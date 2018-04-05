The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - That presidential amnesty
5th April 2018 - The politics of looters’ list
5th April 2018 - Jang, Aliyu challenge FG on alleged looters’ list
5th April 2018 - Primorg, INEC collaborate on continuous voter registration in FCT
5th April 2018 - PDP demands full disclosure of Buhari’s London trip
5th April 2018 - Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja
5th April 2018 - Kalu establishes N100m endowment chair in UI
5th April 2018 - Blessing Ene Sunday 08186624202
5th April 2018 - Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs
5th April 2018 - Lawyers tackle police over parade of suspects
Home / Columns / That presidential amnesty

That presidential amnesty

— 5th April 2018

So far, two notable amnesty offers  have been issued since Nigeria  fully embraced democracy in 1999.

Granting of amnesty, is it appropriate  and how relevant  or necessary is it in the situation we found ourselves. 

Before   Umaru Musa Yar’Ardua was elected as the president, a part of the country was engulfed in arms struggle as Militant youths   under the auspices of  the Movement for the emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND) frequently attacked the oil pipe-lines along the creeks, set ablaze oil wells, hijacked oil ships and openly kidnapped oil workers both locals and foreigners. This took a new dimension when the country oil revenue pulmated thereby affecting revenue of the country.  At the time, the good advice of the lnspector General of police, Mr. Mike Okiro who suggested the need for an amnesty for the militants which was  later   accepted and implemented successfully. This particular militants amnesty has been sustained and the country has enjoyed the fruit of the amnesty since then. To a large extent, one can easily beat his chest that the amnesty programme extended to the  Niger Delta militants who in the first instance can  be said to have a “ genuine case” at hand . Truely, their God given oil wealth was been drilled for the development of the entire country without  taking into cognizance their plight and welfare. While the larger country benefitted from the oil from their land, their water was polluted, their soil  was conterminated thereby preventing them from farming  and fishing. Road construction was hellish and more so there was no federal government infrastructural presence in the area. So, in one breath, one can say that their acceptance of the Yar’ardua amnesty was a commendable step. This writer was with Sir Mike Okiro when he flew into River state with a presidential plane to execute the first phase of the amnesty programme where hundreds of the militants freely and willingly surrendered their fire arms and other sophisticated dangerous weapons. As Militant  leaders cross checked and signed the amnesty agreement document, l saw genuineness and willing efforts. Although a new group the Avengers that felt marginalised along the way  tried to destabilised the process but for the notable advice of elderstaemen in the region. Many years along the way, the country again walked into another arms battle that could have been avoided. This time, it is the Boko Haram sect formed by  Mohammed Yusuf. After over 10 years of tense arms struggle that had led  to the devastation of many local governments in the north east plus the untimely death of innocent civilians, military personnels, police officers, security service men all in their thousands. It looks belated to hear president Muhammadu Buhari offering amnesty to members of the Boko Haram, without  differentiating which of the groups the offer is meant for.  After the abduction of the Chibok girls, there existed a power tussle over the ransom money collected after the negotiation  for the release of some of the Chibok girls. The power tussle was between Abubakar Shekau who was the second in command to Mohammed Yusuf and  Abu Mus’ab Habeeb Bin Muhammed Bin Yusuf al- who  is the former ISIS-backed leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the levant’s (ISIL)branch in West Africa,formerly known as Boko Haram. He was the spokesperson for Boko Haram before it pledged allegiance to ISIL.  This new group is believed to had masterminded the recent abduction in Dapchi. So, the presidential amnesty offer needs to be well evaluated to see if there is need for it and whether there is any merit for such offer. 

Before amnesty is extended to armed radicals, militants or terrorists, many  sides of the coin are carefully studied. In the case of MEND , l vividly remembered how Sir Okiro sneaked  some leaders of the militants into Abuja for  a dialogue and eventual agreement which was tabled before the president that made him change his mind for a military option. This worked.  Before the recent Buhari amnesty offer to members of Boko Haram terrorists, his Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Bruatai had already offered a platform to pardon any of them them that willingly surrender their arms.  They did not twisted mind and disobedience.heed that call. Which clearly shows that the spirit of terrorism is controlling them. Which is the spirit of  the anti- christ, wickedness, disobedience and lawlessness.

