That Ekiti may prosper— 7th July 2018
Aare Afe Babalola
Prior to the Kiriji War of 1877-1893, the 16 independent Kingdoms in Ekiti hardly did anything together and so they were easy prey to the rampaging Alaafin during the intercine wars. But later, Ekiti became a Division for the purpose of administration with Headquarters in Akure dur- ing which time the Obas were under the control of District Officer (DO) who then caused them to meet on the platform of Pelu-Pelu Obas.
With the creation of more states from the old Western State, Ekiti became a Division of the then bigger Ondo State after which we fought for the creation of Ekiti State.
As a major stakeholder in Ekiti project, I had the privilege of being the one who drafted the memo for the creation of the State which I personally presented and defended before Mbanefo Panel in Akure for the creation of Ekiti State which we relishly call “The Land of Honour” and “The Fountain of Knowledge” today.
As a matter of fact, the founding fathers of Ekiti State had a clear idea of the Ekiti they wanted. But the question will naturally arise today as to whether we are having the Ekiti of our dream. Indeed some will ask where we were, where we are and where we want to be in the nearest future.
Relying on its compactness, homogeneity, common language (okun o, o ra o), industry, quality education, large number of highly educated people, tropical climate, fertile land and Ikogosi Warm Spring, the objectives of the Elders was to make Ekiti State a showpiece to all other states in Nigeria.
But despite our collective efforts to see Ekiti state created and nurtured to become the showpiece among the comity of states in Nigeria, regretfully and up till now, Ekiti has not achieved the noble and patriotic aims and aspirations of the Founding Fathers. Twenty-one years after its creation, Ekiti state remains a landlocked, motorway-locked, airport-locked, railway locked, industry-locked and power-locked, a development which adversely affect economic development in the State.
As you all know, there are no motorable roads, no industries and no infrastructures while the Airport approved by the Federal Government on March 13, 2009 for the state was politically frustrated as a result of which the sum of N680 million which had been budgeted for the take-off of the Airport by the Federal Government was never utilised. The Airports in Bayelsa, Delta and Gombe approved by the Federal Government at the same time have been completed or almost completed.
Security Economic Development:
It is a notorious fact that no state can develop if there is no peace. Indeed, security of life and property were taken for granted in Ekiti before the creation of the State and in fact until a few years ago. Before the creation of Ekiti State, the plate number for Ekiti was WP (Western Power). It was common in those days for one to stop if he noticed that any vehicle with Registration Number WP was in distress. We loved one another without measure. All these have been badly affected by party politics. Hitherto, Ekiti was known for respect for elders with their seniors remaining Oga for life. The young hardly looked at the senior in the eyes while lie telling was totally alien to our culture. It was an abomination.
Unfortunately, lie telling has become the order of the day. Hardly can you trust any politician.
With the coming of politics, things have changed. Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, former Governor of Niger State once said that, “if you want to be a politician, you learn how to tell lies”. To underscore the veracity of Dr. Muazu’s postulation, his statement was re-echoed by Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. When a man/woman is dubbed a politician in Nigeria today, he is perceived as a man/woman bereft of morals. But should this be so? I believe that a politician must be a man of honour.
I make bold to say that indeed, politics without moral is a disaster.
The July election:
For some times now, the media, both Print and Electronic, have been awash with very disturbing and worrisome news. There have been allegations and counter allegations among political gladiators trading words of violence and using guttural, unprintable and damaging languages on one another all in the name of politics.
It is unthinkable and unacceptable that hoodlums could disrupt the APC Primaries in Ado-Ekiti. I find it intolerable that supporters of any political party would chant unprintable words on candidates of the other political party. As if that was not enough, there was this recent violent attack on Ikere Road at Ado-Ekiti when former Governor Kayode Fayemi was coming to the state to flag off his campaign. On that particular day, five people were reportedly fatally wounded from gun shots fired by a policeman. I was so disturbed by the incident that the following morning, I had to visit Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB) and the others who were receiving treatment at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and our own ABUAD Multi-system Hospital.
At EKSUTH, the following conversation took place between me, the CMD and MOB. I was visibly disturbed when I saw MOB, a healthy, dynamic and active young man lying on the hospital bed breathing through Oxygen and eyes closed. Before I could utter a word, surprisingly, MOB opened his eyes and said:
MOB: Baba, thank you for coming.
Afe: I am happy you can talk and even recognize me.
MOB: Baba, is this Ekiti you fought for?”
