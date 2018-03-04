The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - The abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls
4th March 2018 - Col. Joe Achuzia: Warrior and hero
4th March 2018 - A word on the forthcoming Adamawa central senatorial election
4th March 2018 - Who can rescue Bakassi from AEDC?
3rd March 2018 - Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG
3rd March 2018 - Enugu Inferno: N2 billion worth of goods destroyed at timber market
3rd March 2018 - Dogara, Buratai, others talk tough on trafficking
3rd March 2018 - Wike berates Rivers APC leaders for not attracting projects
3rd March 2018 - Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa
3rd March 2018 - Man in police net for adorning kidnapped victim’s cloth, shoe
Home / Editorial / The abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls

The abduction of the Dapchi schoolgirls

— 4th March 2018

Most Nigerians were incredulous on February 19, 2018, when it was confirmed that Boko Haram terrorists had herded a group of students of the Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Yobe State, into a waiting truck and driven off.

There were two reasons many Nigerians, at first, found it hard to believe that the Dapchi girls have been kidnapped.  First was the time-honoured belief that lightning does not strike twice on the same spot.  Secondly, after the nightmare of the 2014 Chibok abductions, the continuing trauma of more than 100 parents whose daughters are still in captivity after nearly four years, it was inconceivable that the country could leave the stable door ajar for a “technically defeated” Boko Haram to take the country for a ride again.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the kidnappings as a national disaster.  We think it is worse.  Indeed, even otherwise sympathetic non-Nigerians think it is a national disgrace.  The frenetic actions of the government in the last one week included two official visits to Yobe State by ministers.

The Interior Minister, Lt.-Gen.  Abdulrahman Dambazzau ordered the relocation to Yobe State of the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Abubakar, and the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Mohammed Gana.  They are to help secure the state and help locate the whereabouts of the kidnapped young ladies.  The Nigeria Air Force is on a 24-hour air surveillance of the North East and by the middle of the week, has been credited with 100 sorties and 200 hours of activity.  A 12-man panel headed by Rear Admiral Victor Adedipe is to investigate the circumstances and identify those who might be culpable. We hope these activities will help the return of the girls.  Otherwise, the country is most unhappy and disappointed.

The similarities of the Dapchi kidnappings with that of Chibok are so uncanny – the timing, the political calendar, the doubts, initial confusion, and the irresolute responses. In the circumstance in which the Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam, found himself, for instance, he could only depend on the military for accurate information in such a war situation.  The Army let him down by first informing him that the girls had been recovered and, later, that they had not.  Distraught parents reacted naturally to such confusion with anguish when the governor threw up his hands.  But even more critical was the Nigerian Army’s withdrawal from Dapchi town, a week earlier, an action which undeniably offered Boko Haram the opening to attack the town and abduct the girls.  The Army has explained its actions saying the town appeared safe and secure.  Yet the decision to withdraw the entire battalion was clearly a miscalculation.  Why was a platoon not left behind, ‘just in case?’  Indeed, as few as a dozen soldiers, properly, defensively emplaced round the school, would have decidedly prevented the disaster.

If Chibok abductions were unacceptable, the Dapchi kidnapping were much worse, for it demonstrated that we have not learnt from past experience.  The Chibok case was unclear for days, but Dapchi was instantly recognized for what it was.  Jonathan was ridiculed for not trying a hot pursuit. Why was no hot pursuit attempted last week?  What happened to our international friends and collaborators?  If the girls were driven into Niger Republic, what has become of our alliance and military cooperation with Niger?

The recovery of the Dapchi girls is the minimum Nigerians expect from the Federal Government, and the earlier the better.  We cannot afford the same kind of anguish, the open wound, which we have endured as a country over the Chibok abductions.  All the declarations about how successful we have been with Boko Haram stands or falls with the Dapchi incident which has demonstrated for the world to see the failure of our security, and the failure of our intelligence.  The speculation that our forces are probably infiltrated by fifth columnists cannot be an excuse because it is to be expected and no military command should ignore such possibility and its risks and must provide counter-measures.  After all, former President Goodluck Jonathan was ridiculed when he confessed that he had Boko Haram sympathizers in his government, in the National Assembly and elsewhere.

We urge the Federal Government to view the Dapchi incident as an opportunity to review its strategy and tactics in the war against Boko Haram.  We think it is time for a major change of guards, and a change of strategy, and the replacement of the entire intelligence apparatus.  After nine years, it is laughable to tell Nigerians every week as the government has done for three years that Boko Haram has now been “completely defeated.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Promotion of human rights, key to attainment of peace and security – FG

— 3rd March 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the promotion of human rights is key to the attainment of international peace and security. The government also expressed its strong commitment to ensuring the full and efficient implementation of the provisions of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights. Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made…

  • Enugu Inferno: N2 billion worth of goods destroyed at timber market

    — 3rd March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu An inferno has razed down parts of popular Timber market, Kenyatta, Enugu state, destroying goods, shops and machines worth more than N2 billion. It was gathered that the fire started after the close of work, around 7pm on Friday and raged into the midnight despite the intervention of the State Fire Service….

  • Dogara, Buratai, others talk tough on trafficking

    — 3rd March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Speaker of the House of representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, on saturday, said the fight against trafficking would continue to surge until the practice is nipped in the bud. He also advised parents and guidance to desist from the habit of pushing their children and relatives into leaving the shores of Nigerians in…

  • Wike berates Rivers APC leaders for not attracting projects

    — 3rd March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has berated leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, for failing to attract tangible projects to the state since 2015. Governor Wike said that the Rivers APC leaders, who are working with the failed APC Federal Government, should remain quiet because they could…

  • Naval officer killed by Boko Haram buried in Bayelsa

    — 3rd March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi,Yenagoa Emotions ran high, on Saturday, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, as the body of Lt. Waze Kamara Egba of the Nigeria Navy killed by Boko Haram, last Tuesday, was brought home for burial. The late Egba, a young naval officer, was killed alongside Lt. Col. A. E. Mamudu, one of the commanding…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share