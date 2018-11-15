Okoye, who represented the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission would not want a situation where it would be blamed for disobeying court orders and advised the parties to resolve their internal differences without frustrating the commission’s operations. The INEC commissioner also urged the courts to be circumspect in issuing ex parte orders.

We have no doubt that the alarm raised by INEC may threaten the smooth conduct of the 2019 general election. The issuance of conflicting orders from courts of concurrent jurisdiction could be dangerous to public order. With the general election a few months away, nothing should be done to derail its smooth conduct. The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, should immediately address the issue of conflicting orders from the courts. We believe that if ex parte orders must be given, it must be in extreme circumstances and the reason(s) must be compelling enough, without breaching the public peace the country needs ahead of the election. It is, therefore, expedient that judges should try as much as possible to avoid issuing ex parte orders at random.

Apart from the danger posed by indiscriminate issuance of ex parte orders, there are other dangers that should be nipped in the bud or else, they could hamper the forthcoming election. One of such concerns is the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country by some unscrupulous politicians. Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service recently intercepted caches of arms and military uniforms which were brought into the country through the nation’s land and sea borders.

Therefore, all hands must be on deck to avert possible threats to the election. Security agencies should be professional and neutral during the exercise. The recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states questioned the professionalism of some security agencies and their officials. They need to be trained and retrained before, during and after the election.