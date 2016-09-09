The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
9th September 2016 - The 3-year education development plan
9th September 2016 - The needless drama over Edo poll
9th September 2016 - The green alternative and food security
9th September 2016 - Rethinking part-time legislature
9th September 2016 - How competent are the economic managers?
9th September 2016 - NLN: Absence of fund, internet cripples activities in NLN
9th September 2016 - Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%
9th September 2016 - Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan
9th September 2016 - FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors
9th September 2016 - MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands
Home / Editorial / The 3-year education development plan
Minister-of-Education-Adamu-Adamu

The 3-year education development plan

— 9th September 2016

THE education sector received a boost last week as the Federal Government unveiled a draft three-year   strategic education development plan aimed at propelling quality and affordable education at all levels.

The document, entitled “Education for Change: A Ministerial Strategic Plan 2016-2019”, is built on the successes of similar documents by previous administrations, especially the last one which expired
According to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, who unveiled the plan in Abuja last week, the   document is predicated on ten pillars. These include addressing out-of-school crisis, strengthening basic and secondary education, teachers’ education, adult literacy and special needs’ education, as well as education data and planning. Others are curriculum and benchmark minimum academic standard, technical and vocational education and training, quality assurance and access to higher education, information communication technology (ICT) in education and library services in education.
Adamu also explained that the document is derived from contributions and submissions from departments and agencies of the ministry, past experiences, interventions from development partners as well as thoughts and plans of the ministry. He further pointed out that the essence of the public presentation of the document is to avail the public the opportunity to critique and contribute to the plan, so that the government can come out with a richer final document that would be presented to the National Council on Education (NCE) later in the year.
We commend the Federal Government for making this   education development plan public. It is good that it is a   continuation of the nation’s previous educational development plans, especially the one that terminated in 2015.
We say this because the bane of educational planning in the country is lack of policy continuity and general implementation fatigue. We also commend the education authorities for deeming it appropriate to seek the views and input of educational experts and other members public in the document, before the final draft is tabled before the National Council on Education.
This plan for a new education development plan could not have come at a better time than now that all levels of the nation’s education sector are hampered by poor funding, dilapidated infrastructure, inadequate books and journals, as well as paucity of skilled manpower. The rot at the basic education level, especially the primary schools, is most pathetic.
Most of these schools are shadows of what they used to be in terms of staffing, infrastructure and quality of teaching and learning. Most public primary schools are not worth the name. Some of them have no roofs and qualified teachers. The situation is virtually the same in all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.  Our secondary schools also need urgent rehabilitation in terms of infrastructure, manpower and equipment.
The tertiary level is also beset with the problems of poor funding, inadequate infrastructure and manpower shortage. There is also the problem of proliferation of private schools without the requisite staff, equipment and funding at all levels.
Our universities are not among the best 500 universities in the world. Even in Africa, we are not among the leading institutions. That is why education tourism thrives in Nigeria. Nigerians now troop to Ghana, Benin Republic and Togo for secondary and university education. The most affluent ones send their children to universities in Europe and America.
It is good that this government is working to provide quality and affordable education for Nigerians at all levels. We enjoin all the stakeholders to carefully study the document and advise government on the best way   to realise its objectives.
For us, the ten pillars itemized by the government are germane to giving Nigerians quality and affordable education at all levels, if the plan is well funded and implemented. We advise, too, that a lot of attention be given to teacher training and the funding of basic education.
If basic education, which is the foundation on which other levels of education are built, is properly funded and administered, students at the other levels will perform better if they are adequately staffed and funded. The education sector should be well funded for maximum impact. We should dedicate a higher percentage of our national budget to education, as is the case in advanced countries in Europe and America. Nigeria cannot achieve the desired educational development if we do not properly fund this sector. For a start, basic education should be properly funded and made free and compulsory in the country.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian-Stock-Exchange

Vitafoam, Conoil lead gainers as index rises by 0.19%

— 9th September 2016

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo The Nigerian equities market continued on a positive note yesterday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 0.19 percent to close at 27,574.09 basis points compared with 0.07 percent gained on Wednesday to close at 27,522.62 basis points. Investors gained N17.7 billion as market capitalisation closed…

  • nigerian-president-muhammadu-buhari-news-conference.

    Buhari endorses FG’s external borrowing plan

    — 9th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun’s plan to seek external loans at an interest rate of 1.25 per cent. Adeosun had earlier revealed plans to take long-term loans at a very low interest rate from the African Development Bank (AfDB), World Bank, China Exim Bank and other specific financial…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG offers 3-year tax holiday to investors

    — 9th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe As part of measures to incentivise investments in the  Nigerian mining sector, the Federal Government yesterday offered prospective investors a  three-year tax holidays. Speaking at the opening session of the ongoing Africa Down Under Conference in Perth, Australia recently, Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dr. Kayode  Fayemi, said the country was determined…

  • A worker sweeps past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg

    MTN, Etisalat, Peak milk listed among most influential brands

    — 9th September 2016

    A global brands and marketing research firm, Ipsos Marketing, has listed MTN, Milo, Close-Up,  Coca Cola, Peak Milk, Indomie, Etisalat, Bournvita, Omo and Maltina as top ten most influential out of 100 brands in Nigeria. According to Ipsos, the brands were selected based on marketing survey carried out on 1000 Nigerians to assess 100 brands…

  • World-Bank

    Education: 5 states to get $500m

    — 9th September 2016

    The World Bank has set aside $500 million dollars as grant to fund basic education in five states for five years, Information Officer, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Helen Okoro said yesterday. Okoro, in a statement said head of World Bank International Reconstruction and Development team, Olatunde Adekola, disclosed the grant in Abuja. She said…

  • Obaseki

    Edo guber: The permutations, uncertainty and confusion

    — 9th September 2016

    By Willy Eya, Taiwo Amodu and Chinelo Obogo Yesterday, the ding dong over the Edo State governorship election continued with the postponement of the exercise for another two weeks. The decision was reached at a security meeting held in Benin, the Edo State capital yesterday evening. It has further raised the tension and anxiety preceding…

  • PIC. 16. RAMS WAITING FOR SALE AT MUBI MARKET IN ADAMAWA ON WEDNESDAY (2/11/11).

    Lagos: Muslims lament high cost of rams

    — 9th September 2016

    By Moshood Adebayo Barely 72 hours to this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, price of rams may force some Muslims to rethink the obligation of slaughtering rams. This was even as many civil servants in the state lamented the ‘tough’ situation. Daily Sun’s visit to many ram markets in the state, which include Gbagada, Agege, Ijora and Meiran,…

  • Simon-Lalong1

    Lalong briefs Buhari on monarch’s killing, others

    — 9th September 2016

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the killing of a first class traditional ruler of Bokkos in his state. This was even as he said investigations were ongoing to arrest those behind the dastardly act shortly after the state celebrated one year of peace on the Plateau….

  • Ortom

    Ortom offers scholarship to six indigent children

    — 9th September 2016

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has announced the offer of scholarship to two sets of triplets up to university level. The six children were brought to the Government House in Makurdi by their mother, Mrs. Kumawuese Azua Kwen, a widow from Kwande Local Government Area. Mrs. Kwen who told the Governor…

  • Cross-River-state-Ben-Ayade

    Ayade lauds Buhari on economic diversification

    — 9th September 2016

    Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for diversifying  the nation’s economy by making agriculture its main stay. Ayade, who spoke during the flag off the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Rice Anchor Borrowers  Programme at Odukpani Local Government headquarters, said the introduction of the programme was  the beginning of the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351