After Claudio Marchisio joined Zenit, England veteran John Terry is having a medical with Massimo Carrera’s Spartak Moscow.

The 37-year-old centre-back is a free agent after his contract with Aston Villa expired in July.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Terry is currently in Rome undergoing a medical with the Russian side, whose Coach is Italian Carrera.

READ ALSO Milan prepares Fabregas bid

The decision was made after Samuel Gigot suffered a serious injury.

Terry can form a new central defensive partnership with Italian Salvatore Bocchetti, who has been in Moscow since 2013.

It’s working with an Italian tactician again after Antonio Conte at Chelsea – and indeed Carrera was assistant manager to Conte at Juventus.

He’ll be an opponent to former Juventus midfielder Marchisio, who signed a two-year contract with Zenit St Petersburg this week.