Thailand cave boys, coach rescued

All 12 members of the Thai football team and their coach have been rescued from the flooded cave in Thailand after more ambulances were seen leaving the scene today.

News agency Reuters reported that four people being carried out on stretchers from the cave – which takes the total number of people rescued to 12.

Other reports claim the boys’ 25-year-old football coach has also been rescued from the cave in the northern region of Chiang Rai.

Witnesses reported seeing more ambulances with flashing lights leaving the scene as Thai Navy SEALs confirmed the rescue online.

Referencing the youth football team’s name – Wild Boar FC – the Navy SEAL Facebook page said that all 12 boys and their 25-year-old football coach have successfully been rescued after saying the ‘Wild Boar Pack will be reunited’.

It later posted that everyone was safe, saying: ‘Hooyah.’

The eight boys already rescued on Sunday and Monday are in ‘high spirits’, a senior health official said earlier.

Two of the eight boys now being monitored in hospital may have contracted a lung infection after spending more than two weeks in the flooded cave, medics said.

Jesada Chokdumrongsuk, deputy director-general of the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food and have been ‘feasting on bread and chocolate’.

All eight of the boys are generally ‘healthy and smiling’, he added.