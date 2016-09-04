The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
4th September 2016 - We are in trouble, aren’t we?
4th September 2016 - Pray to survive Buhari’s experiment
4th September 2016 - Media and national development in a parasitic, “competitive” world
4th September 2016 - The agenda  
4th September 2016 - Favourite file: I love salmon, baked beans with potatoes–Felicia Stephen-Okoye
4th September 2016 - Nigeria must position textile industry for export market –Adesina Ojengbede, CEO, House of Desina
4th September 2016 - Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates
4th September 2016 - Herdsmen: CEDDERT holds seminar to share findings
4th September 2016 - Gunmen abduct three children in Benue
4th September 2016 - Militarisation won’t resolve Niger Delta crisis
Home / Columns / Tola Adeniyi / The agenda  
Tola Adeniyi

The agenda  

— 4th September 2016

Today, my column is given to Aba Saheed to ram in his usual satiric strings for a music meant for the initiated. It is a song in the realm of parables, but not like the parable dished out on Mount Kur Attin, otherwise known as Sermon on the Mountain. This is about The Agenda; the hidden agenda that is now gradually coming into the open to the bafflement of Nigerians.
But who tells you there was an agenda?
You think we would take all this trouble without an agenda we were nursing? Perhaps there was no individual agenda but just keying into global agenda or our own national agenda. It is difficult to say or differentiate. What is true however is that there would always be an agenda. Everybody has an agenda. Everybody has a plan for himself or for his life, like when you are entering into a marriage. You know what you want out of the marriage. You know why you are getting married, and why you are getting married to a particular man or woman.
You know why you chose a girl who is the only child of rich parents or a man who is the last child in a family of seven where the preceding four siblings are doctors ‘who have arrived’. There is always a hidden agenda even if it is not made public or known to the other party.
In Nigeria there are always ‘no go areas’. And this is built into a well designed well choreographed political web. You are not supposed to speak or write about religion, especially two foreign religions that have no bearing on our culture and tradition. You cannot talk about these foreign religions which have become the two major planks of political struggle, and veritable lucrative industries for their champions and promoters.
Religion is the food of the poor and ignorant. It is the opium of the timid and of lazy minds. If you want to control or enslave a people’s mind and brain, stuff their mouths with religious bone like you do dogs.
We must use religion to capture and control those who have resisted organised conquest. Now we must deploy religion the way it has never been used before. We must send people into the field and arm them to the teeth. Our armed religious emissaries must invade villages and towns in the night and cause mayhem and maximum horrific damage. They must instil serious fear and fright. Drive the owners away from their land or subjugate them and occupy their territory.
Naturally they would cry and make a lot of noise as their forbears did. We know them to be noise makers. They grumble and complain and throw tantrums. That is all they are good for. But we are not bothered. They are used to complain on television networks, or pour out their hearts in big English on the pages of newspapers. That is all they are good at. Threats upon threats without action.  That is their stock in trade.
This is the first phase of our subjugation and re-colonization project.
Another ‘no go area’ is a bastardised word called Unity. No one is allowed to toy with that word. “The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable”, is like a jagged record. And according to queries posed by Professor Kole Omotoso, ‘Unity for whom?’ Unity cannot be in abstract. But in Nigeria it is a word used to commit all sorts of crimes including oppression, repression and dispossession. It is a word that has forcefully bundled nationalities together in an unnegotiated marriage of [in] convenience.
I don’t know of any country in the world where victors share the spoils of war with their victims. Victims should know that they themselves are parts and parcel of the spoils of war. It is therefore silly idle talk to expect that offices and positions will be shared equally or equitably. When masters take the thighs of the animal, the conquered should be lucky and grateful if they are given the entrails.
But that is even a small fraction of the grand agenda. We can still give them big empty positions. They will still be our messengers. However long the beard of the labourer is he is still a paid servant to his employer. It is important they realise that we are the owner of the horse. We have got the horse. We can ride it the way we like. We may even choose to stand on the horse. We are free to ride it anyhow. Whoever is not satisfied should wait for his turn to acquire a horse.
They speak of the police they can control. Do they not know that the police are a veritable instrument of control? To allow for regional or provincial or village police is to weaken the power at the centre. Unitary political structure is the best system of mass control in a multi-racial or multi-national society. As long as we live, there shall never be local police. It will be on our dead body that regional or provincial police will be constituted.
People think we are as foolish as they are. All these political neophytes, they want us to commit class suicide by allowing them to have peace so that they regroup and plan our ouster. It is part of political master stroke to ensure that there is no peace in the land. We may allow only the peace of the grave yard.
Nothing guarantees servitude better than poverty. It is our desire to keep everybody poor, hungry and unsettled. If there is mass poverty people will be so engrossed with self survival that they would not even have time to organise any class action. Poverty reduces people to lowest self esteem. People will begin to doubt their self worth and eventually lose faith in themselves or in their ability to do anything worthwhile.
The Agenda is actually strong with far reaching consequences. We must take back what really belongs to us. We own the land. We own all the resources by virtue of the fact that we own all the land. God gave us the authority to lord it over everybody. We have done it before and we are going to do it again.
We have used the ladder to climb up. We have no need for the ladder any longer. We have no plan to come down. We can afford to throw away the ladder as well as all those who held the ladder up for us to climb. Let the ladder fall on everybody and let them go to hell. The same applies to the bridge. We have crossed to the other side of the bridge. We can now blow up the bridge now that we have crossed over to the fertile ground.
You may call us names. We don’t care. There has never been anyone with whom you did business you did not end up cursing. Curse us if you like. We own the horse. We own the sword. And we have all those who will execute our agenda to the letter.
As I write this I remember a guy in my class four in the secondary school. Our German Physics teacher had asked the class to define Gravity. He called on one bearded 22 year-old XYZ and asked “what is gravity?”
The young old man answered with full confidence: “Gravity is gravity!”
I submit therefore that The Agenda is the Agenda!

