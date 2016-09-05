That Islamic Republic of Nigeria (2)

I never intended to do a sequel of this article that was published last week. However, out of so many reactions, most of them applauding my contribution, I was moved by a particular text message from abroad via +447931543360 ([email protected] ,o,uk) wherein ‘Tayo’ accused me of being ‘in denial.’

Me, in denial? Never! The day I deny my Christian credentials, I die; for life would not be worth living after all.

However, how can I descend to the bestial level of those shedding innocent blood for the sake of inheriting virgins in heaven? How can I make myself an avenger of a god who cannot defend himself? How can I prove my superiority if I begin to war like the sons of darkness when I know that by weapons are not carnal but mighty through Christ to the pulling down of strongholds? (2Corinthians 10:4).

The bottom line is that Christians have gone to sleep. We need to return to the basics and quickly too. Whatever the sons of Baalim do can be easily overturned by word – words of power and authority that can decree anything and establish it (Job 22:28).

But we are now Samson, sleeping on the laps of Delilah in the full glare of danger. Perhaps, the fear of islamisation will usher in the much-needed revival. If we obey God and shun the king’s meal like the three Hebrews, the fourth man will surely show up, even in the most blazing furnace (Daniel 3:16:227; He knows how to shut the lion’s mouth even if we are thrust into its den (Daniel 6:22); we can ever be overcome by flood or fire if we remain faithful to the end (Isaiah 43:2).

We become ordinary like them if we deploy violence as weapon of this warfare. How did the walls of Jericho fall? Who rained the missiles from heaven that crushed the enemies of God’s children (Joshua 10:11)? Who sent the angel that routed the armies of Sennacherib (2Chronicles 32:20-22)? How did Paul and Silas, and Peter escape from prison (Acts 12; 16:25-34)? Who planted atomic bombs in the decapitated limbs of lepers that resonated in the camp of the Assyrians, putting them to flight (2Kings 7:5-7)? Where were the Gentile armies when the earth suffered miscarriage and Jesus rose from the dead?

Why are we now panicky and ruled by rumour mongering; has our God changed? No, never; He does not change! The problem is with us. Let us stop this dalliance with the world and maintain the dignity of our calling and see if He will not heal our land (2Chronicles 7:14).

I can only pray for the enlightenment of those preaching a different doctrine from Christ’s because my bible is clear on how to annihilate the enemy. God’s ways are higher than the ways of man and beyond comprehension most times; He can use mere termites to subdue nuclear arsenal (Pharoah knows better). Don’t pray for death of your enemies because they kill our brethren; pray rather for salvation of their souls; vengeance is God’s. He taught Peter a lesson when he slashed off an adversary’s ear in defence of the Master (Matthew 26:52).

No man can fight our God’s battles for Him. He is a consuming fire and bidding His time that, perhaps, our misguided brothers (yes, I call them brothers), should come to their senses before the King of Glory returns with pomp and retribution to recompense both the good and bad (Revelations 22:12).

This gospel of power must be preached with boldness. So, we should be strong and courageous; not afraid of their faces (Jeremiah 1:8) and break the hedge that the serpent bites us not (Ecclesiastes 10:8b).

We should not be content with merely belonging to a church or the work we do in the church. Christianity is experiential encounter, not undue verbosity or claim. A lot of people claim to be superior evangelists and apostles, even to Peter and the rest of the apostles of old, but yet empty before God. It is this pandering to emptiness that has exposed us to ridicule. It is this varnish of razzmatazz that now throws up comedians on the pulpit that has reduced Christians to mere frightened minions.

Now, the child of the bond woman rides on horseback while the Child of Promise is trekking, hiding at the shadow of infidels. Shame, on all those hirelings, who rubbish the gospel but glorify Satan through their messages of fear and hate instead of the living message of love and salvation.

Rather than to prove bible scholarship, the copious bible references are to show that our God is unassailable. Why then do we whine and cringe at the approach of powerless gods? If their god has power, why fight for him?

I write for the ‘believing unbeliever’, who has turned the living Word of God into merchandise. I don’t care whether I am accused of living in denial. I care only about the truth, which simply is: If we do what is right before God, the enemies can never conquer us. And even if they do, well and good and all to the glory of God for the higher calling.

Job is a lesson in fortitude (Job 19:25). Daniel and the three Hebrews dared Nebuchadnezzar and Darius, though captives, and ultimately got Darius to serve the Almighty Jehovah (Daniel 7:25-26). So, who says Buhari cannot become a Christian? Who says murderous Boko Haram goons cannot become useful tools to propagate the gospel? If Paul had died as Saul, would not the church be worse off?

We are only afraid of persecution because we are afraid to go hungry and so preach with our eyes trailed on money. Ever wondered why no living person is printed on any currency note? Because much as money answers all things, all things must not answer to money; it is deadly to be servants to mammon.

Any attempt to Islamise Nigeria can only breed disaster of unimaginable proportion. Oh, it happened in Egypt and Turkey and nothing happened? Yeah, but this is a cry that we do not make the mistakes of Egypt and Turkey that made their Islamisation an easy sail.

Let us hoist high the banner of our faith, living in absolute obedience and righteousness, such that our God, the Lord of hosts, would ravage the Egyptians and ensure that we see them no more (Exodus 14:13).