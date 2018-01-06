The Sun News
Home / Entertainment / That painful death of Bolaji Finnih

That painful death of Bolaji Finnih

— 6th January 2018

This is no good news. Like a bad wind that makes one grimace, death came calling in the household of the renowned Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Abayomi Finnih, leaving him bereaved and heartbroken. The Chief Medical Director of the popular Finnih Medical Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, lost his first son, Bolaji, who died last week at a young age of 42, due to heart- related issues. The death of the enterprising young man has left the top medical doctor cum chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos so distraught.

Before his sudden demise, Bolaji was the founder of TechPreneur Africa and was also the Convener and Co-Founder of Impact Hub, Lagos. The Hub, which started official operations in October and located at Gerald Road, Ikoyi, Lagos is the 81st in the global network of hubs which fosters entrepreneurship that span the universe. Bolaji was an award winning scholar and a graduate of Sloan School of Management of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was a MasterCard Foundation Fellow and also a member of the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council.