So, one therefore wonders which Boko Haram is Buhari offering amnesty to.  Could it be that of Shekau faction or Abu Mus’ab. 

Just like the Niger Delta militants, each break away group tries to carry out the same operation they had handled under their former leader. The  problem here is that ,the federal government now has two prone faces of Boko Haram to deal with. If the amnesty olive branch extended to the entire Boko Haram  members is anything to go by, then it means Nigeria is offering this amnesty from a position of weakness instead of position of strength . If indeed  Nigeria is offering this amnesty from a position of strength, there would be  a time frame attached to the offer. This is why one is wondering from what position is Nigeria offering the amnesty to Boko Haram, after all the minister for lnfirmation once announced  that the sect have been “ technically” defeated, so one had expected the President to offer the amnesty from a position of strength.  More surprising is the fact that ,while the Army Chief of staff was talking tough and ordering his men to either capture Shekau  “dead or alive”, the President seems to be talking  from a position of weakness. Terrorists  fear tough hands and tough talking Generals. Same with tough talking Commander in Chief,  who would  not be talking  from a position of weakness but of strength These are men with twisted mind whose only focus is what they have set out to achieve. l have severally  made the point that the fleeing defeated Boko Haram members are the same armed herdsmen perpetrating all these mayhem around the country. It is just a change of their nomenclature.  Terrorists are hard nuts to crack and  that is why experts frown at any move at offering them amnesty. Notable terrorist groups operating in the world usually don’t easily accept amnesty which they see as poisoned food. When  al-Shabaab terrorist   group were offered amnesty by the Somalian government, it turned out that those freed reconnected  to their group and later unleashed devastating operation in the country. The American government under Barrack Obama only extended amnesty as a means of exchange for the captured US military  officer by the Afghan militants. Negotiation with terrorists does not sound well in the ears because it is always a bitter pill. 

How would a man whose wife and four  kids were mercilessly murdered over a cause he knows nothing about, and his wife’s pregnancy was slashed open and the unborn baby thrown into the bush right before his face feel? Such pathetic  stories litters every corner of Borno and Yobe states and the same perpetrators are being  offered pardon and granted freedom to live and be rehabilitated and integrated into the same society they debased. 

Questions abound  as to why has it been difficult for the President  to describe and address them as “ Terrorists” which they are.  These are the ones, the President of Nigeria is pleading and begging to drop their guns and embrace peace . 

It’s ironical that despite the negotiation for the release of both the Chibok girls and the Dapchi girls, these heartless terrorists did not keep to the agreement  to release all the girls but held back some of them.

Are these the type of character the president wants to extend amnesty to?. 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Jang, Aliyu challenge FG on alleged looters’ list

— 5th April 2018

Chinelo Obogo; Gyang Bere, Jos. Former governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North, Dr. Jonah David Jang, has challenged the All Progressive Congress (APC) to tell Nigerians how it funded the 2015 campaigns. Jang said it was unfortunate that government mentioned his name among alleged looters after he had been investigated by the…

  • Primorg, INEC collaborate on continuous voter registration in FCT

    — 5th April 2018

    The Progressive Impact Organisation for Community Development (PRIMORG), in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will observe the second quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. A recent Town Hall meeting with market men and women in Abuja, organised by PRIMORG, revealed that a large number…

  • PDP demands full disclosure of Buhari’s London trip

    — 5th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the Presidency to make public, all issues relating to the planned   private visit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s to London, the United Kingdom. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP  accused the presidency of always shrouding issues around president…

  • Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja

    — 5th April 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Suspended member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been arrested by security agents and flown to Abuja. Aribisogan, who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, was arrested at about 6.30am, yesterday. Before he cross-carpeted, Aribisogan was suspended by the…

  • Kalu establishes N100m endowment chair in UI

    — 5th April 2018

    …Visits Olubadan, rallies support for Buhari Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu,  has established N100 million endowment chair in the University of Ibadan, to help brilliant students of the institution settle down to businesses of their choice; after graduation. Kalu made this known when he visited the Vice Chancellor,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share