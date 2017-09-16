The Sun News
Home / Editorial / The arms seizure in Lagos

The arms seizure in Lagos

— 16th September 2017

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has again intercepted and seized 1,100 pump action rifles at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos. This is, per- haps, the biggest arms haul in the Lagos Port, this year. The arms were reportedly discovered in a 20-foot container that originated from Turkey. The container was falsely declared to contain “wash-hand basins and water closets.”

Disclosing this at a press confer- ence in Lagos, the Comptroller-Gen- eral of NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), said two people, including a customs officer, have been arrested. This is the third time this year that arms are being intercepted at Tin Can Island Port. The operatives of NCS had in January seized 661 pump action ri- fles concealed in 40 boxes.

Also, in May, the eagle-eyed offi- cers of NCS seized 440 pieces of as- sorted pump action rifles concealed in a 40-foot container. All the three containers originated from Turkey. So far, 2,201 pump action rifles have been seized at the Tin Can Island Port since this year. Ali also said that the previous two cases are already in court.

We commend the officers of the NCS for the latest arms seizure and urge them to remain vigilant and patriotic in carrying out their duties.
We say this because those involved in this nefarious act may also bring in more deadly weapons in future. The unbridled proliferation of arms in the country is condemnable. This may have been responsible for the rise in criminal activities in the country.

The illegal importation of arms will likely worsen the country’s security situa- tion. Therefore, we call for proper investigation of this matter to determine those involved in the importation. Apart from the two persons already arrested in con- nection with the seizure, all others involved in the arms deal must be apprehend- ed and prosecuted according to the laws of the land.

There is also the need to get the big names that may be responsible for the importation of the deadly cargo. It is possible that those so far arrested are just mere agents of those behind the heinous business. The purpose for the importa- tion of the arms, either for insurrection, political violence or for sale, must also be established.

And all those found guilty must be adequately punished to discourage others from toeing the same path in future. On no account should this matter be swept under the carpet. And no suspect should be treated as a sacred cow.

There is no doubt that putting the arms into wrong hands could compound our already problematic security situation. The country is saddled with insurgency, herdsmen menace, kidnapping, armed robbery and other security challenges.

We are particularly worried that the illegal arms are coming in closer to the 2019 general elections. The scenario is a cause for serious concern to security agents.

We call on the NCS authorities to reward the commitment and diligence of the officers and punish those who compromised their positions for filthy lucre. Besides, we enjoin all officials of the NCS, especially those working at the ports, to be diligent and patriotic at all times.

Since all the arms seized this year originated from Turkey, government should step up the pre-shipment inspection to avoid our country being a dumping ground for illicit arms. We also call for speedy trial of all those involved in the illegal arms haul, especially those whose cases are already in court. There is the need for speedy dispensation of the cases to avoid their being dragged for too long.

Since justice delayed is justice denied, their cases should be given accelerated hearing. Let the NCS officials and other security agents work in concert to pre- vent the proliferation of illegal arms in the country.

ABORTED DREAM

— 16th September 2017

Untold story of 12-year-old boy shot dead in Owerri market demolition He was waiting to enter seminary this September – Mother From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI But for cruel fate, Master Somtochukwu Ibeanusi who was felled by a stray bullet allegedly fired by security agents during the demolition of the Eke- Ukwu three weeks ago, would…

  • SOLDIERS ALSO CRY

    — 16th September 2017

    10,000 rendered homeless as govt. demolishes Suleja’s old military barracks You’ve ruined our lives  – Ex-soldiers You’re illegal occupants – Niger govt. From JOHN ADAMS, MINNA After much bickering, and controversies, the Niger State government, has rolled out bulldozers to demolish the over 50-year-old military settlement, Rafinsayin, in Suleja Local Government area of the state….

  • DAY I WEPT like a baby – ALAKE OF EGBALAND

    — 16th September 2017

    Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, the Alake of Egbaland,  sits on one of the foremost and powerful royal stools in Yorubaland. But even before ascending the throne of the unique Egba people, who hold the distinction of having produced two of Nigeria’s former heads of state and leading lights in diverse sectors, the former Army…

  • My mistakes made me

    — 16th September 2017

    In the beginning, all and sundry were fearful that he was going to turn out a roadside tailor and join the bandwagon. Yomi Awoyemi, the creative director of Yormages, as he would always refer to himself, beat all odds and turned out to be among the best. He perfected his act by making as many…

  • Nigeria’s inflation figures drop to 16.01%

    — 16th September 2017

    Data from the National Bureau of Statistics have shown that inflation figures tumbled for the seventh consecutive month in 2017 to 16.01 per cent at the end of August 2017 “Consumer price index (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 16.01 percent (year-on-year) in August 2017,” according to the NBS report released on Friday. “This was…

