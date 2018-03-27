TETFund commissions projects in Taraba poly

The Sun News
Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Dr. Abdulahi Baffa Bichi, on Monday, commissioned multi-billion Naira intervention projects at the Federal Polytechnic, Bali, Taraba State.

Bichi said that he was highly impressed with the quality of work done as “the quality of work would definitely stand the test of time and meet the best standards available.

While noting that the Polytechnic has enjoyed the highest intervention of the fund in the country to a single institution so far, Bichi urged the management of the school to always ensure that there was strict adherence to the Bill of Quantities to ensure that the quality of work remains consistent to specification.

Some of the projects commissioned include 14 power generator sets, five Toyota Hilux Vans, five (18-seater) Toyota Hiace Buses, two water tankers, two (60-seater )Luxury Buses, one 30-seater bus, several water boreholes and several buildings.

Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Hajia Aisha Tahir, in her speech, said that the role of TETFund in providing critical infrastructure and equipment for teaching, learning and staff development was indispensable, as it positions the institutions for favorable global competition.

Tahir said the intervention from TETFund has brought about drastic development to the Polytechnic which could stand at par with any other higher institution in the country in terms of infrastructure and equipment.

She, however, appealed for special intervention for the construction of students’ hostel, provision of water treatment plant and power supply as the school and zone generally is still not connected to the national grid.

Earlier, Rector of the institution, Dr. Saidu Umaru Jen, disclosed that the school have received a total TETFund intervention disbursement of over N6.3 billion from 2011.

Jen said the interventions had enabled the institution to contract various physical infrastructure and procured several academic facilities including computers, office furniture, and to complete self-study questionnaires for Eleven National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes as required by the NBTE for resource inspection visit.