Afe: Certainly not. This development was not part of our plan for Ekiti State I turned to CMD and said: Doctor what are the prognosis?
CMD: I assure you sir that there is no serious damage. All will be well.
Afe: Please give MOB the same assurance.
CMD to MOB: Sir, do not worry, all will be well.
Afe: MOB, you hear what the Doctor said: Have faith in the Doctor and faith in God. Even if a doctor gives you any drug and you do not have faith, it may not work.
MOB: Thank you sir.
Afe to MOB: You will leave this hospital hale and hearty sooner than later
Afe to CMD: Please send the hospital bill to me, I will pay and I have since paid the bills to Ekiti State Teaching Hospital.
I left the place and visited other victims. I gave them encouragement and assured them that a similar thing will never happen again.
Upsurge in criminal activities
In the recent past, there has been an upsurge in criminal activities in Ekiti State including robbery, killing, stealing, destruction of properties and kidnapping in Ekiti State.
In April, some armed bandits invaded a First Generation Bank in Ifaki-Ekiti, in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of the State, killing innocent Nigerians, including Policemen, bye-standers and a pregnant woman. The state has known no peace since then.
The state was trying to recover from the pain and the shock of the Ifaki-Ekiti incident when about mid-May, men of the underworld struck again in Ilawe-Ekiti, Headquarters of Ekiti South Local Government Area, again killing a Policeman and people who were in the Bank to transact their legitimate business.
For three days running in May, there was a serial robbery attacks along Efon- Alaye and Iwaraja road as detailed below:
In the last two weeks in Ado-Ekiti, there had been killings at Oke Bola, OkeOri Omi, Mathew Street, EnuOdi and Nova Road as well as Akikankan.
The situation was so disturbing that I had to write the Army, the Police, the Directorate of State Security (DSS), Governor Ayodele Fayose and some Royal Fathers in Ekiti State, calling their attention to the menace and offering suggestions on what to do to stem the ugly tide.
The focus for election:
Come Saturday, July 4, 2018, Ekitis will be going to the poll to elect their next Governor. I want to use this medium to appeal to politicians to focus on the development of the state rather than indulging in personal attack, character assassination and recruitment and deployment of thugs.
They should focus on the fact that Ekiti is landlocked, road-blocked, airport-locked, railway locked, industry-locked and power-locked. These are the critical issues that should dominate their campaigns and strategies. What should be the concern of politicians is how to develop Ekiti State and the elders should advise them in this regard. It is the duty and responsibility of both the voters and the candidates to assist in doing all we can to make Ekiti a peace-loving state and a toast of its peers throughout the country.
Blueprint for the Development of Ekiti State:
The following matters are what we should concern ourselves with as a people and as a state in our consideration of a Blueprint for the development of Ekiti State.
• Why is it that all Federal Govern- ment Roads in Ekiti are in the State of abandonment?
For example, the Federal road be- tween Ado-Ekiti and Otun has not been completed after about 20 years of commencement of work on the road, the Federal Road between Ado and Ikare is in the state of disrepair. The same goes for the Road between Ikere and Akure.
• Why was the Airport which was ap- proved for Ekiti State abandoned?
I attach the list of 44 Airports in Nige- ria with some states having more than one Airport.
• Why is it that there is no industry at all in Ekiti State?
Note that Oduduwa textile Industry established during Awolowo regime has been scrapped.
• How much was voted by Federal Government for rehabilitation of Fed- eral Roads in Ekiti this year.
• Why is it that there is no Rail line in Ekiti State? (Before Independence, the Road from Lagos to Ibadan, to Ilesha, Ado-Ekiti to Ikare was designed to con- nect the South with the North through Lokoja, the confluent of Benue and the Niger, was the then the Headquarters for the Colonial businessmen.
• Why is it that the Road from Ilesha to Lokoja was not improved and linked with the Road to Abuja at Okene.
• Why is it that a rail line is not con- structed from Ibadan through Ilesha, Ado-Ekiti, Ikare to Abuja instead of the proposed rail-line from Lagos to the East along this coastal line?
• Why is it that a rail-line is not con- structed from Oshogbo to Ado-Ekiti to Akure to Benin to Asaba and to Enugu either in conjunction with or as a sub- stitute for the road from Akure to Benin to Asaba to Enugu which was the road used by the Colonial Masters to convey goods from Osogbo (the Rail Port) to Asaba through Armels Transport?
