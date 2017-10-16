The Sun News
Thabo Mbeki visits Obasanjo library, urges other ex-leaders to emulate feat

— 16th October 2017

 

Former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, on Sunday, paid a visit to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and challenged other ex-African leaders to replicate same in their countries.

The multi-billion naira library is the first of its kind on the African continent.

Mbeki, after being conducted round the various departments of the library complex, including the wild life park (zoo), the Museum and the plastic bottles recycling centre, was very excited and commended Obasanjo for his feat.

In the words of Mbeki, “Hopefully, some other African leaders can come and have a look because I think the example that you (Obasanjo) have set here is an example that will be worth repeating in other African countries.”

This, according to him, is “Because the collective history told in the way that you (Obasanjo) have told it here, I think will make a very important contribution even in the recovering of our own dignity, our own identification of ourselves, who are we? Where do we come from? Where do we think we are going? I really want to say congratulations to the President (Obasanjo) and hopefully, the people of Nigeria will help you in terms of maintaining this (OOPL) because it is really an important part of our heritage.”

He told journalists that he was in Lagos for a meeting and decided to visit the Library which his friend, Obasanjo had told him about before and expressed joy that he saw more than he expected.

His words, “I didn’t know we have such a major and complex project, I had the picture in my head of a building which is the library and that was all. But the complex is a very, very important contribution in terms of communicating what our leadership in the continent (Africa) can do.”

“The library itself, of course tells a very important story about President Obasanjo, from his early life experiences to post government and all that. It is a very important story, in fact it is not just a story about Obasanjo but a good part of the story is about about Nigeria and also Africa. And it is very important that record is available, not only to the people of Nigeria but to everybody, particularly the people of the continent”, the former President affirmed.

“I was particularly pleased with the focus that is being paid to the youths because indeed, I think our youths need to be exposed to our past because it teaches them something about the responsibilities that they have to themselves, to their country and to the continent.”

Mbeki added, “The idea of the complex is important because it is named after a very important leader of the continent and there is also a number of initiatives. The matter about reprocessing of plastic bottles and so on. It is a very important part of the process of contributing to improving our environment, considering that all of these plastics litter the place all over but they are collected and reprocessed to become useful again.”

He also spoke about the zoo, saying, “I’m also pleased about the fact that we have here an animal farm (the wild life park) which also again makes an important statement to ourselves as Africans about the necessary need for us to protect the African heritage.”

Obasanjo in his brief remark, expressed appreciation to his guest and assured that everything would be done to maintain the facility to world standard.

 




