That China loan trap

However, Nigeria needs to tread with caution with the manner it is amassing debts. Former Minister of Environment and now United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, had recently raised the alarm over Nigeria’s rising debt profile, an unenviable position from which former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, had worked herself to the bone to free us. Coming from no less a personality than a former minister in this administration, it behoves the government to be circumspect in taking us back to Egypt, as we may never have another Joseph (Ngozi) to deliver us. The Chinese are very shrewd with their money and this is understandable, considering the hard road they had travelled to get where they are today. That is why it is a bit confusing when foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, reportedly claims that there is no document to be signed for the loan Onyeama, according to news reports, revealed that $6 billion loan windfall secured by President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent state visit to Beijing, China, does not require any signing of document since it’s all project tied. “It won’t need an agreement to be signed; it is just to identify the projects and we access it,” he was quoted as saying.

Buhari himself had disclosed the development in Beijing, at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, FOCAC, Round Table meeting, attended by African leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping. "These vital infrastructure projects synchronise perfectly with our economic recovery and growth plan," he said. Nonetheless, many fear that Chinese loan deals across Africa is neocolonialism and a ploy to keep the continent perpetually under. The loans appear innocuous enough but underneath is monstrous traps waiting to snap viciously at the very soul of defaulting nations. To start with, there is little or no employment or business opportunities for the local populace, as China imports all equipment and materials, including even menial hands from home to execute the contracts. Of course, one is happy to hear the president say the loans will be repaid as when due. "Some of the debts incurred are self-liquidating. Our country is able to repay loans as and when due in keeping with our policy of fiscal prudence and sound housekeeping," Buhari had assured FOCAC. The problem, however, is that the president won't be there to ensure that his promise is kept. He is already on his way out of office next year or in 2023, with no assurance that those coming after him share his enthusiasm about 'prudence and sound housekeeping'. The worst thing that can befall any nation is to default in its loan obligations to China and Nigeria must be wary. Already, some countries have bitter tales to tell for falling into china's loan trap.