Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ELECTIONS joke beheading

Thai PM jokes he will behead actor for demanding early election

— 3rd April 2018

dpa/NAN

Thai Prime Minister and junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha jokingly suggested on Tuesday that he would behead a popular soap opera actor for calling for early election.

“So which one of you wants an election?” Prayut asked the cast of a popular historical drama currently airing on Thai television, who visited him at Government House in Bangkok.

“He’ll be beheaded,” Prayut said after the group pointed to actor Ponma Imonothai, amid laughter from his fellow cast members.

“I understand we need to follow your roadmap,” Ponma answered softly, referring to the junta’s plan to hold a general election early 2019.

The banter came amid growing protests against the junta since it postponed an election planned for November 2018 to February 2019 or later.

In late March, hundreds of protesters marched to the Thai army’s headquarters in Bangkok to demand a timely election, an end to the army’s support for the junta, a faction that seized power nearly four years ago – and the dissolution of the junta itself.

Although there have been protests since late January, March’s demonstration was the first time protesters had marched and chanted “junta, get out.”

Initially promising to stay in power for only one year after staging a coup in 2014, the junta’s generals have postponed election dates at least four times, citing the need to complete reforms and oversee national security.

Protest leaders were charged with violating the junta’s ban on political assembly, but were later released on bail.