• How much did the Federal Govern- ment vote for Federal road maintenance in Ekiti State in the last four years and for which roads?
•How much is actually paid monthly by Federal Government as allocation to Ekiti State?
•Why are our qualified professionals migrating in droves to other states?
• Why do we have spiraling unem- ployment in the state?
• Why is Ikogosi Warm Spring, the only one of its type in West Africa not developed as a major Tourist Centre of note to earn millions of Dollars to both Federal and State Government?
• Wont it be better to ask for restruc- turing of the country and return to 1963 Constitution (with necessary modifica- tion) to enable States to manage their own affairs and develop at their own state as it was under 1960/63 Constitu- tion?
I beleive that the above questions will provoke enough debate on why Ekiti State is either performing well economi- cally OR why it is not. Genuine and unbiased answers to the questions will help us in preparing a blueprint on the development of Ekiti State.
Conclusion:
Once more, I welcome you to this august meeting and wish you successful deliberation. I thank you profoundly for the opportunity given me to chair the event. I hope that I have not bored you too much. If anybody is offended by any of my remarks, I offer no apology as I enjoy absolute privilege to express my opinion under Section 39 of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.
• TEXT OF THE ADDRESS BY THE FOUNDER & CHANCELLOR OF AFE BABALOLA UNIVERSITY, ADO EKITI, AARE AFE BABALOLA, CON, SAN, AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUMMIT ON THE BLUEPRINT FOR EKITI STATE DEVELOPMENT IN ADO-EKITI ON THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2018.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
-
APC, CNPP protesters stage pro Buhari rally in Ekiti7th July 2016
Latest
The pig and the cat lied— 7th July 2018
Solape Lawal-Solarin Erie feelings battled against tides of overwhelming emotions. Disappointment, irritation, lamentation, to mention just a few adjectives all fought for space or prominence on the faces of the hundreds of soccer-crazy fans rooting for a Nigerian victory against Argentina at a viewing center in Ipaja-Ayobo area of Lagos State last week Tuesday, at…
-
That Ekiti may prosper— 7th July 2018
Aare Afe Babalola Prior to the Kiriji War of 1877-1893, the 16 independent Kingdoms in Ekiti hardly did anything together and so they were easy prey to the rampaging Alaafin during the intercine wars. But later, Ekiti became a Division for the purpose of administration with Headquarters in Akure dur- ing which time the Obas…
-
Court nullification of Imo APC congresses: we will appeal judgement coalition alliance— 6th July 2018
George Onyejiuwa,Owerri Members of the Imo state APC Coalition Alliance said that they were shocked over the nullification of the state Congresses by a Federal High court sitting in Owerri, Imo state capital, saying that they will certainly appeal the judgement. This was just as the Coalition Alliance have vowed that Governor Rochas Okorocha will…
-
Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West— 6th July 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the governorship election billed for September 22 in Osun State, aggrieved traders, students, artisans and youths yesterday hit the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, and embarked on a peaceful protest over alleged marginalisation of Osun West Senatorial District in the governorship seat. The protesters who turned out in their hundreds…
-
Biafra: Four detained with Nnamdi Kanu freed— 6th July 2018
The four top members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) charged together with IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and detained at Kuje prison, Abuja since 2015 have been released. The defendants are Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Bright Chimezie, David Nwawusi, and Benjamin Madubugwu, who were charged with offenses relating to “preparations to secede from Nigeria” and…
-
Entertainment
President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti— 3rd July 2018
Tosin Ajirire As Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti is getting ready to host President Emmanuel Macron tonight at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos, he has exclusively opened up to The Daily Sun on what he would tell the French leader and the kind of songs he would play. You have the French President, Emmanuel Macron visiting…
South-West Report
‘Prisoners of War’ Unsung heroes of June 12— 5th July 2018
‘How we mobilised Oyo State against Abacha’ Seye Ojo, Ibadan It was joy galore for the victims of the Ibadan May Day riots a.k.a Prisoners of War (PoWs), when the Federal Government honoured Chief MKO Abiola, with the title of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR), exclusively reserved for President of Nigeria. Abiola was…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
Imo APC: Okorocha floors coalition, as court nullifies congresses— 6th July 2018
Calls AK47-weilding herdsmen criminals George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has floored the All Progressives Congress (APC) Stakeholders Forum, otherwise known as Imo Coalition, after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, yesterday, nullified the recent wards and local government area selection in the State. The presiding judge, Justice Lewis…
