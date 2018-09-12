The Abuja Earth Tremor

Like most folks we are still waiting to be educated. Apart from our abnormal religious hysterics who on the site of any approaching apocalypse would hallucinate and shout; not our portion, we need more information as the days run into months. Few days after, it is a conclusive affirmation that the people cannot be said to be convinced by the illiterate retort of the NEMA. ‘‘Hide under your table when the tremor strikes! In countless vituperation, the NEMA and those so called experts continue flabbergast … Whenever you are losing your ground grab your kitchen table and hide under it… bla bla … the tremor would come and go do not be frightened…. Other gallery discussants deceived the equally jejune panel. They go on and on… this is the first time this type disaster, which we know is of regular occurrences in Asia, Europe and parts of North and South America, is taking place in Nigeria…. Our Research punctures that deceptive narrative. Maitama is not the first time tremor in the country. Earth tremors have scientific relationship to earthquakes. Most likely its occurrence is a warning and may serve as a processor to the big one. READ ALSO: FEMA expresses uncertainty over cause of Abuja earth tremor Instead of the juvenile responses to the first major earth tremor striking at the Abuja highbrow Maitama and other districts, NEMA and the concerned departments should have taken their time to explain to the people the real dangers that are suddenly coming home when the earth slide into instability in their provinces. This NEMA would have brought to the camera those qualified officers in their rank and file; who had trained and duty toured likely earthquake devastated countries to take over and talk to us at this time.

If they did not anticipate this form of disaster why not consult and invite other experienced hands from these other countries to rush down and analyze the situation and then prepare us for any eventuality. We cannot run away from natures’ pestilence and consequent reaction after we have either out of greed or ignorance decided to slaughter and dismember the green ecosystems of our God-given Equatorial regions. The last time I was praying the Minister of Transport to spare for us the protective compact forest surrounding the East-West highway, many maroons who don’t understand the meaning of Development went for my head. READ ALSO: Sallah: FRSC deploys personnel, emergency vans on East-West road Before the East-West highway demolition of the green forest, illiterate politicians, visionless Governors of Rome had continuously savaged the green forest of our heritage. If they are not digging and foraging deep into the forests, the farm lands hiding their dollars and pound loots; they are busy forcefully coveting the community commonwealth of the forest green lands to themselves. These forest lands handed over in pure green from generation to generation are now crying and mourning, brutally sentenced to disappear on top of burning cauldrons.