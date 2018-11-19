Our masters over the years have lustfully and insatiably used these weapons of want and deprivation

to either by psychological ‘operantism’ or ‘classicalism’ and outright economic suffocation and fear, with unbridled depravity, perfectly conditioned us to massage their ego, satiate their political lust, and eulogise their emptiness and selfishness, against our original and objective nature. And we found ourselves in bandwagon-effect followership

This is 2018/2019. And history has started playing out again Nigerians came together in 1998,/1999 just to sack the military, not minding who would come in as civilian president. We needed a change. Nigerians formed a coalition in 2015 to sack the incumbent not minding the type of change that was to come in. Again, it does appear, Nigerians are coming together in 2018 with one purpose, just to get rid of the man in power or retain him at all cost, not minding how the next leader will be, or how the next four years under the incumbent will be.

We are a people of hope. But have we learnt any lesson from the past. Or are we still being controlled by the same spirit and conditioned pattern?

Today, Atiku Abubakar, a credible man, and so are they all credible men, and of ‘proven’ integrity, is on the lips of everyone that wants President Muhammadu Buhari to go. We have seen it before. Today, Buhari is the problem of the nation in the judgment of everyone that wants him to go. And the people’s judgment cannot always be wrong. Not ‘NEVER’. If it must be democracy, it must be the people’s judgment. And not always objective. After all, democracy is not always the best form of government, but the most preferred among the lot. We have sung that song before. Today, another four years for Buhari will be a disaster for the nation. We have heard that before. Buhari said the same thing of Goodluck Jonathan in 2015. Olusegun Obasanjo said so of Jonathan. Soyinka said so of Jonathan

I am not disputing the above. I am not interested in Buhari winning or not winning. But I perceive

a politics of willful ignorance, forgetfulness, failure, frustration, vindictiveness, and bandwagon in our culture. What led us to the judgment to adorn and adopt Buhari in 2015? And, I keep repeating, as I have done in my previous writings. After knowing all we knew about him and his antecedents and history, what led us to that judgment of approval on him? For those who did, among us, what? Nothing. It was just the bandwagon-effect politics. Or is it hero-cultural cultism? All one.

Nigerians from certain socio-cultural and ethnic provinces had appeared to be certain he would win and no one wanted to be on the losing side. They queued behind him. Others queued behind Bola Tinubu who had queued behind him. Many others queued behind Obasanjo who had queued behind him. The rest queued behind ethno-religious politics, which had already queued behind him. The global community, apart from a number of them, queued behind ex-US President Barack Obama, who had also queued behind him. That was in 2015.

What is happening today is that many appear convinced that Atiku Abubakar would win the next election, and they have decided to join the winning camp, to position themselves, and to escape from what they think is a sinking boat.

If by chance and circumstance the pendulum swings favourably towards Buhari or it is perceived in anyway, by any chance that Buhari will retain his position, the tune of our political choir could change. Was that not what happened in 2015 in every part of this country, except in the South East and South South? Other parts, the North East, the North West, the North Central, the Middle Belt, and the South West, all abandoned Jonathan. The South East stood on principle of history, conviction and solidarity. The South South stood on solidarity.

Why the choice of Atiku? If indeed, he has been chosen. Why? Is it because he is the only one that can defeat Buhari? Who decides who wins? The candidate or the people? It means it is not the people that win elections in Nigeria; it is the candidate. If not, couldn’t the people ideologically and resolutely stand behind Ahmed Makarfi and make him win? Or Ibrahim Dankwambo? Or Sule Lamido? Or Bola Saraki? Or David Mark? This is not a denial of the known fact that candidates go a long way in helping political parties to victory. Not all candidates have that charisma and character to command electoral followership and victory. Donald Trump won his election based on his political ideology and promises, and people voted for him based on that.

My point here is, whatever decision it is, let it not be a political foolery of hoodwinked bandwagon, or where the people cannot ideologically and rationally defend their choices.

READ ALSO: Bandwagonism

_________________________________

Onyedi can be reached on [email protected]