– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Terrorists may disrupt 2019 polls – NITDA DG
12th September 2018 - Lagos federal lawmaker picks Imo guber form
12th September 2018 - 2019: Tinubu dumps Ambode, backs Sanwoolu for Lagos gov
12th September 2018 - APC defectors weak, selfish – Buhari
12th September 2018 - The men who want to rule Lagos
12th September 2018 - Refusal to sign Electoral Act, plot to rig 2019 elections – Wike
12th September 2018 - Saraki appoints Okupe chair of campaign media council
12th September 2018 - Dogara to contest in 2019, silent on party
12th September 2018 - Cloud over PDP’s offer to Otedola
12th September 2018 - Houses, farmland submerged as flood hits 7 communities in Edo
Home / National / Terrorists may disrupt 2019 polls – NITDA DG
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NITDA

Terrorists may disrupt 2019 polls – NITDA DG

— 12th September 2018

Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Isa Pantami has said the 2019 general elections may be disrupted if adequate information technology security measures are not put in place. He raised the alarm at the 10th annual conference organised by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Abuja Chapter, yesterday. Dr. Pantami…

  • FEDERAL LAWMAKER - TONY NWULU

    Lagos federal lawmaker picks Imo guber form

    — 12th September 2018

    National Chairman, Chief Chekwas Okorie, handed over the forms to the federal lawmaker, after he confirmed payment of N3 million cost of the forms. Fred Ezeh, Abuja Tony Nwulu, a federal lawmaker representing Oshodi/Isolo Federal Constituency of Lagos State, has officially joined the race to replace Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, in 2019. READ ALSO: Why…

  • Babajide SANWOOLU

    2019: Tinubu dumps Ambode, backs Sanwoolu for Lagos gov

    — 12th September 2018

    All the leaders who spoke at the meeting, especially Odunmbaku and Olusanya, confirmed they were instructed by Tinubu to back Sanwoolu in the race. Ade Alade In a dramatic twist, barely 24 hours after Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode formally declared to run for a second term, on the platform of the All Progressives…

  • APC defectors weak, SELFISH – Buhari

    APC defectors weak, selfish – Buhari

    — 12th September 2018

    He said he was moved by the state of hopeless in the country, where the selfish interest of elected leaders superseded the national interest • Picks expression of interest, nomination form • Party gives conditions for consensus candidates Romanus Ugwu and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday described those who have exited the ruling…

  • LAGOS

    The men who want to rule Lagos

    — 12th September 2018

    The political tremor set off by ex-Lagos State governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deny Governor Ambode a second term ticket may not ease off soon. Ismail Omipidan, Lagos The political tremor set off by the perceived move of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share