. He speaks little, a man of measured words, a…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply