The Authority of the believer [1]

Osondu Anyalechi

Moses, all the years, had been standing up, sitting down, lying down, sleeping, dreaming, waking up, and in fact, doing things normal people do. By his side, and sometimes in his hand, was a rod, a companion, he never conceived in his mind, great and marvelous things he could be doing with it. One day, God commissioned him to a task of which humility compelled him to confess his inadequacy. The excuses he advanced toward the onerous task were unacceptable to God.

In His usual manner, of working with what we have, God asked him what he had in his hand. His response was simple – “A rod!” God told him, “Cast it on the ground”. He did and it turned to a snake. A snake? Yes, a snake! “Hold it by its tail,” God told him. He did and it became a rod again. That was what he needed to confront the greatest king of the time, the Pharaoh of Egypt and to overcome the magicians of the realm, but he never knew its potency. It is painful not to know what you ought to know. He had authority above the demons and soothsayers in Egypt but he did not know. Chai!

“My people perish,” God says in His Word, “for lack of knowledge”. A General Overseer of a Church may not know what a housemaid knows. I wrote in this column some years ago, how one of the children of Prof. Udokwu, a renowned Surgeon, and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, would tell any of our students, who dared to beat him, “You can’t beat me, my dad is a Prof.” Imagine what would have been his fate, if he did not know who, his dad was! It is possible for him to know that his dad was a Professor of Medicine, without knowing the power he had, and the right he, his son, could derive from it.

Uncle Paul warned the people troubling him in Galatia, not to do so, because, “I bear in my body, the marks of the Lord Jesus” – Gal 6:17. Thank God that he knew that, for the marks could be there, without his knowledge. Writing to this Church in chapter 4:1, he said, “The heir, so long as he is a child, does not differ at all, from a slave, though he is master of all”. He is the heir, no doubt, but he may be behaving like a child. A child is ignorant of many things. His dad may be a General in the Army, yet, he fears a Sergeant. As he grows up, he learns who he is really. At this time, Sergeants, Captains, Majors and Colonels will be respecting and honouring him. If at that time, he does not assert his authority as the heir, Paul says that, he is not different from a servant.