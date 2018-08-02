– The Sun News
Camp nou

Terrorists plan Camp Nou attack 

— 2nd August 2018

Barcelona players wore shirts with the name of the city on the back against Real Betis after the 2017 attacks. Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium was a target for the terrorist cell that conducted attacks in the city a year ago, Catalan newspaper “El Periódico” reported on Wednesday.

The terrorists, who left 13 people dead and more than 100 injured when a van driver struck pedestrians on Aug. 17, 2017, also planned another attack during Barcelona’s first La Liga game three days later, according to the newspaper.

READ ALSO NFF crisis: Court adjourns Pinnick, Giwa case

However, five of the men responsible were killed by police two days before the game, which went on as planned with players wearing black armbands and the name of the city on their shirts in place of their names.

Investigators found research into the schedules and access points of the Camp Nou on the phones of one of the attackers who died in the incident, as well as the writings of another who had prepared explosives, the report said.

Members of the cell also reportedly visited the Camp Nou team store, leading investigators to conclude they planned to enter the stadium dressed as fans.