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Bayo

    Real estate business in Nigeria plagued by quacks, fraudsters –Bayo Adeyemo, CEO, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Bayo Adeyemo is the Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Adeyemo & Associates, a real estate firm with presence in Chicago, Canada, Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Port Harcourt. In this interview, Adeyemo expresses deep concerns over the regulation of real estate business  in Nigeria to conform  with international best practices, while fielding other…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen: CEDDERT holds seminar to share findings

    — 4th September 2016

    The Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT) in Zaria, and ENABLE2, a DFiD project, will hold a seminar on the conflicts between farmers and pastoralists, currently ravaging communities across Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara states. In a statement, the Executive Director of CEDDERT, Dr Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, explained the reason for the proposed seminar:…

  • gunmen

    Gunmen abduct three children in Benue

    — 4th September 2016

    By Ayo Alonge Gunmen have again kidnapped three children in Benue State. Barely three days after the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Benue State Security Council paraded six children rescued from kidnappers in Makurdi, the state capital, Sunday Sun gathered that three children of same parents — Alfred Adunm and his…

  • Sole

    11 days after… 4-yr-old still wailing for stolen younger sister

    — 4th September 2016

    ■ Release my child, mother pleads By ANDERLINE ALAOMA the past 11 days have been pure psychological torture for four-year-old Rebecca Idowu, whose younger sister, Christiana, a two-year-old toddler, was stolen by a woman close to their home in the Mazamaza area of Lagos. Though young Rebecca may not fully express her pain in words,…

  • Police

    Hard times: Prison now charges visitors N400 to see inmates in Owerri

    — 4th September 2016

    …As inmates also pay N30,000 for cozy cells ■ NPS Comptroller General urged to institute panel of investigation From GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, Owerri people who throng the Owerri Prisons in the Imo State capital to visit their relatives are now forced to pay N400 before they could be allowed to see them. This was even as…

  • Funder

    Founder turns church into prostitution ring in Ogun

    — 4th September 2016

    From NGOZI UWUJARE The  founder of a white garment church in Ijoko-Ota, Ogun State, 54-year-old Idowu Olupinla, who allegedly turned the place of worship into a house of sin is now gnashing her teeth in regret, in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Ogun State Police Command, in Abeokuta. Olupinla allegedly…

  • emefiele-CBN

    Emefiele: Nigeria’s situation requires hard choices

    — 4th September 2016

    GOVERNOR of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has again stressed the need for all Nigerians to face the reality that these are not normal times across the globe and therefore hard choices are required to turn the situation around. He vowed to deploy appropriate monetary policy tools “to attain an inclusive growth…

  • Lassa-fever-OK

    NCDC confirms 5 cases of Lassa fever

    — 4th September 2016

    …Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau and Rivers states affected By Azoma Chikwe THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed five cases of Lassa Fever in four states of the country. The centre, which said the cases were recorded between August 24 and   September 2, disclosed that two cases were recorded in Plateau; and one…

  • Stella

    Senator Oduah buries son in Anambra

    — 4th September 2016

      …Saraki, Obiano, Archbishop Okeke pay tributes From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha SENATE President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Willie Obiano and Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke were among the dignitaries that paid tributes to the late Chinedu Maxwell Oduah-Etoromi, son of Senator Stella Oduah, during his burial in AkiliOzizor, Ogbaru Local Government Area of…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351