-
Features
Plateau bloodbath: Victims still groan in pain— 6th July 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos People from all walks of life and across political and age divide are united in grief as victims and survivors of the Saturday June 23, 2018, herdsmen attack in rural communities of Plateau State continue to groan and bleed in pains at various hospitals in Jos, the state capital. Most of the…
Literary Review
Kufre Ekanem: I intend to build museum of ants— 6th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro The ambience at Ikeja was surreal and the audience was elitist, but not deliberate: they included friends of the author of ‘The Anteaters’, Kufre Ekanem, the guest writer for the June edition of WIN (Writers Interactive Network) monthly reading. He couldn’t but make the rendering infectious to all present. Hosting Ekanem wouldn’t have…
-
Lifeline
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
That Ekiti may prosper— 7th July 2018
Aare Afe Babalola Prior to the Kiriji War of 1877-1893, the 16 independent Kingdoms in Ekiti hardly did anything together and so they were easy prey to the rampaging Alaafin during the intercine wars. But later, Ekiti became a Division for the purpose of administration with Headquarters in Akure dur- ing which time the Obas…
Columnists
-
I sang off-key at Police protest— 7th July 2018
Did you see me at the Mobile Police protest in Borno? I was the bigheaded guy shaking Boda Idris’ table. Okay, if you didn’t see me, then you must be an “unbeliever”. It’s clear you don’t believe in Baba, the prayer warrior, who can pray insecurity away like magic! You may not also believe that…
-
Re: Not yet Uhuru with cattle ranches— 6th July 2018
FG goofed The Federal Government has erred by imposing the establishment of cattle ranches in 10 states. The decision, to me, is inimical and undemocratic. It is an economic waste. Those states should reject the imposition, just as Ebonyi State did. Let them establish it in the northern states to avert imminent danger and another…
-
Looting sanctuary of the world— 6th July 2018
Lately, Switzerland took its normally disgraceful international reputation to an irritating level with its self-gloating claim to have completed total refund of whatever the late Nigerian Head of State, General Sani Abacha, might have laundered in Switzerland. It is shameful that a nation (Switzerland that is), which ordinarily should be sanctioned within financial services throughout the…
-
Our youth and vulnerable demographics— 6th July 2018
Every week, I address the youth of our country on this page because they are the leaders of tomorrow, our great hope for the future. I am constrained to inspire young people to prepare to take over and give us the great nation we deserve because our leaders have failed. You know a great nation…
-
Organic restructuring of Nigeria— 6th July 2018
The unity, social cohesion and structural stability of the Nigerian federation are conditions precedent for its economic growth and development. There has to be a Nigerian nation before any form of progress can be achieved. Currently, Nigeria is a country of a collection of micro ethno-geographic nationalities whose localised interests are placed above that of…
-
Nigeria in search of history— 5th July 2018
Newton Jibunoh Sometime last week, as I pondered on the next topic for my column, I was reminded by a member of my desert expedition team that drove with me from Nigeria to London in 2008, Ebun Olatoye, that next month would be the 10th anniversary of that journey and also the 15th anniversary of…
-
Okogie, Adebanjo, 2 of a rare kind— 5th July 2018
Femi Adeoti They have uncanny and uncommon courage. They are extremely strong-willed and have eagle eyes for even the smallest details. They have high appetite for equally high quality. Nothing, in fact, no one can intimidate them. These traits they have demonstrated separately many times over in the past. Trust them, they are not tired…
-
Dilemma of a spokesman— 5th July 2018
Ben Okezie The world over, a spokesperson is one who bears the burden to disseminate and explain the stand of institutions and governments policy to members of the public, especially journalists, who are the bridge between the institution and the public. However, in recent times, persons with unbaked credentials and inadequate knowledge of the profession…
-
Restructuring: Which region holds the joker?— 5th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If the South West wanted Nigeria restructured today, in earnest, tomorrow, Nigeria would be restructured. Why Nigeria is not restructured is for a simple reason. The Yoruba have not chosen to so demand, and in earnest. Why do we say so? All politics is in the contestation of power. And nothing showed this…
-
Our own Vidkun Quisling— 5th July 2018
Dave Umahi, the governor of Ebonyi State, reminds me of the historical figure called Vidkun Quisling. Between 1940 and 1945, Norway, the Scandinavian country, faced a certain misfortune. It was ruled by Quisling, a Norwegian military officer and politician, who collaborated with the Nazis during the German occupation of Norway.He nominally headed the government of…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply